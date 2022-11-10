Prices as of 11:05 a.m. EST 14 November 2022 $1,773.60 (Basis the December 2022 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 14 November 2022 to 25 November 2022. Gold prices have surpassed CPM Group’s last buy recommendation of $1,760. CPM recommends taking profit and standing aside. While CPM remains positive on gold over the next few months, gold prices have run up very sharply over the past few days and are beginning to look overbought. There are various Fed governors that will speak this week that are likely to continue driving the point that Fed policy is likely to remain on a tightening path until there is greater confidence that inflation is being brought under control. This is likely to deflate some of the upward move in gold prices. Prices could back off from current levels in the short term before resuming on an upward trajectory.

