The WSU men’s basketball team had their first away game of the season Saturday as they fell to 1-1 against Boise State. The final score of 71-61 is certainly rough, but there were times during this game when the Cougs looked to be making a comeback. Multiple times the lead was cut down, even to the point of being tied with 8:48 to go.

BOISE, ID ・ 6 HOURS AGO