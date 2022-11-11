Read full article on original website
Related
What does history tell us about how the Idaho Supreme Court might rule on abortion?
Idaho drafted its original abortion statute at the First Territorial Session in Lewiston — 25 years before Idaho became a state and drafted the state constitution — in the winter months between December 1863 and early 1864. The wording of the statute is almost identical to statutes several other states were passing to ban abortion […] The post What does history tell us about how the Idaho Supreme Court might rule on abortion? appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Comments / 0