“That’s Why We Want These Guns Off The Streets"Still UnsolvedPortland, OR
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
Monday in Portland: CTGR opening opioid treatment clinic in Portland, 'Symbiosis' debuts at Portland Art MuseumEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Many Portland residents should have received $600 stimulus paymentsJ.R. HeimbignerPortland, OR
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, ORTerry MansfieldPortland, OR
Hundreds of spectators cited during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued hundreds of citations, impounded at least 20 cars and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement.It was part of a new, aggressive response to an old problem that's been plaguing Bay Area cities.The sideshow activity started around 11:20 p.m. Saturday night with hundreds of cars and people blocking the intersection of Virginia Street and 7th Street.After a while, they left and made their way to the intersection of Monterey Highway and Branham Lane.That was where San Jose police were coordinating their strategy to block the cars in place.Once the police closed...
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Visit Kent State, Air Force for First Road Trip
Portland Pilots (3-0, 0-0 WCC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (2-0, 0-0 MAC) Radio: 910 ESPN Portland (KMTT) Portland Pilots (3-0, 0-0 WCC) at Air Force Falcons (1-1, 0-0 MWC) Place: USAF Academy, Colo. Arena: Clune Arena. Video: Mountain West Network. Radio: 910 ESPN Portland (KMTT) Live Coverage Links: Video...
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Fall in Hard-fought 5-set Match to Santa Clara
PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland volleyball team lost in five sets (20-25, 25-23, 15-25, 26-24, 13-15) to the Santa Clara Broncos Saturday at home at Chiles Center. The loss dropped Portland's record to 10-16 overall and 3-12 in WCC play. The Pilots were led by a double-double from Jayde Harris,...
portlandpilots.com
No. 18 Pilots Close Regular Season With 4-0 Rout of Tigers
STOCKTON, Calif. -- The No. 18 Portland Pilots finished the regular season with a dominant 4-0 win over the Pacific Tigers in Stockton. The victory improved Portland's record to 12-2-3 overall and 6-1-0 in WCC play. How it Happened. Portland grabbed a 1-0 lead when Brandon Cambridge notched his 12th...
portlandpilots.com
Portland Shuts out Arizona State 3-0 to Advance to Second Round
PORTLAND, Ore -- Portland held Arizona State scoreless and cruised to a 3-0 shutout win on Saturday, advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013. The win also improves their record to 12-4-4 on the year. How it Happened. Portland started the scoring...
sfbayview.com
Hunters Point wordsmith Yung Lott drops a new album on 12/12
Hunters Point has always been a cauldron for Bay Area talent, but it has been rare until rather recently that the neighborhood’s artists have begun to get their just due of recognition on the Northern California music scene. Yung Lott is a veteran Hunters Point wordsmith that I had heard about prior to me meeting him.
portlandpilots.com
Pilots Host No. 2 Stanford in ESPN2 Matchup
PORTLAND PILOTS (2-0, 0-0 WCC) Last: POR 55, STAN 77 (11/16/2021) • The Portland Pilots face their toughest test yet, hosting the No. 2 Stanford Cardinal at the Chiles Center. • They'll play on Sunday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. • The game will be televised on ESPN2. • An...
Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
Routes: Bay Area company announces 1st route for commercial flying taxi
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Anonymous donors make San Francisco museums free for a weekend
One ticket will get you into 21 museums for free.
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
18-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
The San Francisco Police Department reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred at the first block of South Linden Avenue at around 11:40 p.m. The officials reported that both the driver and the passenger were 18-years-old.
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Anita Baker
102.9 KBLX General Contest Rules Apply. Online Contest Entry Period: 11/11/2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through 12/04/2022 at 11:59 p.m. PT Prize: Five (5) winner will receive two (2) tickets to “Anita Baker – The Songstress” on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Tickets are valid for Saturday, December 23, 2023 ONLY. ARV $76.00. Winners will be chosen by eligible entries on 12/05/2022 at approximately 12:00p.m. PT. The Contest is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of California, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one (1) of the nine (9) jurisdictions that makes up the listening area of the Greater San Francisco / Bay Area (San Francisco, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Mateo, Solano, Napa, and Sonoma Counties). No purchase or payment of any kind is required to enter or win this contest.
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR
Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
humboldtsports.com
Warriors cruise past Tennyson in statement NCS win
It’s safe to say the North Coast Section seedings committee got this one wrong. Despite a dominating season that saw them clinch a Big 4 championship, the Del Norte Warriors were handed just a fifth seed in the Division-4 NCS playoff bracket and forced to travel for their opening game against No. 4 Tennyson in Hayward after they had been ranked higher than the Lancers all season long.
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
Jury convicts San Francisco man of 'cold-blooded killing' in Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 46-year-old San Francisco man was found guilty of the February 21, 2020 slaying of Michael Hampton as he sat in his car in the city's Bayview District.San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the first-degree murder conviction by jury of Fasi Fotu, who shot Hampton in the back after a brief verbal confrontation.Following the shooting, Hampton drove his car before losing control of the vehicle and crashing near the intersection of Wallace and Ingalls. Responding officers rendered aid at the scene, but Hampton was pronounced dead shortly after at San Francisco General Hospital. "Fotu's unprovoked cold-blooded killing of an unarmed man is chilling," Jenkins said in a news release. "Today's verdict delivers justice for Mr. Hampton's family and sends another message that there is no place for gun violence in our community and perpetrators will face consequences." "The jury's verdict holds Fotu accountable for the cold and calculated murder of Michael Hampton, Jr," added Assistant District Attorney Ryan King. "Mr. Hampton will be missed by many." Fotu has been in custody since his arrest on March 3, 2020. Sentencing will be set at a future date not yet set.
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
Former UC Davis Ph.D. student found dead at People's Park in Berkeley
A man found dead at People's Park in Berkeley on Friday afternoon was identified as 31-year-old Tyler Cary, a former UC Davis Ph.D. student, the Alameda County coroner's office said.
