NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- In a battle of two teams looking to snap respective three game losing streaks, Old Dominion's offense was nowhere to be found. The Monarchs kicked a field goal near the end of the first half, but those three points were all they could muster as Old Dominion fell to James Madison, 37-3, in front of a sold-out crowd at S.B. Ballard Stadium on Saturday. The loss drops ODU to 3-7, 2-4 in Sun Belt play.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO