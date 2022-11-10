Read full article on original website
Related
kitco.com
Sentiment in gold market has shifted but can it hold as Hedge funds place bullish bets but still shun ETFs
(Kitco News) - The gold market has made some significant moves in the last two weeks as prices have risen to a three-month high and within striking distance of $1,800 an ounce. Although the precious metal is in a solid uptrend, some analysts say that the gains could be more...
kitco.com
Economic slowdown will hit lower-income Canadians hardest, BoC's Macklem says
OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lower-income Canadians will be disproportionately affected by the slowdown in economic activity that is needed to ease inflationary pressures, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday. Macklem, in opening remarks to the fourth annual Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance...
2 Growth Stocks Down 42% or More to Buy and Hold Forever
The struggling economy can only slow down these companies for so long.
kitco.com
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure...
kitco.com
Fed's Barr: Concerned about blowback to financial system from crypto
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Michael Barr, the Federal Reserve's top financial regulatory official, on Tuesday said he is concerned about risks from the non-bank sector, including cryptocurrencies, for which the U.S. central bank and other regulators have poor visibility. "We're concerned about the risks that we don't know about in...
kitco.com
CPM Trade Signal - November 14, 2022
Prices as of 11:05 a.m. EST 14 November 2022 $1,773.60 (Basis the December 2022 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 14 November 2022 to 25 November 2022. Gold prices have surpassed CPM Group’s last buy recommendation of $1,760. CPM recommends taking profit and standing aside. While CPM remains positive on gold over the next few months, gold prices have run up very sharply over the past few days and are beginning to look overbought. There are various Fed governors that will speak this week that are likely to continue driving the point that Fed policy is likely to remain on a tightening path until there is greater confidence that inflation is being brought under control. This is likely to deflate some of the upward move in gold prices. Prices could back off from current levels in the short term before resuming on an upward trajectory.
kitco.com
As regulators scrutinise FTX, rival exchanges try to reassure investors
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remained under pressure on Monday following last week's collapse of crypto exchange FTX while rival exchanges sought to reassure jittery investors of their own stability. Kris Marszalek, CEO of Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com, refuted suggestions it could be in trouble, saying...
kitco.com
Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips
Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
kitco.com
Gold price rallies following another cooler U.S. inflation report
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following another U.S. inflation report that came in a bit cooler than expected. Gold prices hit a three-month high and silver prices a five-month high today. December gold was last up $12.90 at $1,788.90 and December silver was up $0.102 at $22.21.
kitco.com
Binance pledges to create crypto industry recovery fund, calls for regulation
NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the cryptocurrency exchange plans to launch a fund to help crypto projects facing a liquidity crisis as the collapse of rival FTX ricochets through the industry. The recovery fund will help "reduce further cascading negative effects of...
kitco.com
The Fed committed 'serious mistake' and it could push economy into 'Great Depression' - Ark's Cathie Wood
(Kitco News) The Federal Reserve is ignoring deflationary signals in the economy. And its heavy-handed rate hikes could be pushing the economy into something similar to the Great Depression, said Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood. Deflationary signals are already strong, and the setup looks akin to the Roaring Twenties one...
kitco.com
Visa has terminated global debit card agreements with FTX
NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N), the world's largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX. "The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters. "We have terminated...
kitco.com
FTX collapse is an ‘explosion' that will lead to more crypto regulation - Howard Marks
The recent collapse of FTX, once the third largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will hasten the need for regulation in the crypto industry, said Howard Marks, CEO and Co-Founder of StartEngine. “It’s a clear, classic big explosion that will have everybody feeling that regulation is necessary at this point,”...
kitco.com
Gold price pulls back as USDX, bond yields rise
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday, on routine downside price corrections following last week’s solid gains. The precious metals are feeling some pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last down $7.20 at $1,762.30 and December silver was down $0.082 at $21.585.
kitco.com
Indonesia to set up $2 bln EV fund with China's CATL, CMB International
JAKARTA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Indonesia Investment Authority, the country's sovereign wealth fund, is to set up a green electric vehicle (EV) fund of at least $2 billion with China's battery maker CATL and CMB International, the fund's CEO said on Monday. The announcement was made in a live-streamed...
kitco.com
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels...
kitco.com
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway discloses $4.1 billion TSMC stake
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) said it bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (2330.TW), a rare significant foray into the technology sector by billionaire Warren Buffett's conglomerate. The news sent shares in TSMC soaring, closing up 7.9% in Taiwan on Tuesday, as...
kitco.com
Copper near 5-month high on China's property support; Fed warning caps gains
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices hovered near a five-month high on Monday, as supportive measures from the Chinese government for its property sector that consumes a vast amount of metals boosted sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% at $8,519 a tonne by 0725 GMT,...
kitco.com
Crypto SWOT: Last Week Was Crazy for Crypto, Here’s a Recap
Of the cryptocurrencies tracked by CoinMarketCap, the best performer for the week was PAX Gold, rising 5.66%. Oil and gas giant Shell announced Thursday that it signed a two-year conference sponsorship with Bitcoin Magazine, a leading crypto publication, reports the media outlet. Representatives from Shell will speak on the mining stage about improving the energy costs of Bitcoin mining, using the company’s own lubricant and cooling solutions.
kitco.com
Ivanhoe reports quarterly profit of $24M, says Kamoa-Kakula sold a record 94 ktonnes of copper in Q3
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a press release, during the third quarter, Kamoa-Kakula sold a record 93,812 tonnes of payable copper...
Comments / 0