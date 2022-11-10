ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

A look ahead at this weekend’s events | Nov. 11-13

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads. Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.
peninsulachronicle.com

HomeSense Opening Newport News Location November 17

NEWPORT NEWS—HomeSense, a Canadian chain of discount home furnishing stores owned by TJX Companies, will open a location in the Tech Center area of Newport News on Thursday, November 17. The store, which is located at 12080 Jefferson Ave., will be open from 8am to 10pm. HomeSense was founded...
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Virginia Beach, Virginia

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Virginia Beach for couples based on major travel sites, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. The one with the love life that’s stuck in a rut. The one who can’t seem to think of anything new to do on date night. Well, I’ve got good news for you. It doesn’t matter how smart or creative you are – if you’re willing to put in the work, anyone can be more creative and have a more exciting love life.
WAVY News 10

Navy veteran spreading awareness after cancer caught during routine physical

NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Have you ever skipped a routine trip to the doctor? If you have, then a Hampton man’s story may make you think twice about doing it again. Tony Martin is a Navy veteran who served for over 20 years and retired as a Chief Petty Officer. He deployed on the USS George Washington and Harry S. Truman working on computers and data collection.
WTKR

Road Warriors: Despite no home games, Nansemond River finds success

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With its home stadium as a backdrop, Nansemond River has put in the work on the practice field throughout the fall. The stadium itself, however, remained pretty quiet during the 2022 high school football season. Arrowhead Stadium is going through a renovation to install an artificial turf...
WSET

Japanese supply chain company investing $14 million in Virginia facility

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — A Tokyo-based transportation and warehousing company will invest $14 million to establish a new warehouse and distribution facility in Virginia, according to an announcement made by Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Virginia beat out South Carolina for Nakano Warehouse & Transportation Corp.'s business, which plans to move...
WTKR

Foundation pays off mortgages of 4 Virginia Gold Star families

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — In honor of Veterans Day, one foundation is paying off the mortgages of four Virginia Gold Star families. . Tunnel to Towers announced that it has paid off the families' mortgages. The mortgage-free homes will benefit the families of fallen:. U.S. Army Major Paul Voelke, Springfield,...
WAVY News 10

Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Investigators determined a lithium-ion battery charger was the source of a fire that caused significant damage to a Chesapeake home Thursday. The Chesapeake Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 1700 block of Swan Lake Crescent around 1 p.m., after residents arrived home to find smoke coming from their […]
