PARKERSBURG — The Blennerhassett Museum of Regional History is holding the 18th Mid-Ohio Valley Heritage Quilt Show through Nov. 20. Brenda Wentzel, chairwoman, said this year’s theme was “Quilts for All Seasons.” The theme included quilts for winter, spring, summer, fall and any of the major holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas. The theme category is only one of the judged categories for the quilt show. Wentzel said quilts don’t have to be entered into the theme category. The other categories include large quilts, small quilts, miniature quilts and antique quilts (not judged). Prizes are awarded for Overall Best of Show, Best of Show-Hand Quilted, Best of Show-Machine Quilted, People’s Choice Award, Superintendent’s Choice Award and Best Theme Award.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 6 HOURS AGO