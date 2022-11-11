This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 11, 1922. Tuesday’s election showed that the vote in Summit County is no longer a vote straight down the ticket. While the Democratic office seekers were successful in all cases of county tickets, with the exception of commissioner and surveyor, no two candidates seemed to get anywhere near the same majority. Counting judges state that most of the ballots were marked for candidates of both sides.

