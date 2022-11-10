Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO