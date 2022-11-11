DURHAM, N.C. — Virginia Tech hasn’t lost at Duke since the 1981 football season, a fact the bowl-eligible Blue Devils are looking to change this weekend. A win Saturday at Wallace Wade Stadium (noon, RSN) would give Duke seven wins for the first times since 2017. The Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) secured bowl eligibility with last week’s 38-31 win over Boston College after winning just five games in 2020 and 2021.

