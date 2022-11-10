Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Related
She kept the family tradition going. Now they share their craft nationwide.
A Surry County woman who long remembered her family's smokehouse decided she needed to make sure her family's smoked hams didn't become lost in history.
WAVY News 10
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth church on edge after active shooter opens …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue canceled …. WAVY News 10's Julie...
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
New Glowing Elizabeth River Trail Leaves Light Pollution Behind
The Elizabeth River Trail has added new lighting to a section of its trail in Norfolk, and it’s like nothing you’ve seen before. As you follow the path through the West Ghent neighborhood after dark, the path beneath you. literally glows. Stones that glow in the dark have...
WAVY News 10
A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
Annual Grand Illumination Parade returns to Norfolk with holiday magic
NORFOLK, Va. — Downtown Norfolk is kicking off the holiday season in a big, bright way. For the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The 36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade will return on November 19 at 7 p.m. The festivities will begin at the corner of...
WAVY News 10
Holiday Lights at the Beach starts for cars Nov. 18, bicyclists get free preview Nov. 17
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Holiday Lights at the Beach is back again this year at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, with a special new event to kick things off. Bicyclists get the first look at this year’s display for free as part of the event’s Holiday Bike Night.
‘Winterfest’ returns to Kings Dominion for another year of holiday fun
It's that time of year again -- the holidays are coming to Kings Dominion! WinterFest is returning to the park beginning on Friday, Nov. 25 and will be open on select evenings until Jan. 1, 2023, with plenty to do and see.
Legacy Lounge says new patron-recorded cell phone video shows security 'did everything right'
NORFOLK, Va. — A representative for the shuttered Norfolk nightclub Legacy Lounge says the owners have new footage showing more details about the night a shooting happened outside the club. A representative for Legacy, Marcus Calabrese of Image Capital Group says video from that night shows there was marked...
Made in America: Virginia company does what very few are doing these days
By Seigler's estimate, his company has produced about 25-thousand reels. Not only are the reels made in the United States, so are all the materials and components that go into them.
peninsulachronicle.com
HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17
NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Virginia Beach, Virginia
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Virginia Beach for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. The one with the love life that’s stuck in a rut. The one who can’t seem to think of anything new to do on date night. Well, I’ve got good news for you. It doesn’t matter how smart or creative you are – if you’re willing to put in the work, anyone can be more creative and have a more exciting love life.
WAVY News 10
Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught during routine physical
NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Have you ever skipped a routine trip to the doctor? If you have, then a Hampton man’s story may make you think twice about doing it again. Tony Martin is a Navy veteran who served for over 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He deployed on the USS George Washington and Harry S. Truman working on computers and data collection.
Williamsburg woman's mission to honor late-grandfather lands her at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is hitting the screens Thursday night. If you're planning to see the blockbuster film, make sure you keep an eye out for this name when the credits roll: William (Billy) Graham. Billy Graham was an artist, actor and writer. He was the...
WTKR
Road Warriors: Despite no home games, Nansemond River finds success
SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With its home stadium as a backdrop, Nansemond River has put in the work on the practice field throughout the fall. The stadium itself, however, remained pretty quiet during the 2022 high school football season. Arrowhead Stadium is going through a renovation to install an artificial turf...
WSET
Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
'The magic of HBCUs' | How a Hampton University alum's new line of dolls is creating a path of possibilities
HAMPTON, Va. — With 18 inches in height and various pieces of clothing, the size of the doll and what it's wearing is not what stands out to people who see this large-eyed toy now sitting on store shelves. The various skin tones and hair are making young girls...
WTKR
Foundation pays off mortgages of 4 Virginia Gold Star families
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In honor of Veterans Day, one foundation is paying off the mortgages of four Virginia Gold Star families. . Tunnel to Towers announced that it has paid off the families' mortgages. The mortgage-free homes will benefit the families of fallen:. U.S. Army Major Paul Voelke, Springfield,...
Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators say
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators determined a lithium-ion battery charger was the source of a fire that caused significant damage to a Chesapeake home Thursday. The Chesapeake Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 1700 block of Swan Lake Crescent around 1 p.m., after residents arrived home to find smoke coming from their […]
wbtw.com
College freshman dies on campus in Virginia; no foul play suspected
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — A William & Mary University student died early Thursday morning in one of the residence halls, according to a message sent out to the campus community. The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police...
Comments / 0