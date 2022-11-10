Read full article on original website
Related
WTKR
Foundation pays off mortgages of 4 Virginia Gold Star families
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In honor of Veterans Day, one foundation is paying off the mortgages of four Virginia Gold Star families. . Tunnel to Towers announced that it has paid off the families' mortgages. The mortgage-free homes will benefit the families of fallen:. U.S. Army Major Paul Voelke, Springfield,...
WTKR
JMU sends Old Dominion to fourth straight loss
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- In a battle of two teams looking to snap respective three game losing streaks, Old Dominion's offense was nowhere to be found. The Monarchs kicked a field goal near the end of the first half, but those three points were all they could muster as Old Dominion fell to James Madison, 37-3, in front of a sold-out crowd at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday. The loss drops ODU to 3-7, 2-4 in Sun Belt play.
WTKR
Road Warriors: Despite no home games, Nansemond River finds success
SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With its home stadium as a backdrop, Nansemond River has put in the work on the practice field throughout the fall. The stadium itself, however, remained pretty quiet during the 2022 high school football season. Arrowhead Stadium is going through a renovation to install an artificial turf...
WTKR
Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show- November 11
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It's hard to believe, but the final Old Dominion football home game of 2022 will kick off on Saturday, as James Madison visits S.B. Ballard Stadium to renew a old CAA rivalry. This week on the Chartway Old Dominion Football Coach's Show, Ricky Rahne addresses some things...
WTKR
Free throws, rough shooting sink Old Dominion at Drexel
PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTKR)- Ben Stanley was able to follow up his strong opening night offensive performance on Friday night. Unfortunately, not many of the other Monarchs could follow suit. Old Dominion shot just 35 percent from the floor and only knocked down 10 of its 21 free throw attempts, falling...
WTKR
Second round high school football match-ups
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're one week closer to crowning high school football state champions. After numerous teams from Hampton Roads picked up first round wins, area squads hit the field next week in hopes of punching their tickets to regional championship games and Atlantic Shores eying a repeat state title.
WTKR
Esprit Decor Student-Athletes of the Week: Frank Cox Field Hockey
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Winning one state championship is hard enough, but coaches and athletes will tell you that staying on top once a team gets there is even more difficult. Over the course of the last several years, however, Frank Cox field hockey has been the class of the commonwealth.
WTKR
Norfolk State hangs tough, but falls at No. 5 Baylor
WACO, TX (WTKR)- Norfolk State looked like a much stronger team than the one that faced Baylor in March's NCAA Tournament, but the end result still saw the Bears come out on top. Lake Taylor product Joe Bryant scored a game-high 24 points, but the Spartans could not keep pace...
