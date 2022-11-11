Read full article on original website
easportstoday.com
Jacksonville falls to No. 1 team
Missed opportunities early cost Golden Eagles in second-round of the Class 4A playoffs; Ogle passes for more than 400 yards in loss. JACKSONVILLE — The home team knew it would take a near flawless game to prevail in its Class 4A playoff game Friday night. Jacksonville had two golden...
easportstoday.com
Historic Burns
SPRING GARDEN – The first time Spring Garden and Coosa Christian clashed this football season, the Panthers were the more physical team. Their paths crossed again Friday night in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs, but this time the roles were reversed. Coosa senior running back...
Alabama State, Alabama A&M presidents reach consensus on Magic City Classic future
The magic is staying—more than likely. The presidents of Alabama State and Alabama A&M, whose schools compete in the historic annual football rivalry—and citywide family reunion—will keep The Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years, pending approval of a new four-year agreement with the City of Birmingham.
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville
Friday, Nov. 4 was a typical morning for John Pate of Grant. He started the day at his lake house on Lake Guntersville, eager to get out on the water. "There were several geese out this morning that came flying on out of here," Pate explained. But it's not geese...
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Birmingham, Alabama to Grand Canyon
Get ready for an epic road trip from Birmingham, Alabama all the way to one of the country's most popular natural wonders, the Grand Canyon. Along the way, you'll visit multiple states and enjoy plenty of awesome scenery, rich heritage, and vibrant towns. The 1,700-mile road trip from Birmingham, Alabama...
Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
cullmantribune.com
Files from yesteryear: 1954
The residence of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Jones was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday. Bobby McClendon, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. McClendon has been named Good Citizenship boy at Cullman High School. Margaret Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emma Jones was named Good Citizenship girl. The recent...
Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The roadway remains closed at this time. The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11. Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle. More information will be provided as it becomes available. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
This Is The Most Violent City In The State Of Alabama
I've done lots of research on the scariest places and cities in Alabama, as well as America. I wish violent crimes were not an everyday occurrence in Alabama. Wish in one hand, and, well, you-know-what in the other hand....and see which one fills up first. As we get ready for...
Bonnie Raitt brings the blues to Birmingham, shouts out local advocacy group on stage
On Wednesday night, a day after the 10-time Grammy winner turned 73, Bonnie Raitt brought the blues to the Magic City. And she brought a lot more, too.
Three Alabama high school students killed, another critical after fiery car crash
An Alabama high school was left in shock Friday as they learned three students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early morning, fiery car crash. The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 in Cullman County. Law enforcement investigators said the vehicle left the roadway...
3 Alabama high school students killed, 1 critically injured in early-morning fiery crash
Three Alabama high school students were killed and a fourth critically injured in an early-morning crash in Cullman County. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. on Alabama 91 near County Road 549, said Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. The vehicle lost control in curve, hit a guardrail and then struck a tree.
Bham Now
7 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Birmingham
Don’t want to cook your Thanksgiving Day meal this year? We have got you covered—well these Birmingham restaurants do. If you’re craving a Thanksgiving or non-turkey meal, read on to find out which Birmingham restaurants are open. In Hunstville for Thanksgiving? Check out these restaurants. 1. Fleming’s...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL
Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
WAAY-TV
After deaths of 5 teenagers, teen driving safety becomes concern
Within a span of 24 hours, 5 teenagers in the North Alabama area were killed in car crashes. Two teenagers, both 18, were killed in a single-vehicle accident Thursday night on Merrill Mountain Road in Grant in Marshall County. While three teenagers, between the ages of 15 and 16, were...
wvtm13.com
Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released
BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
theshelbyreport.com
Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Location In Sylacauga, AL
Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, will debut a store Nov. 16 in Sylacauga, Alabama. The grand opening ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting in front of the renovated store. The store is located at 204 West Fort Williams St., formerly home to Save-A-Lot. The first 100 customers in the store on Nov. 16-18 will receive a free bag of groceries.
