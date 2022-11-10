ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colonie, NY

wamc.org

Where the chestnuts grow

My friend Bruce Shenker forwarded me an email about a chestnut tree planting event he was attending in Greenwich, NY last Monday and suggested I join him. We’d have to leave Columbia County by 7:30 to arrive on time for the 9:00 planting demonstration. Correction: due to daylight savings time the demo had been moved up. It was now 8 a.m. In other words we’d have to leave at the crack of dawn.
GREENWICH, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Sanghvi to Blogger: Make Corrections!

During this last week, I received two more emails from the Saratoga Springs Finance Department. One from Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi, and the other from her Executive Assistant, Samantha Clemmey. Both reiterated that Commissioner Sanghvi had no time to answer questions about the budget until after the 2023 budget was passed. In addition, Commissioner Sanghvi charged me with making false claims on my blog and called for me to correct the record.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
ems1.com

N.Y. firefighter-paramedic dies after 16 years serving city

ALBANY, N.Y. — A member of the Albany Fire Department died over the weekend while off duty, CBS 6 reported. Firefighter Edward J. Verhoff joined the department in 2006 and served for 16 years, most recently with Rescue Squad – C Platoon. Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph Gregory...
ALBANY, NY
Saratogian

Initiative announced to provide reduced-cost internet for public housing residents

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — In an effort to bridge the digital divide, SiFi Networks and city officials recently announced a FiberCity® Aid program for lower-income residents. Not long after officials launched the Saratoga Springs FiberCity® all-fiberoptic network, Saratoga Springs Public Works Commissioner Jason Golub said SiFi Networks and GigabitNow will provide reduced-cost Gigabit-speed fiber internet service for all 700 addresses managed by the city’s housing authority.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

