Ohatchee, AL

easportstoday.com

Jacksonville falls to No. 1 team

Missed opportunities early cost Golden Eagles in second-round of the Class 4A playoffs; Ogle passes for more than 400 yards in loss. JACKSONVILLE — The home team knew it would take a near flawless game to prevail in its Class 4A playoff game Friday night. Jacksonville had two golden...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
easportstoday.com

Historic Burns

SPRING GARDEN – The first time Spring Garden and Coosa Christian clashed this football season, the Panthers were the more physical team. Their paths crossed again Friday night in the second round of the Class 1A state playoffs, but this time the roles were reversed. Coosa senior running back...
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Bald Eagles of Lake Guntersville

Friday, Nov. 4 was a typical morning for John Pate of Grant. He started the day at his lake house on Lake Guntersville, eager to get out on the water. "There were several geese out this morning that came flying on out of here," Pate explained. But it's not geese...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Birmingham, Alabama to Grand Canyon

Get ready for an epic road trip from Birmingham, Alabama all the way to one of the country's most popular natural wonders, the Grand Canyon. Along the way, you'll visit multiple states and enjoy plenty of awesome scenery, rich heritage, and vibrant towns. The 1,700-mile road trip from Birmingham, Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
95.3 The Bear

Bundle Up: Parts of West, Central Alabama Under a Freeze Warning

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a FREEZE WARNING which starts on Saturday, November 12, at 9:00 p.m. through Sunday, November 13, at 9:00 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures near 30 degrees are expected. IMPACTS. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
cullmantribune.com

Files from yesteryear: 1954

The residence of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Jones was completely destroyed by fire on Saturday. Bobby McClendon, son of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. McClendon has been named Good Citizenship boy at Cullman High School. Margaret Jones, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Emma Jones was named Good Citizenship girl. The recent...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Fatal wreck on Hwy. 91

HANCEVILLE, Ala. – A single-vehicle wreck early Friday morning on Alabama Highway 91 near County Road 549 has left at least one person dead, confirmed Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.   The roadway remains closed at this time.   The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 11.   Kilpatrick is still on the scene. There is no information available at this time about the status of others in the vehicle.  More information will be provided as it becomes available.   Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
Bham Now

7 restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day in Birmingham

Don’t want to cook your Thanksgiving Day meal this year? We have got you covered—well these Birmingham restaurants do. If you’re craving a Thanksgiving or non-turkey meal, read on to find out which Birmingham restaurants are open. In Hunstville for Thanksgiving? Check out these restaurants. 1. Fleming’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Cullman County, AL

Alabama is a beautiful and bountiful state filled with things to do and see. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path activity to enjoy in the area, you'll want to check out these fun activities you can do in Cullman County. From the Clarkson Covered Bridge and St. Bernard Abbey to...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Identities of 3 teens killed in crash released

BLOUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Blount County is mourning the loss of three teens killed in an early morning crash which left a fourth teen fighting for life. The wreck happened on Highway 91 two miles east of Hanceville, in Cullman County, around 1:30 am Friday. Hanceville Assistant Police Chief...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
theshelbyreport.com

Meat Depot By Fresh Value Opens Location In Sylacauga, AL

Meat Depot, a grocery store affiliated with the Birmingham, Alabama-based supermarket chain Fresh Value, will debut a store Nov. 16 in Sylacauga, Alabama. The grand opening ceremony will begin at 8 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting in front of the renovated store. The store is located at 204 West Fort Williams St., formerly home to Save-A-Lot. The first 100 customers in the store on Nov. 16-18 will receive a free bag of groceries.
SYLACAUGA, AL

