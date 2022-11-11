Read full article on original website
Business Insider
Ex-Trump aide says the Republican Party needs to finally see Donald Trump as a 'loser' in order to 'thrive'
An ex-White House aide branded Donald Trump as a "loser" amid GOP setbacks in the midterm elections. Alyssa Farah Griffin — who is now a co-host of "The View" — said that the Republican Party can only "thrive" without him. Trump's highest-profile endorsements lost pivotal races on election...
Growing number of Republicans say Trump won’t be GOP nominee
A growing number of prominent Republicans are warning that former President Trump should not run again in 2024 or that he will lose if he does, previewing rifts in the GOP that are likely to come into full view after the midterms. Former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), former Florida Gov....
Newt Gingrich suspects Trump is reconsidering a 2024 run after midterm results
Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Wednesday that he believes former President Donald Trump may be reconsidering his plans for another presidential run.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
Former Speaker Paul Ryan Blames Dismal GOP Midterms On 'Trump Hangover'
It’s “really clear to me, and the evidence is pretty stark, that if we have a nominee not named Trump, we’re so much more likely to win the White House," said Ryan.
Washington Examiner
It looks like the Republican wave is coming in
When you look around at the political scene, less than one week from the 2022 midterms, what do you see?. You see poll numbers trending toward a wave victory for Republicans. They now lead by three points in the generic vote for the House among likely voters, while fivethirtyeight.com has flipped to show them with a 53% chance for a Senate majority.
Paul Ryan blames disappointing GOP election results on 'Trump hangover'
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said Republicans should have "done better" in Tuesday's midterm elections, calling former President Donald Trump a "drag on our ticket" that contributed to the party's disappointing results. While interviewed from his home in Janesville, Wisconsin, by local station WISN 12 News on Wednesday, Ryan...
Many Republicans Want Trump Convicted and 'Out of Their Way': Attorney
Former President Donald Trump's midterm failures may have eroded the Republican support he was counting on to avoid a criminal conviction, according to one attorney. Trump has long been reported to be planning an early 2024 presidential campaign announcement as a way to stave off potential prosecution from the numerous investigations mounting against him. His hope had purportedly been to ride a wave of midterm GOP success into the announcement, but with Democrats posting historically strong results over the last week, Trump's future as a Republican figurehead and his 2024 candidacy have been cast into doubt.
“He’s never been weaker”: Republicans “rage at Trump” as he tries to declare victory in midterms
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Although some of the Republican candidates that former President Donald Trump campaigned for were victorious in the 2022 midterms — for example, U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance in Ohio and Ted Budd in North Carolina — many others weren't. The candidates who were endorsed by Trump but lost ran for the Senate (Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Don Bolduc in New Hampshire), governor (Doug Mastriano in Pennsylvania, Tudor Dixon in Michigan, Tim Michels in Wisconsin, Lee Zeldin in New York State) or secretary of state (Kristina Karamo in Michigan).
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
Hillary Clinton on midterm elections: ‘It turns out women enjoy having human rights'
Former Secretary of State and Vital Voices founder Hillary Clinton spoke about the victories for women's rights following the results of the midterm elections, saying, “It turns out women enjoy having human rights, and we vote!”Nov. 10, 2022.
Trump midterm results-night party at Mar-a-Lago fell flat as candidates he endorsed fell short of victory
Donald Trump was planning on taking credit for a GOP "red wave" at a Mar-a-Lago party. But several of his endorsees fell short and the party fell flat, reports say. Some Republicans are blaming Trump for the disappointing performance. Former President Donald Trump's plans to claim credit for Republican Party...
Meghan McCain: Midterm results should be ‘final nail’ in Trump’s political coffin
Conservative pundit Meghan McCain says that Tuesday’s disappointing midterm election results for Republicans might have put the “final nail in the coffin” for former President Trump’s political career. In an op-ed published by the Daily Mail Wednesday, McCain, a former panelist on ABC’s daytime talk show...
Megyn Kelly: ‘Better for GOP not to be in control’ of Congress ahead of 2024
Conservative pundit Megyn Kelly is arguing Republicans will be in a better position to take the White House if they do not win control of Congress following the 2022 midterm elections. “The more they control, the more they’re going to get blamed,” Kelly said of Republicans during an appearance Wednesday...
Jemele Hill Wishes She Wasn’t Right to Call Donald Trump a White Supremacist
Journalist Jemele Hill takes no satisfaction in having called former president Donald Trump a white supremacist ahead of the curve. “While, I guess on one hand, you could I guess say that I should take some level of ‘I told you so’ into this, I don’t really see it that way,” Hill told TheWrap during a recent interview. “It’s depressing, to be honest, to think that how much he changed the political climate in this country and how a lot of the tone and mentality that has been mainstreamed because of the way he conducted himself in office will have long term ramifications on our political climate.”
Washington Examiner
Even liberal groups can read polls showing national Democrats are far too radical
National Democratic Party officials should wake up and get real. When a left-leaning group studying survey results concludes that the national Democratic Party is “out of touch” on priorities, ideology, and values, party officials should finally pay heed. The survey is well crafted and quite instructive. Its findings are compelling.
Midterms: What would a GOP House mean for Biden?
Republicans could win a majority in the House of Representatives in the upcoming midterms as voters grow frustrated over rising inflation and gas prices under Joe Biden’s leadership.If the GOP were to gain the House, Democratic priorities such as access to abortion, cutting carbon emissions, and a renewed assault weapons ban are likely to be sidelined.Trump loyalists could find themselves in power, such as far-right member Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.Here’s what a GOP House could mean for Mr Biden.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midtermsWhat are the US midterm elections and when are they due?Jeremy Hunt calls on families to ‘balance books’ as Bank hikes interest rates
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Trump's role in disappointing midterm elections could leave GOP in a box
WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump — who picked many of his party’s candidates and demanded fealty from them throughout the 2022 midterm campaign — was likely an albatross for the GOP on Tuesday night, limiting Republicans’ gains in a midterm election the party expected to dominate.
Midterm election trifectas: Democrats won full government control in these states
Democrats have wrested power from Republicans in four states that previously had politically divided governments to take full control of state capitols following Tuesday’s midterm elections. The four states that have taken both legislative chambers and the governorship under Democratic control are Michigan, Minnesota, Maryland and Massachusetts. "By all...
News4Jax.com
‘Ron DeSanctimonious’: Trump takes shot a Gov. DeSantis ahead of midterm elections
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former President Donald Trump appeared to take a subtle shot at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a campaign rally Saturday night in Pennsylvania. At one point during his speech, Trump referred to the Florida governor as “Ron DeSanctimonious.”. According to Oxford Languages, sanctimonious is a...
