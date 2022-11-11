ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Outsider.com

LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus

A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
BALTIMORE, MD
High School Football PRO

Frederick, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FREDERICK, MD
gettysburgian.com

Campus-Wide Email Updates Students on Incident at SAE House

On Thursday, Vice President for College Life and Dean of Students Anne Ehrlich sent out a campus-wide email that updated the community on the incident at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) house last month. The incident involved individuals unknowingly being recorded in the bathroom at the SAE house by a...
GETTYSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Equine therapy gives veterans new path post-service

Doug Hitchens is a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was deployed to Iraq in 2010 and left the service six years later. He admits getting back into a normal routine wasn’t easy. “Just the unforeseen challenges nobody really foresaw, mentally, physically, emotionally,” he said. Hitchens is now part of a program for local veterans […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans’ Camy Kiser decides Pitt is the fit for her

Since the postseason cross country meets began about five weeks ago, life has been a big whirlwind for Camy Kiser. But now on the other side of all of that activity, Kiser, a senior at Chambersburg, can sit back and relax — for at least a little while, anyway — with a smile on her face.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27.com

Franklin Township CERT team holds training event

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin Township Community Emergency Response Team, which is also known as CERT, held a training event involving real-life simulations on Saturday. The simulations were developed to provide hands-on training for volunteer emergency responders to assist them to help those in need and to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
foxbaltimore.com

School Resource Officer to the rescue, captures snake on campus

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A school resource officer saved the day at a Howard County school. Howard County police shared a photo of PFC Cliff Macer after he successfully prevented an unauthorized visitor from slithering into Howard High School, Friday. Howard County officials said Macer was in his office near...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Clarksburg High School Graduate To Open Burger Joint Inside Frederick Brewery

2010 Clarksburg High School graduate Jon Thompson opened his food truck, Fifty Fifty, last year. He specializes in half-beef and half-bacon smash burgers, with the bacon ground right into the beef so they’re cohesive. Following the success of the food truck in the last year, Fifty Fifty will now open inside of Olde Mother Brewing Co. at 526 N Market St in Frederick. Construction just started on ithe kitchen inside of the brewery and they’re hoping to be open before the end of the year.
CLARKSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bojangles is Coming to Frederick

Bojangles, a southern fast food chain that specializes in Cajun fried chicken and biscuits, is coming to 1312 West Patrick St in Frederick. According to a report by @thecityoffrederickmd on Instagram, final Site plans for the restaurant were submitted to the City of Frederick Building/Permits Department for approval on October 24. Menu items include bone-in fried chicken, chicken strips, biscuits, sweet tea, green beans, and dirty rice. According to their website, Bojangles’ has restaurants in 12 states, as well as an international location in Honduras. Currently the closest locations to Montgomery County are in Sterling, VA and New Carrolton, MD.
FREDERICK, MD
People

8 Years After Dying Patient Pleaded with Nurse to Raise Her Son, the Boy Is Thriving: 'I'm Grateful Every Day'

Tricia Seaman fulfilled her patient’s final wish and gave her little boy the family his late mother had always wanted for him    When oncology nurse Tricia Seaman's patient learned that her cancer had spread and she only had months to live, Seaman did her best to console her. But on that afternoon in March 2014, Trish Somers didn't want to be consoled. The 45-year-old single mom — whose life revolved around her then-8-year-old son Wesley — was focused on something else. As she sat in her bed at...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Shippensburg’s furious late rally falls short against Solanco in D3, 5A quarterfinal

EAST DUNMORE TOWNSHIP – A 21-point halftime deficit is difficult enough to recover from in any circumstance, let alone a District 3, Class 5A quarterfinal football game. But the Shippensburg football team fought back and fought back hard Saturday night against Solanco, the tournament’s undefeated top seed. The Greyhounds stormed back with 28 second half points and closed to within a touchdown with 3:52 remaining in regulation.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA

