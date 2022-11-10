Read full article on original website
Economic slowdown will hit lower-income Canadians hardest, BoC's Macklem says
OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lower-income Canadians will be disproportionately affected by the slowdown in economic activity that is needed to ease inflationary pressures, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Monday. Macklem, in opening remarks to the fourth annual Conference on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Economics, Finance...
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth. The U.S. lender on Sunday forecast core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) –– the Federal Reserve's preferred measure...
Gold recovers from lows even with Fed Governor Waller's hawkish warning
Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller told a conference in Sydney, Australia today, "We're not softening...Quit paying attention to the pace and start paying attention to where the endpoint is going to be. Until we get inflation down, that endpoint is still a way out there." Gold traded to a low...
Shares and bonds chastened as Fed, ECB urge care
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Shares steadied and bond yields remained close to multi-year highs on Monday after U.S. and European central bankers encouraged caution as they battle to curb inflation via rate hikes, without throttling growth. U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Sunday warned investors against getting carried...
Copper near 5-month high on China's property support; Fed warning caps gains
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Copper prices hovered near a five-month high on Monday, as supportive measures from the Chinese government for its property sector that consumes a vast amount of metals boosted sentiment. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% at $8,519 a tonne by 0725 GMT,...
The Fed committed 'serious mistake' and it could push economy into 'Great Depression' - Ark's Cathie Wood
(Kitco News) The Federal Reserve is ignoring deflationary signals in the economy. And its heavy-handed rate hikes could be pushing the economy into something similar to the Great Depression, said Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood. Deflationary signals are already strong, and the setup looks akin to the Roaring Twenties one...
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - OPEC on Monday cut its forecast for 2022 global oil demand growth for a fifth time since April and further trimmed next year's figure, citing mounting economic challenges including high inflation and rising interest rates. Oil demand in 2022 will increase by 2.55 million barrels...
A fundamental shift is driving gold prices closer to $1,800 - MKS' Shiels
(Kitco News) - Gold's new bullish momentum is more than just technical market repricing; the precious metal's ability to hold new critical support levels could indicate a longer-term fundamental shift, according to one market analyst. In a recent note to clients, Nicky Shiels, head of metals strategy at MKS PAMP,...
Gold price pulls back as USDX, bond yields rise
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are weaker in early U.S. trading Monday, on routine downside price corrections following last week’s solid gains. The precious metals are feeling some pressure from a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last down $7.20 at $1,762.30 and December silver was down $0.082 at $21.585.
Gold, silver higher as bulls step in to buy early dips
Gold and silver prices are firmer in midday U.S. trading Monday, with gold scoring a 2.5-month high. Bullish traders stepped in to buy the early price weakness today. However, gains in the precious metals were limited by a rebound in the U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields to start the trading week. December gold was last up $4.00 at $1,773.40 and December silver was up $0.368 at $22.03.
No surge of Russian metal into LME warehouses - exchange
LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange approved warehouses have not seen a surge of Russian metal after unfounded worries that the bulk of consumers would shun the metal, the LME said. The exchange released new data showing there was no major change in the amounts of Russian metal...
Economic outlook turns 'gloomier' than the IMF's October estimate
(Kitco News) With the economy starting to slow, the outlook is now 'gloomier' than what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected in its October report. The IMF is now focused on the fourth quarter outlook, with early data points suggesting more weakness ahead. "The macroeconomic policy environment is unusually uncertain...
M&A deal reshuffles the senior gold mining sector
Yamana Gold is set to be acquired by Pan American Silver and Agnico Eagle Mines after Gold Fields dropped out of the bidding. Last week Kitco correspondent Paul Harris, Soar Finanicial CEO Kai Hoffmann and guest Sam Ash, CEO of Bunker Hill Mining, discussed the week's mining and metal news on Kitco Roundtable.
Visa has terminated global debit card agreements with FTX
NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Visa Inc (V.N), the world's largest payments processor, said on Sunday it was severing its global credit card agreements with collapsed crypto exchange FTX. "The situation with FTX is unfortunate and we are monitoring developments closely," a Visa spokesperson told Reuters. "We have terminated...
Binance to create industry recovery fund as CZ holds AMA to calm crypto markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In response to a question about whether FTX would have qualified for the rescue funding, CZ did not...
Amazon to lay off thousands of employees - source
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) is planning to lay off around 10,000 employees in corporate and technology roles beginning this week, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday, in what would amount to its biggest such reduction to date. The cuts, earlier reported by the New...
As regulators scrutinise FTX, rival exchanges try to reassure investors
SINGAPORE/LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies remained under pressure on Monday following last week's collapse of crypto exchange FTX while rival exchanges sought to reassure jittery investors of their own stability. Kris Marszalek, CEO of Singapore-based crypto exchange Crypto.com, refuted suggestions it could be in trouble, saying...
CPM Trade Signal - November 14, 2022
Prices as of 11:05 a.m. EST 14 November 2022 $1,773.60 (Basis the December 2022 Comex contract). Initial Timeframe: 14 November 2022 to 25 November 2022. Gold prices have surpassed CPM Group’s last buy recommendation of $1,760. CPM recommends taking profit and standing aside. While CPM remains positive on gold over the next few months, gold prices have run up very sharply over the past few days and are beginning to look overbought. There are various Fed governors that will speak this week that are likely to continue driving the point that Fed policy is likely to remain on a tightening path until there is greater confidence that inflation is being brought under control. This is likely to deflate some of the upward move in gold prices. Prices could back off from current levels in the short term before resuming on an upward trajectory.
Caledonia Mining connects solar plant to the Blanket gold mine in Zimbabwe
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. “Recognizing the economic, environmental and logistical challenges of running large-scale diesel generators for extended periods, Caledonia started constructing...
Electric vehicle makers burning cash, slammed by sky-high costs
By Akash Sriram Nov 14 (Reuters) - Every time Lucid Group Inc or Rivian Automotive Inc sells an electric car, they are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars due to staggering raw material and production costs, their latest earnings statements showed. Quarterly reports from electric vehicle (EV) makers from the...
