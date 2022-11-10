ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13News Now

School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service dog

WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local makers...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Newport News seeking mural artist for new project

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County

Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
YORK COUNTY, VA
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17

NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent

NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
NORFOLK, VA

