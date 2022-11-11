ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
Washington Examiner

It looks like the Republican wave is coming in

When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
Newsweek

Many Republicans Want Trump Convicted and 'Out of Their Way': Attorney

Former President Donald Trump's midterm failures may have eroded the Republican support he was counting on to avoid a criminal conviction, according to one attorney. Trump has long been reported to be planning an early 2024 presidential campaign announcement as a way to stave off potential prosecution from the numerous investigations mounting against him. His hope had purportedly been to ride a wave of midterm GOP success into the announcement, but with Democrats posting historically strong results over the last week, Trump's future as a Republican figurehead and his 2024 candidacy have been cast into doubt.
Salon

“He’s never been weaker”: Republicans “rage at Trump” as he tries to declare victory in midterms

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although some of the Republican candidates that former President Donald Trump campaigned for were victorious in the 2022 midterms — for example, U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance in Ohio and Ted Budd in North Carolina — many others weren't. The candidates who were endorsed by Trump but lost ran for the Senate (Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire), governor (Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Tudor Dixon in Michigan, Tim Michels in Wisconsin, Lee Zeldin in New York State) or secretary of state (Kristina Karamo in Michigan).
TheWrap

Jemele Hill Wishes She Wasn’t Right to Call Donald Trump a White Supremacist

Journalist Jemele Hill takes no satisfaction in having called former president Donald Trump a white supremacist ahead of the curve. “While, I guess on one hand, you could I guess say that I should take some level of ‘I told you so’ into this, I don’t really see it that way,” Hill told TheWrap during a recent interview. “It’s depressing, to be honest, to think that how much he changed the political climate in this country and how a lot of the tone and mentality that has been mainstreamed because of the way he conducted himself in office will have long term ramifications on our political climate.”
Washington Examiner

Even liberal groups can read polls showing national Democrats are far too radical

National Democratic Party officials should wake up and get real. When a left-leaning group studying survey results concludes that the national Democratic Party is “out of touch” on priorities, ideology, and values, party officials should finally pay heed. The survey is well crafted and quite instructive. Its findings are compelling.
The Independent

Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?

Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
