ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR

Foundation pays off mortgages of 4 Virginia Gold Star families

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In honor of Veterans Day, one foundation is paying off the mortgages of four Virginia Gold Star families. . Tunnel to Towers announced that it has paid off the families' mortgages. The mortgage-free homes will benefit the families of fallen:. U.S. Army Major Paul Voelke, Springfield,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTKR

JMU sends Old Dominion to fourth straight loss

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- In a battle of two teams looking to snap respective three game losing streaks, Old Dominion's offense was nowhere to be found. The Monarchs kicked a field goal near the end of the first half, but those three points were all they could muster as Old Dominion fell to James Madison, 37-3, in front of a sold-out crowd at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday. The loss drops ODU to 3-7, 2-4 in Sun Belt play.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Road Warriors: Despite no home games, Nansemond River finds success

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With its home stadium as a backdrop, Nansemond River has put in the work on the practice field throughout the fall. The stadium itself, however, remained pretty quiet during the 2022 high school football season. Arrowhead Stadium is going through a renovation to install an artificial turf...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR

Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 11

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's hard to believe, but the final Old Dominion football home game of 2022 will kick off on Saturday, as James Madison visits S.B. Ballard Stadium to renew a old CAA rivalry. This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne addresses some things...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Free throws, rough shooting sink Old Dominion at Drexel

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTKR)- Ben Stanley was able to follow up his strong opening night offensive performance on Friday night. Unfortunately, not many of the other Monarchs could follow suit. Old Dominion shot just 35 percent from the floor and only knocked down 10 of its 21 free throw attempts, falling...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Second round high school football match-ups

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're one week closer to crowning high school football state champions. After numerous teams from Hampton Roads picked up first round wins, area squads hit the field next week in hopes of punching their tickets to regional championship games and Atlantic Shores eying a repeat state title.
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Norfolk State hangs tough, but falls at No. 5 Baylor

WACO, TX (WTKR)- Norfolk State looked like a much stronger team than the one that faced Baylor in March's NCAA Tournament, but the end result still saw the Bears come out on top. Lake Taylor product Joe Bryant scored a game-high 24 points, but the Spartans could not keep pace...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy