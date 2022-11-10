Read full article on original website
3rd Largest Grocery Chain in Nation Coming to Shreveport
Good news for those who want more options for groceries in Shreveport. One of the biggest grocery chains is moving into Louisiana and Shreveport is on the list. ALDI is opening more stores across the nation and some of them will be in Louisiana. The low priced grocery chain already has stores in Lafayette, Laplace, Slidell and New Iberia. But the company is expanding to more sites across the nation. We have now learned Shreveport is on the list.
Cyndi Lauper & Michael McDonald Performed In Shreveport This Week
Its true. All of that social media buzz around Shreveport and Bossier about music icons Cyndi Lauper and Michael McDonald playing in Shreveport last week is all true. The party was celebrate the 40th anniversary of Metro Aviation, and took place in Downtown Shreveport. To celebrate their founding in 1982, the company took it back to the 80s with a huge party. Including two 80s music legends...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport home destroyed by fire Sunday evening
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Approximately 20 personal and 13 Shreveport Fire Department units responded to a house fire at 5512 Ben Jai Drive. The blaze broke out around 6:30 on Sunday evening. Dispatch was contacted just before 7:00 p.m. and the first unit arrived at 7:02. According to authorities...
q973radio.com
An Earthquake in Caddo Parish?
KTBS TV is reporting an earthquake has happened in parts of Caddo Parish in the Shreveport area. Reports coming in from the Blanchard area. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they have received multiple calls referring to either an explosion or earthquake around the Blanchard area. Reports have also been coming in from Mooringsport Latex Road, Calm St., and Larry Lane.
Was That an Earthquake North of Shreveport?
Things were shaking on Sunday in communities north of Shreveport. Dozens of residents reported feeling something shaking just before 1pm. The Caddo Sheriff’s Office got several calls about the incident. Many were concerned that there had been some sort of explosion. But the U.S. Geological Survey is now confirming...
Shreveport has twice national average of meth in its wastewater
A report shows Shreveport’s wastewater contains double the amount of meth in the system than anywhere else in the country. Nick Goeders, Executive Director of the Louisiana Addiction Research Center, said it does not surprise him whatsoever.
This Abandoned Sonic Drive-In In Louisiana Is Actually A Sushi Restaurant
There are all types of businesses that take over the old bones of where others once stood. This is the case of a once abandoned Sonic Drive-In location in northern Louisiana that was transformed into a full-function sushi restaurant, where you still order from your car, and a carhop brings the order to your window.
KSLA
Shreveport church opens healing garden for processing grief
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, hosted a day of healing at Williams Memorial CME Temple’s new healing garden. The group aims to help mothers who have lost loved ones to gun violence and bring awareness to the issue. In the garden, there are flowers honor those lost and a bell tower that stands as a symbol of prayer.
arklatexweekend.com
47th Les Boutiques de Noel presented by Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - The Shreveport-Bossier City Opera Guild will present its 47th annual Les Boutiques de Noel, a Christmas shopping event, at the Shreveport Convention Center. On Nov. 17 to the 19th, you can experience a joyous holiday shopping event to take care of all of your present...
brproud.com
Two 3.0 earthquakes in two years for Mooringsport, La.
A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck near Mooringsport, La. just after noon on Sunday. The event occurred SSW of Mooringsport at 12:43 p.m., at a depth of 2.7 miles. The United States Geological Service also reported the earthquake took place 16.1 miles WNW of Shreveport, La. A 3.0 earthquake was also...
URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child
On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
KSLA
Drive-by shooting in Martin Luther King; 2 juveniles shot while walking
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a reported shooting involving two juveniles walking on Legardy Street. On Nov 12, at 8:52 p.m., SPD was dispatched to a shooting on the 1900 block of Legardy Street, in the Martin Luther King neighborhood. When they arrived they learned two juveniles were walking down the road when two vehicles drove by, the people inside opened fire and shot at the two young victims multiple times.
ktalnews.com
Meth Found in Shreveport's wastewater
The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. The data was collected by LSU Health Shreveport's Louisiana Addiction Research Center using two different independent laboratories. Kangaroos munch on peanut butter treats at San Antonio …. Zookeepers at Texas’s San Antonio Zoo...
ktalnews.com
History changing story of Emmett Till being played Shreveport
We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. History changing story of Emmett Till being played …. We spoke to the cowriter and producer of "Till" about his personal connection to its main character. Donation drive for Woody’s Home for Veterans...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect in November 8 Casino Armed Robbery. Shreveport, Louisiana – According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers were notified around 10:50 a.m. on November 8, 2022, in relation to an armed robbery that occurred at a nearby casino in the 300 block of Clyde Fant Parkway. At gunpoint, the alleged suspect approached the victim in the parking garage and demanded the victim’s wallet.
2 Shreveport Adult Stores Allowed to Reopen After Forced Shutdown
The two Cindie's locations in Shreveport are now back open after a temporary restraining order issued by Caddo District Judge Ramon Lafitte on November 2nd that forced both Cindies locations to close, along with the grand opening of the new Hustler Hollywood retail store in west Shreveport. The restraining order...
ktalnews.com
Haughton shocks Airline in playoff rematch
SWEPCO along with Triton Stone Group of Shreveport gave back to the local organization for Veterans Day. Minden students honor the nations veterans with a …. Minden High School JOTC students placed flags from each branch of the military around the campus in honor of Veterans Day. Veteran’s Day parade...
KSLA
A Way of Escape Ministries invites the public to Thanksgiving Dinner
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The A Way of Escape Ministries (AWOEM) is holding a Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center. On Nov. 19th, from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., the AWOEM will be holding its Thanksgiving Dinner at the Mitchell Park Community Center, located at 1518 Cox Street, Bossier City.
ktalnews.com
Missing Shreveport 10-year-old found, safe
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police say a ten-year-old boy who went missing Friday morning is back home and safe. According to a post on the Shreveport Police Department Facebook page just after 6 a.m. Friday, ten-year-old Deandrae Ester was missing from 7400 block of Glen Leaf Road.
KSLA
Some Caddo Parish residents feel the Earth tremble
The nonprofit, Moms on a Mission, held a day of healing in the new space. They have distributed 4,200 disaster emergency supply items like tarps, rakes and shovels, 4,300 snacks and 370 cases of water.
