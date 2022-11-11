Read full article on original website
Upstate school districts announce changes due to Tropical Storm Nicole
LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Upstate school districts announced that campuses and offices will be closed Friday due to the threat of high winds and heavy rain associated with Tropical Storm Nicole. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. until Friday at 7 p.m. Easterly winds of 10 to […]
FOX Carolina
SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
Boil water advisory ended for Spartanburg residents
A boil water advisory was issued after a waterline break Friday afternoon in Spartanburg.
Upstate coroner warns of dangers of xylazine
A report from DHEC states xylazine is often in drugs without a person's knowledge and can increase the risk of overdose and death.
FOX Carolina
Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction
Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
FOX Carolina
First Alert Forecast- November 11th
Bubba Kong is a 13-year old Bernese Mountain Dog mix available for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. Today is Veterans Day, a chance to remember and honor those who served. Missing woman's stepmom says ex is man now charged with murder. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jorden Nebling went...
Missing Gaffney man has been located
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has requested public assistance in locating a vulnerable man.
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.
Passenger killed after vehicle flips following collision near Spartanburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over following a collision near Spartanburg, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 a.m. on SC 101 near Berry Shoals Road in Spartanburg County. Troopers say a 27-year-old victim driving an SUV was […]
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Lending a hand for those in need at Thanksgiving
FOOTHILLS – A Thanksgiving meal of turkey with all the trimmings for most folks is something simply taken for granted, but for some less fortunate in the Foothills, having the support of the community can be the difference between enjoying a special holiday meal or going hungry. The Farm...
FOX Carolina
Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
First Responder Friday: Clemson Police Department Crisis Center
"Being a crisis negotiator is all about listening. It's about listening and trying to understand. It's not about trying to talk and continue to talk," according to Clemson Police Department Captain Nate Heard.
Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday morning in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on Highway 25 near Old Buncombe Road. Troopers said a Honda SUV was attempting to enter Highway 25 when a Dodge pickup truck hit the passenger side […]
Laurens Police respond to arrest video circulating on social media
Shortly after the arrest, a 43-second video of the incident circulated on Facebook. Grounsell showed that video to 7NEWS. It shows the officer push Ortiz to the ground but does not show what led up to that moment.
WLOS.com
PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
WYFF4.com
Hollywild Animal Preserve to host 32nd Holiday Lights Safari
WELLFORD, S.C. — An Upstate park will celebrate 32 years of a holiday tradition later this month, according to officials. Hollywild's Holiday Lights Safari, located at 2325 Hampton Road, in Wellford, will open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, according to a release from the park.
FOX Carolina
Lighting company investing in Spartanburg Co. distribution center, new jobs
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials said a lighting company is investing $62 million in a new distribution center in Spartanburg County. Visual Comfort & Co., a manufacturer of designer lighting, architectural lighting and ceiling fans, said the project will create 125 new jobs over the next five years. The...
FOX Carolina
GCSO: Two juvenile males shot in Greenville County
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two juvenile males were reportedly shot. This all happened at 73 Jacquline Lane. Deputies say they got a call just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, deputies...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A bank robbery suspect is behind bars after being taken into custody just hours after authorities say he stole thousands from PNC Bank off Battery Park Avenue on Wednesday. Asheville Police Department Captain Joe Silberman tells News 13 that Paul Gorden Day, 35, had a gun when he demanded money from the bank tellers. Day is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
WYFF4.com
2 juveniles shot at Upstate home, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m., at a residence on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived on scene, they were advised that two...
