Week 10 QB Index: Trevor Lawrence Gets a Slight Increase After Performance vs. Raiders

The former No. 1 overall quarterback had one of the best games of his career on Sunday.

There is no doubting how much Trevor Lawrence improved in Week 9.

A week after Lawrence had one of the worst games of his career vs. the Denver Broncos, throwing two interceptions and not hitting 200 yards in 30+ attempts, Lawrence got himself firmly back on track.

Lawrence finished the game with 25-of-31 passing (80.6%) for 235 yards and one touchdown, giving him a passer rating of 109. Lawrence also rushed for 53 yards, a career-high.

So, where does Lawrence end up in NFL.com's quarterback index rankings this week? Does a career game give him a considerable boost? While in theory it should, it appears Lawrence still has some room to make up after struggles vs. the Broncos, with NFL.com ranking him No. 19.

"Lawrence produced one of his finer performances in Sunday's comeback win over the Raiders. He rifled a rash of big-time throws that stir belief of a more permanent uptick. Next Gen Stats notes Lawrence generated a positive EPA on 74.2 percent of his dropbacks, the highest success rate in a start since Patrick Mahomes (also 74.2 percent) in Week 4 of last season," NFL.com wrote.

"While the Raiders were disappearing from the Polaroid, Lawrence spent the second half going 15-of-16 for 133 yards with a touchdown and no picks. It's the game we've been waiting for."

“I thought he did a great job. Early on, he missed a slant, I think, on third down, but beyond that, I thought he did a great job being accurate, being decisive with the football, guys getting open for him," Jaguars OC Press Taylor said on Thursday.

"Again, that’s what it comes down to. You have nowhere to throw the ball if nobody can get open or you can’t keep a clean pocket, so it’s really everybody playing in conjunction has that success for the offense. He was definitely locked in. It’s one of those things you don’t really notice it. You’re just continuing to be efficient and effective and moving the football, and by the time you look at it, somebody points out, you just hit 10 in a row, whatever he’s hit. That’s what you want it to be. You don’t want to a surprise that you’re throwing these completions. You want to be, you call plays, they execute them well, you roll, and by the time you look up, your numbers are productive. We’re not concerned with his numbers. It’s more, as an offense, we want to score points. That’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to put our team in the best position to win the game at the end of the day.”

Here is how the rankings have looked each week:

Week 2: No. 19

Week 3: No. 20

Week 4: No. 14

Week 5: No. 17

Week 6: No. 24

Week 7: No. 21

Week 8: No. 20

Week 10: No. 19