Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk and Carnival cruise lines are preparing to make a big announcement Monday. It's expected to have a huge economic impact.
Hundreds of Jeep drivers cruise on the beach for inaugural ‘Jeep Fest’
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For the first time, members of the public got to drive their cars on the sand at the Virginia Beach oceanfront for the city’s inaugural Jeep Festival. Event organizer William Younce said they had a big showing of Jeep enthusiasts. “Virginia Beach does not...
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
WAVY News 10
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service dog
WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy introduces new service …. WAVY News 10's Amy Avery reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local makers...
WAVY News 10
Newport News seeking mural artist for new project
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Newport News is seeking an artist to create a large-scale mural on a building at the corner of 32nd Street and Washinton Avenue in the Yard District. “The proposed mural will highlight the City of Newport News’ vibrant community, innovative science...
“She’s just joy enumerated.” Local makers remember small business owner found dead in Mexico City
The Attorney General of Mexico City revealed a gas boiler failure caused carbon monoxide to leak into the group's Airbnb rental, which killed Kandace Florence.
WAVY News 10
2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County
Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans Day holiday weekend, according to Virginia State Police. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-killed-in-separate-crashes-in-hampton-york-county/. 2 killed in separate crashes in Hampton, York County. Two people were killed in separate crashes in Hampton and in York County over the Veterans...
Dominion Energy readying for remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole
Dominion Energy officials said they are ready and prepared for the remnants of Tropical Depression Nicole to impact the area. The storm left a path of destruction in Florida.
WAVY News 10
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth church on edge after active shooter opens …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue canceled …. WAVY News 10's Julie...
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Very few fishing reels are made in America these days. However, one Virginia company is bucking that trend. Seigler Fishing Reels produces reels at its headquarters in Virginia Beach. “We’re proud it’s made here and that’s the biggest thing, making something in America,” said Seigler Fishing Reels President and co-founder […]
WAVY News 10
Poplar Hall honors ‘a daily walker’ with dedication of memorial bench, path
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Delcina B. Owens was well-known for her walks along Poplar Hall Drive. Now, others who walk the path can rest on a memorial bench dedicated Saturday to the longtime resident and ‘daily walker’ who died in 2016 at age 81. The Poplar Hall...
Peninsula SPCA offers 50% off adoption fees for animals over 7-years-old
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's Adopt A Senior Pet Month at the Peninsula SPCA in Newport News. That means the shelter will take half off of adoption fees for any animal over the age of seven adopted in the month of November. According to How I Met My Dog,...
WSET
Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
Former Williamsburg Yankee Candle store to become upscale bowling alley
The City of Williamsburg announced Thursday that Uptown Alley is hoping to open its fifth location inside the longtime "Candle Village" off Richmond Road sometime in 2023.
peninsulachronicle.com
HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17
NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
13newsnow.com
Auto dealer in Chesapeake donates car to be raffled for charity
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman who friends and coworkers say is always looking out for others got a big surprise Saturday. Veneeca Jeffries works with ForKids in Chesapeake. She does a lot for the organization, and recently decided she would purchase a car to use as a raffle prize in a fund raiser.
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore receives over 13,000 pounds of food at Franklin location
FRANKLIN, Va. — With the holidays just around the corner, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern shore received a large donation at one of their newest branches. In September, the Foodbank opened to provide assistance in Franklin. On Friday, International Paper's Franklin Mill team completely stocked its...
Do you smell that? Norfolk officials investigating natural gas scent
NORFOLK, Va. — If you live in Norfolk and it smells like natural gas outside, don't worry. You aren't the only one who has noticed. According to a tweet from Norfolk Fire and Rescue at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, there had been multiple reports of the smell, which allegedly extends from Norfolk State University to Old Dominion University.
Legacy Lounge says new patron-recorded cell phone video shows security 'did everything right'
NORFOLK, Va. — A representative for the shuttered Norfolk nightclub Legacy Lounge says the owners have new footage showing more details about the night a shooting happened outside the club. A representative for Legacy, Marcus Calabrese of Image Capital Group says video from that night shows there was marked...
