Daily Evergreen
Charlisse Leger-Walker surpasses 1,000 points scored at WSU
Charlisse Leger-Walker did not know it at the moment but soon realized she had scored her 1,000th career point as a member of WSU women’s basketball when her teammates began to pat her on the back and Beasley Coliseum was brought to their feet when P.A. Announcer Matt Loveless shared Charlisse’s achievement.
Daily Evergreen
WSU concludes road matches with a win over Arizona
WSU volleyball (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) finished their road schedule against Arizona (14-13, 4-12) and came out on top in a four-set match 3-1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20). All around, the match was a strong showing for the team. From the service line to the attacks to the defense, everything was clicking for Wazzu.
Daily Evergreen
Charlisse Leger-Walker engineers incredible comeback
After a record-setting opening day win, WSU women’s basketball overcame a 15-point deficit to beat the San Francisco Dons 69-63. While WSU’s first victory checked both of head coach Kamie Ethridge’s boxes with four players scoring in double figures and the Cougs scoring over 90 points, the second victory required the fourth-largest comeback in program history.
Daily Evergreen
Last week Jaden Hicks named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
The Pac-12 Conference office announced on Nov. 7 that WSU safety Jaden Hicks would be receiving the honor of Pac-12 Conference Freshman Player of the Week for his performance in the WSU versus Stanford game. During the Stanford game that resulted in a 52-14 Coug win on Nov. 5, Hicks...
Daily Evergreen
Cougs struggle with familiar issues in loss to Boise State
The WSU men’s basketball team had their first away game of the season Saturday as they fell to 1-1 against Boise State. The final score of 71-61 is certainly rough, but there were times during this game when the Cougs looked to be making a comeback. Multiple times the lead was cut down, even to the point of being tied with 8:48 to go.
Daily Evergreen
WSU becomes bowl-eligible with win over ASU
WSU is going bowling. They have won six games and have made themselves bowl-eligible for the seventh straight full season. WSU overcame Arizona State University 28-18 in sub-freezing conditions. The Cougars looked deadly in the first half as they scored four touchdowns and kept ASU at bay. The Air Raid...
Daily Evergreen
Hit-and-run, homicide interrupt WSU Family Weekend
A homicide in the Moscow-Pullman area and one hit-and-run happened within 24 hours this weekend. The Moscow Police Department is still investigating the death of four people near the University of Idaho campus, but there is no threat to the community, according to an alert sent to UI students at 5:17 p.m.
