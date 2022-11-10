Read full article on original website
Visit The Largest Christmas Shop in New YorkTravel MavenSaratoga County, NY
How CNYS Black Expo Founder Is Changing The Blueprint For Business Success. Expo Happens November 19Ann BrownAlbany, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersGlenmont, NY
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
Red Cross honoring Latham trooper for life-saving action
The American Red Cross will be honoring Latham State Trooper Michael Nash for helping save the life of a driver on Interstate 87 (I-87).
The Upside: Schoharie High teen wins bricklayer competition
A Schoharie High School senior earned the title of "Fastest Brick Layer" at Capital Region BOCES.
Local veterans honored in Green Island
Local veterans were honored on Thursday by Green Island Union Free School District students.
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
wamc.org
Where the chestnuts grow
My friend Bruce Shenker forwarded me an email about a chestnut tree planting event he was attending in Greenwich, NY last Monday and suggested I join him. We’d have to leave Columbia County by 7:30 to arrive on time for the 9:00 planting demonstration. Correction: due to daylight savings time the demo had been moved up. It was now 8 a.m. In other words we’d have to leave at the crack of dawn.
Winter parking restrictions in the Capital Region
As the Capital Region prepares for colder weather and snow, many cities, towns, and villages already have overnight parking bans in effect. The restrictions usually last from November to April.
Local nonprofit accepting donations for children
Things of my Very Own is asking for donations for its 2022 Sponsor-a-Child Program. You can help out by making a monetary donation or picking up a Wish Tag from various locations.
UAlbany to offer new scholarships to Dreamers
The University at Albany (UAlbany) has partnered with TheDream.US to offer immigrant youth in New York access to major new scholarships.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Sanghvi to Blogger: Make Corrections!
During this last week, I received two more emails from the Saratoga Springs Finance Department. One from Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi, and the other from her Executive Assistant, Samantha Clemmey. Both reiterated that Commissioner Sanghvi had no time to answer questions about the budget until after the 2023 budget was passed. In addition, Commissioner Sanghvi charged me with making false claims on my blog and called for me to correct the record.
Capital Wing Wars winners announced
Wing Wars 17 took place on Saturday, and the results are in.
ems1.com
N.Y. firefighter-paramedic dies after 16 years serving city
ALBANY, N.Y. — A member of the Albany Fire Department died over the weekend while off duty, CBS 6 reported. Firefighter Edward J. Verhoff joined the department in 2006 and served for 16 years, most recently with Rescue Squad – C Platoon. Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph Gregory...
One Upstate NY Mans Burning Dumpster, Is The Same Mans $3000 Fine
Regardless of the situation, it is illegal to burn trash in New York State. This local business owner had to learn the hard way. What may seem like a law clear as day for most people, isn't the case for everyone. One man from Schenectady County recently paid a heavy fine for both illegally dumping and burning his trash.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
Victorian Streetwalk returns to Saratoga Springs
Next month, Saratoga Springs is putting on a special annual event across Broadway. The Victorian Streetwalk Weekend is set to decorate the streets for the 36th year.
WRGB
Mohawk Hudson Humane to renew only 5 of 21 municipal contracts in 2023
MENANDS, NY (WRGB) — Amid a significant increase in taking in stray dogs in 2022, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (MHHS) has decided to renew only a handful of their municipal partner contracts for 2023. Shelter officials say in 2022, they contracted with 21 local municipalities to provide sheltering...
Sidewalk Warriors Troy proves aid for those in need
Every Thursday volunteers from Sidewalk Warriors Troy provide meals and essential items to those experiencing homelessness or food insecurity.
Saratogian
Initiative announced to provide reduced-cost internet for public housing residents
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — In an effort to bridge the digital divide, SiFi Networks and city officials recently announced a FiberCity® Aid program for lower-income residents. Not long after officials launched the Saratoga Springs FiberCity® all-fiberoptic network, Saratoga Springs Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub said SiFi Networks and GigabitNow will provide reduced-cost Gigabit-speed fiber internet service for all 700 addresses managed by the city’s housing authority.
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
Albany man charged for stealing rent in Clifton Park
A former property manager of The Solomon Organization is being accused of depositing rent payments into his own bank accounts.
