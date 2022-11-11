Read full article on original website
Volunteer, eat and meet neighbors at Summit County nonprofit Thanksgiving events
With Thanksgiving just around the corner, some of Summit County’s nonprofits have organized community dinners for folks on the holiday. There are also volunteer opportunities for those who want to give back to the community. Summit Colorado Interfaith Council Vice President Dawn Koch said volunteering is a great way...
Town of Breckenridge looks to increase wages for town employees
The town of Breckenridge took a look at a recent staffing analysis, and council members said they are on board with budgeting for a raise for employees. The town’s administration had been tasked with developing a pay study so the council could better understand how other municipalities provide compensation, but Town Manager Rick Holman said that creating a pay analysis comes with challenges since the job market is always changing.
Summit Fire & EMS board to review Silverthorne fire station designs Tuesday
The board of directors for Summit Fire & EMS will review conceptual designs for a Silverthorne fire station at a 9 a.m. meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 35 County Shops Road in Frisco. Summit Fire & EMS has developed a page on its website, SummitFire.org, to allow community members...
Frisco looks into microtransit to help fill gaps in public transit
In an effort to help connect the local workforce across Summit County, the town of Frisco is looking into microtransit options to operate alongside Summit Stage bus routes. Council members discussed how microtransit — or a privately operated system for variable point-to-point transportation instead of distinct routes — could work in town and other communities.
Frisco discusses single-use plastic policies ahead of Plastic Pollution Reduction Act requirements
As communities across the West work to reduce their impacts on climate change, the town of Frisco discussed potential options for reducing the use of single-use plastics, such as water bottles. In 2021, the Plastic Pollution Reduction Act was passed in Colorado, which bans the use of single-use plastic bags...
Study: American dog ticks reported in Summit County for the first time
New research shows that American dog ticks are now present in Summit County. The research was compiled by researchers at Colorado State University in Fort Collins and tick data was collected by citizen scientists in Colorado as part of a free tick testing program offered by Bay Area Lyme Foundation, a leading sponsor of Lyme disease research in the U.S.
Land Title’s monthlong food and supply drive collects donations the Family & Intercultural Resource Center and animal shelter
Starting Monday, Nov. 14, Land Title’s Annual Food and Supply Drive begins. Lasting until Friday, Dec. 16, locations that accept donations will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Donations will go to the Family & Intercultural Resource Center’s Food Bank as well as the Summit County Animal...
U.S. ski team, Team Summit inspires next generation of athletes
There is nothing more inspiring for an elementary school student than to meet the athletes they watch on T.V. For students who live on the Front Range, players from the Broncos, Nuggets or Avalanche may leave them awestruck. For kids in Summit County, however, their sports heroes are on the...
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Nov. 13
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Cats:. Amalia, 2 years, Siamese, calico point, spayed female. Beau, 12 years, domestic...
Vail Village’s Sitzmark Lodge has a new owner for the first time since 1974
First the bad news: The Fritch family no longer owns the Sitzmark Lodge in Vail Village. Now the good news: The new owners have pledged to maintain the spirit the Fritches built over nearly 50 years. Jeanne Fritch, the youngest of Helen and Bob Fritch’s three daughters, had been running...
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Breckenridge Ski Resort opens for the season, the election race in the 3rd Congressional District and Keystone project marred by big-dollar lawsuits
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. After getting blanketed with over 14 inches of fresh snow over the weekend, Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced it will open for the 2022-23 ski and ride season two days earlier than planned — Nov. 9.
This week in history Nov. 11, 1922: Voters cast ballots, mining work sees results
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Nov. 11, 1922. Tuesday’s election showed that the vote in Summit County is no longer a vote straight down the ticket. While the Democratic office seekers were successful in all cases of county tickets, with the exception of commissioner and surveyor, no two candidates seemed to get anywhere near the same majority. Counting judges state that most of the ballots were marked for candidates of both sides.
Mother Nature gifts Copper Mountain Resort with several inches of snow for opening day
And just like that, all four of Summit County’s ski areas have opened up for the 2022-23 ski and ride season. After patiently watching the other three Summit County ski areas host its opening days over the past few weeks, Copper Mountain Resort got its 50th anniversary season under way on Monday, Nov. 14.
Aspen Skiing Co. announces early opening day for Aspen Mountain, Snowmass
ASPEN — A few weeks of cold, stormy weather has allowed Aspen Mountain and Snowmass to move up opening day, sparking excitement in local skiers and snowboarders itching to get on the mountain. Though originally slated for Thanksgiving Day, Opening Day will now take place five days earlier on...
