WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Watching our next wintry system
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a cold morning in Kentucky with pesky clouds that can’t seem to give us a break. This could bring an isolated flurry to some before we get that sunshine. Let’s get to it! Throughout the morning temps will stay...
kyweathercenter.com
A Very Cold November Pattern
Good afternoon, folks. Cold northwest winds continue to keep us absolutely frigid for the middle of November. This is a full-blown winter pattern that’s locked in and it will throw some more flake chances in the week ahead. Our northwest flow is keeping clouds locked in and those clouds...
kyweathercenter.com
Tracking A Wintry Saturday
Good Saturday, everyone. It’s a super wintry day taking place across the region today as a wave of low pressure zips through the Ohio Valley. This is bringing rain and snow with a pocket of sleet even possible. Oh, and there’s another wintry system coming behind it by Tuesday.
Rain and Snow Moving into West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Cold northerly winds gave us a cold weekend in the Mountain State, and colder temperatures will be sticking around for next week. Storm Tacker 13 Meteorologists say the colder weather and below freezing low temperatures means we could see some more snow flurries with the next system. Our predictor shows the next system […]
wdrb.com
SNOW POTENTIAL: Timing Out A Wintry Mix To Snow...
It's crazy to think that a few days ago temperatures made a run at 80 and now we're talking about the potential for snow. If you absolutely hate driving in wintry weather, then I would avoid being on the roads from 4 AM - 12 PM Saturday. I'm not really concerned about road conditions since most of what falls will immediately melt on contact. There may be a couple slushy spots in central Kentucky if a heavier band or two decides to materialize. Otherwise, the roads will just be wet! Around 5 AM we begin with mix showers, mostly rain at this point...
kyweathercenter.com
Thoughts On A Cold Saturday Evening
Good evening, folks. Snow showers and flurries continue to fill the air across central and eastern Kentucky as a cold northwest flow locks in. This is all part of a wintry setup that takes us through the next week and, likely, into Thanksgiving week. A strong northwest flow will keep...
WLKY.com
First measurable snow: Louisville region could get up to 1 inch this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Say goodbye to the warm weather. As a matter of fact, the first measurable snow of the season looks to be on the way for many of us Saturday morning. Friday's rainmaker will continue to push east and out of the area, as dry weather makes a return for the rest of this Friday.
fox56news.com
Chris Johnson’s forecast: Light rain, snow likely Saturday, accumulations possible
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – After needed rain from the remnants of Nicole, many picked up between 1 to 2” of rainfall! This could not have come at a better time with ongoing drought conditions and wildfires. Now our attention turns towards a winterlike forecast for the weekend...
Tri-State snowfall totals from Nov. 12's first accumulating snow of the season
Here is a list of the snow totals that we have received from Saturday's snowfall. We would love to get your reports as well!
linknky.com
Photos: NKY’s first snow of the year
Whether you love the snow or would prefer to watch it fall from inside your nice, warm living room, you’ve got to admit that it’s fun to watch the first snow of the year fall. We asked readers to share their photos from around Northern Kentucky, and y’all...
kyweathercenter.com
A Lot of Rain and Some Weekend Light Snow
Good Thursday, folks. Our run of awesome weather days is coming to a crashing halt as the pattern goes a little crazy over the next few days. We have heavy rain from a tropical system rolling in and that precedes the chance for a few flakes behind it over the weekend.
kyweathercenter.com
The First “First Call For Snowfall”
Good afternoon, folks. Heavy rain continues to push across the region on this Veterans Day. From here, the focus is on the increasing potential for a slushy, light snowfall for parts of the state on Saturday. Let’s start with the rain that’s out there because it’s bringing a nice drink...
wpsdlocal6.com
Crews respond to snow, advise caution
PADUCAH — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crews put trucks on the road responding to an early-season snow event that exceeded overnight snowfall expectations. KYTC snowfighters were on the road spreading salt in Crittenden County and Livingston County, where up to 3 inches of snow fell, mainly north of U.S. 60 along the Ohio River.
WBBJ
First Chance for Snow Returning Saturday Morning, but Don’t Count on it!
A very challenging Forecast scenario is setting up across West Tennessee on Friday. Some of the outer bands from Tropical Storm Nicole could reach as far west as Jackson Friday morning before the front pushes that system away Friday evening. The front could bring some light snow, flurries, cold rain or a brief wintry mix Saturday morning as well. There are many variables at play as far as… will the cold air move in quick enough Friday night and will there be enough moisture left behind after Nicole moves out to even produce any showers, let alone snow. This forecast likely will change as the set up develops and we will be watching things as they develop in the 7 Storm Team Weather Center and you should monitor the situation as well. We will have the latest up to the minute details coming up below.
cnycentral.com
What can you expect for winter? Our Weather Authority team looks at the possibilities
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Central New York winters can be long. They can be impactful. They can cause dangerous driving conditions. But they can also be fun and an important economic drivers for local businesses that rely on winter sports. Weather Authority Meteorologists Violet Scibior, Josh Kozlowski, and I spent...
WKYT 27
Eastern Ky. flood victims provided with travel trailers to escape winter cold
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many eastern Kentucky flood victims are still living in campers and temporary housing as they work to rebuild their homes and do not have reliable heat sources. In Breathitt County, families are moving into travel trailers provided by the state. It’s the little things, like...
wdrb.com
Numerous crashes reported as snow hits Louisville area, drivers asked to take precaution
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- MetroSafe reported several crashes in the Louisville area as a mix of rain and snow hit on Saturday morning. Lanes were blocked in both directions on Interstate 265 at just past I-64 in Jefferson County due to a crash. Those lanes have since been cleared for traffic.
