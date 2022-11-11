ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot-shooting Hokies speed past Tribe

BLACKSBURG — Hunter Cattoor and Sean Pedulla each scored 22 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Virginia Tech led by double figures for nearly 38 minutes Sunday in a 94-77 men’s basketball win over William & Mary. Cattoor made 6 of 10 and Pedulla 4 of 7 from 3-point...
Kitley double-double sparks No. 13 Hokies' win

BLACKSBURG — Preseason All-American Elizabeth Kitley scored 22 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the No. 13 Virginia Tech women's basketball team to a 67-41 victory over Bucknell on Friday night at Cassell Coliseum. Cayla King, who had 33 points with a school-record nine 3-pointers on opening night,...
Hokies visit Blue Devils in midst of longest skid since 1987

DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia Tech hasn’t lost at Duke since the 1981 football season, a fact the bowl-eligible Blue Devils are looking to change this weekend. A win Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium (noon, RSN) would give Duke seven wins for the first times since 2017. The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) secured bowl eligibility with last week’s 38-31 win over Boston College after winning just five games in 2020 and 2021.
Leonard-led Blue Devils hand Hokies 7th straight loss

DURHAM, N.C. — Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another and Duke won its third straight game, topping Virginia Tech 24-7 on Saturday afternoon. Leonard completed 19 of 31 passes for 262 yards and rushed nine times for 48 yards. Jalon Calhoun was Leonard’s favorite target, hauling in five catches for 94 yards for the Blue Devils (7-3, 4-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
