The "All American" Cast Read Your Filthy Thirst Tweets, And I Apologize In Advance To Their Parents
You asked and we delivered: The All American cast read your dirty tweets, and let's just say they were not prepared!
WHAS 11
Aaron Carter's Siblings Nick and Angel Raise Donations for Mental Health in His Honor
Aaron Carter's siblings are honoring his memory by raising money in support of mental health. Following the untimely death of the singer on Nov. 5, Nick Carter and Angel Carter have announced a donation page in his name for the organization On Our Sleeves: The Movement for Chidlren's Mental Health, for which Nick serves as an ambassador.
WHAS 11
The Neighbourhood Fires Drummer Brandon Fried After Groping Allegations From Maria Zardoya
The rock band The Neighbourhood announced Sunday evening that they have ousted their drummer, Brandon Fried, after being accused of groping María Zardoya, of the band The Marias. The first allegation came Sunday when Zardoya took to her Instagram story to level an allegation against Fried. "I was at...
WHAS 11
'CAUGHT ON CAM': Kitten returned home after Michigan family says delivery driver stole her
FRUITPORT, Mich. — A West Michigan family is looking for answers after they believe an Amazon delivery driver drove away with their kitten earlier this week. Shadow, their 10-week-old barn cat, was returned to her Fruitport home Saturday morning by police. “Shadow came and ate a whole can of...
