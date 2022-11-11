Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
James Lane Collins
James Lane Collins, 74, of Harrisville, WV, departed this life, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV. A visitation took place on Sunday, Nov., 13, 2022, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV. Online condolences may be left at www.mcculloughraiguel.com.
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis
Janice Lou (Ewing) Schultheis, 85, of Reno, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at her residence. Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH, burial to follow at Newport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall
Annabelle Elizabeth Hudnall, 97, of New Haven, WV, passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at Overbrook Rehab in Middleport, Ohio. Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home with Pastor Donald Dye officiating. Burial will follow at Graham Cemetery in Letart, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
Connie Sue Eddy
Connie Sue Eddy, 76, of Whipple flew into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by her family on Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. Visitation will be Wednesday, Nov. 16th, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m at McClure Schafer Lankford Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Nov. 17th, at 11 a.m at Lawrence Baptist Church with Pastor Erin Curtis and Pastor Lou Verdi officiating. Burial will be beside her son at Mount Hope Cemetery at Eddy’s Ridge.
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, 74, of Spencer, died Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. Visitation was Nov. 13 at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Phillip Ronald Holcomb
Phillip Ronald Holcomb, 55, of Spencer, died Nov. 10, 2022. Graveside service, 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Bailey Cemetery, Beech. John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, is in charge of arrangements.
Doris Jean Brown
Doris Jean Brown, 97, of Rockport, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at her residence. Funeral, 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Denise Humphries officiating. Burial, Big Tygart Cemetery, Rockport section. Visitation, 6 – 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Brown family.
Margaret J. Huggins
Margaret J. Huggins, 88, of Williamstown, WV, passed away surrounded by her family Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Marietta Campus. She was born July 26, 1934, in Waverly, W.Va., daughter of the late Clarence and Helen Carpenter Wingrove. Margaret was a retired Wood County School cook. She attended Bull Run Methodist Church, enjoyed sewing, quilting and doing puzzles.
George Elwood Ford
George Elwood Ford, 72, of Sandyville, WV, passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, at Jackson General Hospital in Ripley, WV. He was born on Nov. 18, 1949, in Sandyville, WV, son of the late Rollo Brooks and Myrtle Virginia McCauley Ford. George was a painter and wallpaper installer for many...
Alan “Tony” Justice
Alan Gale “Tony” Justice, 83, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Nov. 6, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on May 30, 1939, in Elizabeth, WV, the son of the late Harold Victor and Margarette Elizabeth Calebaugh Justice. Tony graduated from Wirt County High School with the...
Barbara Hays Henderson
Barbara Hays Henderson, age 86, of Ashburn, VA, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2nd, 2022. Barbara was born in St. Joseph’s Hospital, Parkersburg, WV, Jan. 11th, 1936, to Geraldine Vanhorn Hays and George Roessing Hays. Barbara graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 and participated in A Cappella Choir, Thespians...
Positive Reinforcements: Parkersburg celebrates veterans with parade, ceremony
PARKERSBURG –Bad weather couldn’t put a damper on honoring those who served from the Mid-Ohio Valley. The Parkersburg Veterans Day parade saw veteran groups, marching bands and many others take to the streets of Parkersburg. Starting near the campus of Parkersburg High School, the mile-long festivities ended at the City Park. Then, it was time for the annual ceremony which saw featured speakers, a dual performance from the Parkersburg and Parkersburg South bands and a wreath-laying ceremony.
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court on Nov. 9-10: * Gabrielle J. Diets, 4301 10th Ave., Apt 202B, Parkersburg, pleaded no contest to selling beer to someone under 21 and fined $195.25. * Marie D. Weltner, 42 Forrest Drive, Apt. 109, Parkersburg, pleaded...
Miller Prosthetics & Orthotics receives 2022 Freedom Award
BELPRE — Miller Prosthetics & Orthotics is among 31 orthotics and prosthetics providers across the nation honored with the 2022 Freedom Award. The annual award, sponsored by Orthotic and Prosthetic Group of America, recognizes providers who deliver exceptional standards of care for military personnel needing orthotic and prosthetic devices.
Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The Mid-Ohio Valley Model Railroad Club will hold its annual Christmas Open House as part of Downtown PKB’s Winterfest celebration from 10-4 p.m. Dec. 3 in the rear basement of NOE Office Equipment, 610 Green St. Model trains will be running on detailed layouts in HO,...
Picture This: Marietta Veterans Day Parade 2022
MARIETTA — The annual Veterans Day Parade was held Saturday in downtown Marietta. The parade was originally scheduled for Friday, but rain caused organizers to reschedule for Saturday. About 100 units participated and were led by Parade Marshal Gene Venham, who served in the U.S. Army. Lunch was served...
Colonial House names Wallace resident director
PARKERSBURG — Colonial House of Parkersburg and its Board of Directors have announced a new resident director. Named was Ronnie Wallace, a Parkersburg resident. Colonial House is a non-profit facility established over 60 years ago on 23rd Street in Parkersburg. Men and women over 55 who are able can independently reside at Colonial House where there is a maximum capacity of 16.
Mid-Ohio Valley quilt show returns to Blennerhassett Museum for 18th year
PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History is holding the 18th Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show through Nov. 20. Brenda Wentzel, chairwoman, said this year’s theme was “Quilts for All Seasons.” The theme included quilts for winter, spring, summer, fall and any of the major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The theme category is only one of the judged categories for the quilt show. Wentzel said quilts don’t have to be entered into the theme category. The other categories include large quilts, small quilts, miniature quilts and antique quilts (not judged). Prizes are awarded for Overall Best of Show, Best of Show-Hand Quilted, Best of Show-Machine Quilted, People’s Choice Award, Superintendent’s Choice Award and Best Theme Award.
Vienna holds indoor Veterans Day program
VIENNA — As more than 130 people gathered to honor veterans Friday, Del. John Kelly spoke about how he did that as a member of the U.S. Air Force. Kelly, R-Wood, was assigned to the Air Force Honor Guard from the end of 1968 to early 1971. During the height of the Vietnam War, they conducted four or five military funerals a day every weekday at Arlington National Cemetery.
Holly Days Pageant crowns season’s royal representatives
VIENNA — Royalty was crowned on Nov. 5 at the 2022 Vienna Holly Days Pageant at the Vienna Senior Center where this year’s theme was “Buddy the Elf in New York City.”. Holly Days Royalty will be involved with the Mid-Ohio Valley community and at more than 20 free events in the City of Vienna, the Holly Days Christmas Parade, community service opportunities and local parades, among others.
