WHAS 11
'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Reacts to Suggestion His Series Is a 'Republican Show': 'Really?'
Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan is responding to claims that his hit Paramount Network show is "anti-woke," by sitting back and laughing it off. The brilliant writer and director opened up about the unfounded suggestion in the December issue of The Atlantic, where the writer Sridhar Pappu chronicles "how Taylor Sheridan created America's most popular TV show." For starters, Sheridan, 52, insists it's not a "red-state show," and he succinctly explains why.
'1923' Teaser: Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren Hunt Down Their Enemies in 'Yellowstone' Prequel
The first teaser for Paramount+'s anticipated Yellowstone prequel, 1923, is here! Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are ready to defend their land. In the 30-second promo, which debuted during the Yellowstone season 5 premiere Sunday, viewers get a first look at Ford and Mirren in action as Jacob and Cara Dutton, respectively. As the voiceover warns, life has not been easy for this generation of the Dutton clan.
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Recap: Monica Suffers a Devastating Loss
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Yellowstone season 5. Yellowstone picked up right where it left off, kicking off season 5 on Sunday with John Dutton newly sworn in as governor of Montana. As he acclimated to his new position of power, cleaning house by surrounding himself with only those he trusts (a.k.a his loyal daughter, Beth) and those he can control (a.k.a Jamie, whose hands are literally and figuratively tied behind his back), another member of the Dutton family suffered a devastating loss in the two-hour premiere.
Laura Dern Dishes on Her 'White Lotus' Cameo and If She'll Appear in Season 2 (Exclusive)
After making an unexpected cameo in The White Lotus season 2 premiere, Laura Dern is dishing on how the brief part came together -- and if we can expect to see or hear more of her in the upcoming episodes. "Mike White and I made the show Enlightened together and...
'Sister Wives' Recap: Kody, Robyn and Meri Walk Out After Explosive Fight With Christine
Sunday's episode of Sister Wives marked the explosive ending to the tense discussion at Christine Brown's house after Kody's ex shared with her former sister wives that she had sold her house and was moving to Utah within the week. The family continued to hash out exactly what went wrong...
Stormzy Calls Adele 'Family' and Opens Up About Their Close Friendship (Exclusive)
A big fan and a bigger friend. After long being an outspoken champion of Adele, British artist Stormzy is opening up about their enviable friendship. The "Hide & Seek" artist walked the carpet at the 2022 MTV EMAs, at the PSD Bank Dome in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday, and he spoke with ET's Deidre Behar about their well-documented friendship.
Nicola Peltz Reacts to Husband Brooklyn Beckham Wanting 10 Kids (Exclusive)
Nicola Peltz Beckham is all in for a big family! In August, the actresses’ husband, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, dished to ET that he wants to have 10 children with his wife. Nicola doesn’t mind that number at all. "That is really sweet," she tells ET’s Deidre Behar. "We...
Aaron Carter's Memoir Publisher Postpones Release 'Out of Respect for the Carter Family'
The publisher behind Aaron Carter's memoir has decided not to move forward with publishing the book "out of respect for the Carter family." In a statement to ET, attorney Scott Atherton, founder of Atherton Galardi Mullen & Reeder PLLC and who represents Ballast Books and author Andy Symonds, says despite the late singer wanting his story "with all its beauty and rawness" told, they've decided to put the book on hold for the time being.
Bob Saget's Daughter Aubrey Gets Married in Mexico
It was a time for celebrating this weekend for the family of Bob Saget. The late Full House star's eldest daughter, Aubrey Saget, tied the knot with Andy Kabel in Tulum, Mexico, with many of their loved ones in attendance. Bob's wife, Kelly Rizzo, attended the picturesque event, snapping a...
