Daily Evergreen
Hit-and-run, homicide interrupt WSU Family Weekend
A homicide in the Moscow-Pullman area and one hit-and-run happened within 24 hours this weekend. The Moscow Police Department is still investigating the death of four people near the University of Idaho campus, but there is no threat to the community, according to an alert sent to UI students at 5:17 p.m.
KHQ Right Now
MOSCOW, Idaho - Four people killed in Moscow on Sunday have been confirmed to be students of the University of Idaho (U of I). University President Scott Green announced the news on Sunday night in a notice that all classes will be closed on Monday, Nov. 14 out of respect for the loss. "It is with deep sadness that I share with you that the university was notified today of the death of four University of Idaho students living off-campus believed to be the victims of homicide," he said. The families of the students have been notified.
ksl.com
MOSCOW, Idaho — Police are investigating the deaths of four people found Sunday in a home near the University of Idaho campus. Officers with the Moscow Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious person just before noon when they entered the home about a block from campus, according to a press release from the city.
Daily Evergreen
Campus Civic Poet Award was born from students ‘demanding accountability’
The Campus Civic Poet Award was relaunched this year for students of diverse voices. The award was inspired by those who protested the replica of former President Donald Trump’s wall in 2016 through slam poetry. The Campus Civic Poet Award is a collaboration between the WSU English department, the...
Daily Evergreen
WSU becomes bowl-eligible with win over ASU
WSU is going bowling. They have won six games and have made themselves bowl-eligible for the seventh straight full season. WSU overcame Arizona State University 28-18 in sub-freezing conditions. The Cougars looked deadly in the first half as they scored four touchdowns and kept ASU at bay. The Air Raid...
pullmanradio.com
40 Year Old Tekoa Man Driving Impaired Causes 4-Car Crash Injuring 3 People In Spokane Valley
A 40 year old Tekoa man was driving impaired when he caused a four car collision that injured three people in the Spokane Valley. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30 on Friday afternoon. Rocky Disney was driving Eastbound on Trent Avenue when he ran the stoplight at Argonne Road causing the four vehicle crash. Disney and his passenger 28 year old Keenen Keller of Tekoa were injured and taken to the hospital. One of the drivers in a vehicle that Disney struck was injured and taken to the hospital as well. Troopers say that drugs or alcohol were involved and that Disney has been charged with DUI.
pullmanradio.com
Two People Injured In Crash On US195 & Old Wawawai Road Near Pullman
Two people were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 195 and Old Wawawai Road just West of Pullman on Saturday afternoon. The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 1:30. 57 year old Esther Hart was driving Westbound on Old Wawawai Road when she hit a sedan heading South on the highway in the intersection. Both Hart and the driver of the sedan 39 year old Jesse Bigsby of Lapwai were injured and taken to Pullman Regional Hospital. Hart was ticketed for failing to yield.
Daily Evergreen
WSU volleyball sweeps Arizona State once again
WSU volleyball (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12 as of Friday) took on the Arizona State Sun Devils (11-16, 5-10) on the road and got the job done in a sweep 3-0 (25-23, 25-22, 25-22). It was a toughly fought matchup, but the Cougs once again proved just to be the more talented unit.
Daily Evergreen
Last week Jaden Hicks named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week
The Pac-12 Conference office announced on Nov. 7 that WSU safety Jaden Hicks would be receiving the honor of Pac-12 Conference Freshman Player of the Week for his performance in the WSU versus Stanford game. During the Stanford game that resulted in a 52-14 Coug win on Nov. 5, Hicks...
Daily Evergreen
WSU concludes road matches with a win over Arizona
WSU volleyball (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12) finished their road schedule against Arizona (14-13, 4-12) and came out on top in a four-set match 3-1 (22-25, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20). All around, the match was a strong showing for the team. From the service line to the attacks to the defense, everything was clicking for Wazzu.
Daily Evergreen
Charlisse Leger-Walker surpasses 1,000 points scored at WSU
Charlisse Leger-Walker did not know it at the moment but soon realized she had scored her 1,000th career point as a member of WSU women’s basketball when her teammates began to pat her on the back and Beasley Coliseum was brought to their feet when P.A. Announcer Matt Loveless shared Charlisse’s achievement.
pullmanradio.com
Woman Falls From Second Story Balcony On Pullman’s College Hill Early Saturday Morning
A woman fell from a second-story balcony on Pullman’s College Hill early Saturday morning. Pullman Police and Paramedics responded to the fall at an apartment on Kamiaken Street around 3:00. Pullman Police say the unidentified woman fell 20 and landed on a dirt hillside. Officers say they found the woman walking around. Pullman Paramedics treated the woman on scene. Officers believe alcohol was involved.
Daily Evergreen
Cougs struggle with familiar issues in loss to Boise State
The WSU men’s basketball team had their first away game of the season Saturday as they fell to 1-1 against Boise State. The final score of 71-61 is certainly rough, but there were times during this game when the Cougs looked to be making a comeback. Multiple times the lead was cut down, even to the point of being tied with 8:48 to go.
pullmanradio.com
Palouse Community Center to host Fall Craft Fair
The Palouse Community Center will host a Fall Craft Fair this Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in Palouse. All are welcome to attend the free event.
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
KHQ Right Now
Cheap Trick concert in Lewiston postponed
The band Cheap trick has postponed their concert in Lewiston until Jan. 2023 due to a bandmember who recently got surgery. If you have tickets to the show, they will still be valid for the upcoming show in January.
pullmanradio.com
S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday and Saturday
There will be a S’Wheat Farm Vintique & Gift Sale this Friday at the Latah County Fairgrounds from 9 am to 3 pm. There is a 10 dollar entry fee that includes a beverage from Moscow Brewing Company. Entry is free during the Saturday sale. For more information visit...
