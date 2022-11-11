Contemporary American Theater Festival completes first Fall Reading Series with ‘Lavender Men,’ ‘Your Name Means Dream’

Read full article on original website
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV skyRoger MarshKearneysville, WV
Shenandoah Valley task force nets $42k in illegal drugsTracy LeicherPage County, VA
One Of America's Biggest Conspiracy TheoriesStill UnsolvedFrederick, MD
Was This Journalist Killed For Getting Too Close?Still UnsolvedMartinsburg, WV
It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
theriver953.com
Winchester helps bring back native thistle
The City of Winchester’s Arborist Jordan Herring and retired Shenandoah University professor and wetlands expert Woody Bousquet are assisting the US Fish and Wildlife Service with a new project. They are working together to help bring back native thistles. Native thistles are an important part of the ecosystem, especially...
Virginia church buys out entire movie theater for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — In an effort to support Black culture, the Alfred Street Baptist Church (ASBC) in Alexandria, Virginia bought out eight showings of the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie, according to a press release from ASBC. The purchase is for the 6-7 p.m. showings of the new...
mocoshow.com
Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery
2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV sky
A West Virginia witness at Kearneysville reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that appeared fluid as it crossed the sky at about 1:27 a.m. on March 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
downtownfrederick.org
“Beneath the Forest” @ FAC Art Center
Frederick Arts Council (FAC) announces the November 10th opening of a new large-scale exhibition by artist Pamela Moulton on the 2nd floor of its 5 E. 2nd Street Art Center. The exhibit, entitled “Beneath the Forest,” makes use of textiles and found materials to weave a narrative about connectivity and environmentalism.
mocoshow.com
Firepan Korean BBQ Soft Opening Today
Back in April of 2021, we let you know that Firepan KBBQ started construction at the old Pete’s New Haven Style Pizza location at 962 Wayne Avenue Suite L-B in Downtown Silver Spring. Firepan had its Montgomery County ABS alcohol license hearing on November 4, 2021 previously announced an August 1st, 2022 opening date on its website, which was pushed back several times Not to worry, as Source of the Spring reports the restaurant is holding its soft opening today (Saturday, November 12).
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
theracingbiz.com
O’Sullivan Farms to be well represented at Funkhouser Memorial Stakes
Saturday’s Charles Town feature is the $75,000 Randy Funkhouser Memorial Stakes – formerly known as the A Huevo – and plenty of Funkhousers are expected to be in attendance, having more than a passing interest in the proceedings. Perhaps after the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are...
theburn.com
Morning Mystery: Is the Whole Foods store in Reston making a move?
It’s been awhile since we had a good Morning Mystery and this one takes us over to Fairfax County. There’s a possibility that the Whole Foods Market in Reston is going to move — but so far, there is no official confirmation. Regular readers will recall that...
mocoshow.com
‘Christmas on the Farm’ Will Be Hosted Dec. 3-4 at Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood
“Christmas on the Farm,” a special way to celebrate the holidays in a country setting, will be hosted by the Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. On each day, the Farm Park, which is located at 18400 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, will welcome visitors with activities and display from noon-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
theburn.com
The Human Bean officially opens in Sterling next week
A new drive-thru and walk-up coffee shop is ready for prime time. The Human Bean will officially launch its Sterling location next Wednesday, November 16. The Burn first broke the news about The Human Bean’s local plans back in May 2021. According to the company’s website, it’s the first location for the brand in Virginia.
rockvillenights.com
Stop Work order issued at Ritchie Center in Rockville
The City of Rockville has posted a Stop Work order at the former La Limena space at the Ritchie Center on Rockville Pike. "You can not do any work w/o approved plans/permit," reads a handwritten note by a City code enforcement inspector. A valid demolition permit from the City is posted in the window, issued back in August. "*DEMO DOES not include," the inspector's note adds.
Metro News
Doughboy statue to be rededicated in Martinsburg on Veterans Day
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The iconic Doughboy monument commemorating local heroes from World War I will be rededicated at War Memorial Park in Martinsburg this Veterans Day. The statue used to stand on King Street in Martinsburg. Community members gathered funds to refurbish it. Last November, it was moved to...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
Commercial Observer
U of Maryland Will Build New Biotech Campus in Montgomery County
The University of Maryland is jumping on board the life sciences bandwagon, and will create a new biotech campus in Bethesda, Md. The new campus, to be called The University of Maryland 3 — Institute for Health Computing, will be located near the North Bethesda Metro station, according to the University of Maryland Strategic Partnership, a collaboration between the University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the University of Maryland, College Park.
wfmd.com
Brad Young Leads In Frederick County Council At-Large Race
Councilman Donald is slightly ahead in the District One race. Frederick, Md (KM) Some leads have changed in the Frederick County Council race. Following the count of ballots on Saturday, Democrat Brad Young is on top in the at-large race. He spoke with WFMD News on Tuesday night as to...
easternwv.edu
Steven Beard is first recipient of Workforce CDL Scholarship at Eastern
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. – The Class A Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has marked several key achievements this year, including its first scholarship, which has been awarded to Steven Beard of Mineral County. Beard is part of the current class...
