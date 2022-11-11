Read full article on original website
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
Frederick, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Oakdale High School football team will have a game with Frederick High School on November 12, 2022, 11:30:00.
Campus-Wide Email Updates Students on Incident at SAE House
On Thursday, Vice President for College Life and Dean of Students Anne Ehrlich sent out a campus-wide email that updated the community on the incident at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) house last month. The incident involved individuals unknowingly being recorded in the bathroom at the SAE house by a...
Slideshow: Gettysburg HS Football season ends with home upset
#12 Cocalico upset #4 Gettysburg by a score of 23-13 in last night’s 5A quarterfinals matchup. Gettysburg led at halftime 10-7 but couldn’t hold the lead. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Family of Spring Grove woman who died of brain cancer building library pavilion in her honor
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Kate Warner was just 32 years old when she died from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma. She had been diagnosed only 10 weeks before. The Spring Grove native was a book aficionado. She had been going to school to earn her...
Central Pa. veteran who suffered a tragedy finds a new purpose in life
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Zach Stinson from Chambersburg initially joined the military because he liked training and physical activity. “It blossomed into gaining a lot more from the Marine Corps. I mean, by the time I was 23, I had experienced most stuff that I some people will never experience," said Stinson.
Equine therapy gives veterans new path post-service
Doug Hitchens is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Iraq in 2010 and left the service six years later. He admits getting back into a normal routine wasn’t easy. “Just the unforeseen challenges nobody really foresaw, mentally, physically, emotionally,” he said. Hitchens is now part of a program for local veterans […]
Trojans’ Camy Kiser decides Pitt is the fit for her
Since the postseason cross country meets began about five weeks ago, life has been a big whirlwind for Camy Kiser. But now on the other side of all of that activity, Kiser, a senior at Chambersburg, can sit back and relax — for at least a little while, anyway — with a smile on her face.
Franklin Township CERT team holds training event
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin Township Community Emergency Response Team, which is also known as CERT, held a training event involving real-life simulations on Saturday. The simulations were developed to provide hands-on training for volunteer emergency responders to assist them to help those in need and to...
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV sky
A West Virginia witness at Kearneysville reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that appeared fluid as it crossed the sky at about 1:27 a.m. on March 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County featured on Jeopardy’s Tournament of Champions [VIDEO]
That was the correct answer to a question…or, question to an answer…on Friday night’s episode of “Jeopardy.”. Yes, Baltimore County was featured in the “County Seat” category during last night’s Tournament of Champions. Not surprisingly, superstar Mattea Roach knew it immediately. Check it...
School Resource Officer to the rescue, captures snake on campus
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school resource officer saved the day at a Howard County school. Howard County police shared a photo of PFC Cliff Macer after he successfully prevented an unauthorized visitor from slithering into Howard High School, Friday. Howard County officials said Macer was in his office near...
Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery
2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
PIAA District 3 Football Quarterfinal: Shippensburg at Solanco 6:40 p.m. Saturday November 12
The Shippensburg Greyhounds the #8 seed take on the#1 seed undefeated Solamco Golden Mules at Solanco High School in Quarryville, PA. Pregame show at 5:40 p.m. Kickoff at 6:00 p.m. Garry Kline and JD Davidson bring you the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting and Country Gold Radio 93.9 FM. Click here or photo to listen.
4 Mid-Penn field hockey teams move to within a win of playing for state title
A quartet of Mid-Penn field hockey teams Saturday moved to within a win of playing for a state title. Lower Dauphin knocked off Great Valley, 2-1, in overtime to move to the 3A semifinals. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg defeated Crestwood, 3-2, in overtime, and Palmyra defeated Twin Valley, 5-0, as both of those teams booked 2A semifinal appearances.
Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick
Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day'
Tricia Seaman fulfilled her patient’s final wish and gave her little boy the family his late mother had always wanted for him When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman's patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But on that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn't want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom — whose life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley — was focused on something else. As she sat in her bed at...
Game promotes shopping and fun in downtown Gettysburg
Shopping in downtown Gettysburg has been fun for years. Now, it can be fun and games. Strategy-minded employees of Nerd Herd Gifts and Games created the Gettysburg Collect-A-Deck so shoppers can have fun while enjoying the downtown’s many offerings. Anyone who wants to play should first start at Nerd...
Teen dead after Thursday night shooting in Baltimore County
Halethorpe residents are on high alert tonight after learning a teen was pronounced dead this morning following Thursday night's shooting.
Shippensburg’s furious late rally falls short against Solanco in D3, 5A quarterfinal
EAST DUNMORE TOWNSHIP – A 21-point halftime deficit is difficult enough to recover from in any circumstance, let alone a District 3, Class 5A quarterfinal football game. But the Shippensburg football team fought back and fought back hard Saturday night against Solanco, the tournament’s undefeated top seed. The Greyhounds stormed back with 28 second half points and closed to within a touchdown with 3:52 remaining in regulation.
