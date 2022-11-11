Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Brad Young Leads In Frederick County Council At-Large Race
Councilman Donald is slightly ahead in the District One race. Frederick, Md (KM) Some leads have changed in the Frederick County Council race. Following the count of ballots on Saturday, Democrat Brad Young is on top in the at-large race. He spoke with WFMD News on Tuesday night as to...
theriver953.com
Frederick County begins construction on convenience center
Construction will begin Monday, November 14th in Gore for Frederick County’s new convenience center. Construction activity on Sand Mine Road will continue for the next few months. The project will include the expansion of the facility to improve traffic flow, addition of a trash compactor, and replacement of current...
bethesdamagazine.com
At least 1 key race still undecided and thousands of mail-in ballots need processing, officials say
With at least one key race hanging in the balance, the Montgomery County Board of Elections is still processing mail-in ballots, three days after the close of polls. After Thursday’s canvass, around 57,000 ballots still needed to be processed, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Secretary David Naimon.
Inside Nova
For sale: Charles Town estate complete with tower and chapel
With its own little chapel and magical tower, just for starters, Keys Ferry Estate for sale in Charles Town, W.Va., seems part resort, part amusement park. Take a look around.
loudounnow.com
School Board Outlines Priorities to State Lawmakers
The county School Board on Thursday presented its legislative priorities to members of Loudoun’s General Assembly delegation their annual breakfast meeting. “These are important topics as you get down to Richmond to reflect back on the values provided by Loudoun County Public Schools. We wanted to make sure you knew where our emphasis was,” School Board Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said.
WJLA
Tiffany Polifko leads Nick Gothard by 135 votes in too close to call Loudoun County race
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Tuesday’s election may be over, but the battle for one Loudoun County School Board seat is still up in the air. A total of 135 votes separate Republican Tiffany Polifko and Democrat Nick Gothard for the Loudoun County School Board seat in the Broad Run District.
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
loudounnow.com
Community Gets First Look at Park View High School Rebuild Plans
Sterling community members got a glimpse of the proposed plan for the Park View High School rebuild Thursday night, the first of many meetings planned on the project. About 100 people gathered at Park View’s auditorium to learn Loudoun County Public Schools proposed plan is to build a new school on areas of the 40-acre campus now used for the football stadium and bus parking.
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal Buildings
If you live in Virginia, Maryland, or the Washington, D.C. area, you will need to make sure your driver's license or ID has the REAL ID sign on it, in order to board a plane starting May 3, 2023.
State Roundup: Stumped, Cox concedes; expectations for Moore administration are high; Parrott leads Trone; Pittman behind but confident
COX CONCEDES; STILL STUMPED BY MASSIVE LOSS: Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox acknowledged on Wednesday that he is struggling to reconcile what he observed and felt on the campaign trail with the results reported by the state Board of Elections. Nonetheless, the Frederick County lawmaker phoned Gov.-elect Wes Moore (D) to offer congratulations and to wish him well as the state’s new leader. Bruce DePuyt/Maryland Matters.
Fairfax Times
County reaches agreement with American Disposal
In response to a significant drop-off in reliable trash collection service, the Fairfax County Department of Public Works and Environmental Services (DPWES) and American Disposal Services, Inc., (ADS) have established a plan to resolve the significant volume of service-related complaints DPWES has received from ADS customers. Complaints of missed collections have been received from individual homeowners and from homeowner associations representing thousands of residents. ADS acknowledges it has been unable to consistently meet the weekly collection requirement largely due to problems with hiring and retaining operations personnel.
NBC Washington
Freeze Warning in Effect Tonight, DC Activates Hypothermia Alert
A freeze warning is in effect from midnight this evening to 9 a.m. Monday for Washington, D.C., and surrounding suburbs in Maryland and Virginia after several days of unseasonably warm temperatures. The warning is for parts of D.C., Prince George’s County and Charles County in Maryland, and Arlington, Falls Church...
mocoshow.com
Board of Education Makes Amendment to 2022-2023 School Year Calendar and Discusses 2023-2024 School Year Calendar
The Montgomery County Board of Education (Board) held a business meeting on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. During the meeting, the Board amended the 2022-2023 school year calendar and discussed the 2023-2024 school year calendar; budget priorities for the development of the fiscal year 2024 operating budget; and college, career and community readiness and graduation preparation; and approved their 2023 Annual Legislative Priorities. The agenda for the meeting, with related links, can be viewed on the Board website. Watch the meeting recording.
Chuck Jenkins, Republican candidate for Frederick County Sheriff, vies for 5th term, promises to uphold 287(g)
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — Chuck Jenkins, Frederick County’s current sheriff, is battling for a 5th term against his opponent, Democrat Karl Bickel. Jenkins said if he is re-elected Tuesday, he wants to uphold the controversial 287(g) program, which gives state and local law enforcement the ability to collaborate with immigration and customs to […]
sungazette.news
Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?
Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
Hoya
DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage
Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
25-year-old elected as Maryland state delegate
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — 25-year-old Democrat Joe Vogel was elected Tuesday as one of the first Gen Z Delegates in Maryland. Delegate-Elect Vogel will represent District 17 in Montgomery County which encompasses Rockville and Gaithersburg. As an immigrant and openly gay Canidate, he says his commitment to fight for our democracy comes […]
The Stranger
Ballot Drop Update
The Secretary of State's Office and King County Elections will be counting ballots through Veteran's Day and into the weekend, but the additional votes that dropped this afternoon shifted a few of the key races we’re tracking here at the Stranger’s Elections HQ. According to a spokesperson for King County Elections, roughly 300,000 ballots still need to be counted after the County released today's drop of about 73,400 more votes.
mocoshow.com
‘Christmas on the Farm’ Will Be Hosted Dec. 3-4 at Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood
“Christmas on the Farm,” a special way to celebrate the holidays in a country setting, will be hosted by the Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. On each day, the Farm Park, which is located at 18400 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, will welcome visitors with activities and display from noon-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
