ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Kendra Kent's 2022-2023 winter prediction

Viewers sent us their favorite outdoor places in Greenville. It's the 45th anniversary of a disaster in a small Georgia town and now faith and community brought them through the storm. 87-year-old Upstate poll worker. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. One Upstate woman has been doing her civic duty for...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

First Alert Forecast- November 11th

Bubba Kong is a 13-year old Bernese Mountain Dog mix available for adoption at Greenville County Animal Care. Today is Veterans Day, a chance to remember and honor those who served. Missing woman's stepmom says ex is man now charged with murder. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Jorden Nebling went...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Lending a hand for those in need at Thanksgiving

FOOTHILLS – A Thanksgiving meal of turkey with all the trimmings for most folks is something simply taken for granted, but for some less fortunate in the Foothills, having the support of the community can be the difference between enjoying a special holiday meal or going hungry. The Farm...
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Historic Upstate business to be demolished, owner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - After 51 years, a landmark building in Greenville is coming down. Mr. Mattress on Wade Hampton Boulevard was severely damaged when an SUV crashed through the showroom on Oct. 29. For nearly two weeks, the roadway in front of the business has been partially blocked while construction crews evaluated whether or not it could be saved.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Crash kills 1 in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Friday morning in Travelers Rest. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 9:19 a.m. on Highway 25 near Old Buncombe Road. Troopers said a Honda SUV was attempting to enter Highway 25 when a Dodge pickup truck hit the passenger side […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

PHOTOS: Burglary suspect snacks, bathes, defecates in Asheville business

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A burglary suspect is on the run after allegedly spending several hours inside an Asheville business eating, bathing and making off with some merchandise. Cameras at Leonard’s Auto Mart on Smokey Park Highway caught the suspect crawling through the business on Oct. 30. Manager Lynn...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Hollywild Animal Preserve to host 32nd Holiday Lights Safari

WELLFORD, S.C. — An Upstate park will celebrate 32 years of a holiday tradition later this month, according to officials. Hollywild's Holiday Lights Safari, located at 2325 Hampton Road, in Wellford, will open daily from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting Nov. 18 through Dec. 31, according to a release from the park.
WELLFORD, SC
FOX Carolina

GCSO: Two juvenile males shot in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two juvenile males were reportedly shot. This all happened at 73 Jacquline Lane. Deputies say they got a call just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday in reference to shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, deputies...
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A bank robbery suspect is behind bars after being taken into custody just hours after authorities say he stole thousands from PNC Bank off Battery Park Avenue on Wednesday. Asheville Police Department Captain Joe Silberman tells News 13 that Paul Gorden Day, 35, had a gun when he demanded money from the bank tellers. Day is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

2 juveniles shot at Upstate home, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m., at a residence on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived on scene, they were advised that two...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy