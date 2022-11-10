Read full article on original website
Missing California woman found dead, ex-husband arrested
Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect.
Body found in underwater California cave may be diver who disappeared almost 2 years ago
Corrections and clarifications:A previous version of this article listed a different age and hometown for Ryder Sturt. The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office said Sturt was 31 and from Ventura. A body found in an underwater cave this month might be that of a scuba diver who disappeared almost two years...
Body of missing Ventura County woman found: Ex-husband arrested for what detectives call a homicide
The mystery over the disappearance of a Ventura County woman has come to a sad conclusion, with the discovery of her body and the arrest of her ex-husband. Rachel Castillo was reported missing last Thursday. Her sister came home to the Simi Valley apartment they share and discovered Rachel was missing. There was a large amount of blood in the apartment.
Body found near L.A. riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found on Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m.
Riverside County Man's Work Trailer Stolen From His Home in Hemet
A man in Riverside County had his work trailer stolen from his home in Hemet. The victim has a disability and the recent theft is just the latest in a series of devastating losses. Nicolas Kefalas loves to work with concrete, a trade he learned from his late father Jay...
More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino
A traffic stop led to a massive seizure of fentanyl in San Bernardino this week, as well as methamphetamine and a gun, authorities said. During a Thursday traffic stop, “investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department […]
Hit-and-Run leads to death of a pedestrian woman on Highway 74
On the day of October 19th, 2022 at approximately 6 pm, a 35-year-old woman (Diana Aguirre) was said to be walking on the highway intersection heading South when she was suddenly struck at the Ethanac Road intersection by a silver Honda Accord with no front bumper and major damage to the windshield. According to CHP (California Highway Patrol), Diana was thrown up into the Honda Accord’s windshield. After this occurred, there began to be many eyewitness reports and an innumerable amount of 911 calls, but unfortunately, by the time first responders arrived, Diana had already been pronounced dead.
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in Escondido
A 35-year-old man has been taken into custody following a shooting that left a woman injured in Escondido Sunday.
Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree
An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California
Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
Suspect arrested in Fallbrook hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist
A 32-year-old motorcyclist from Fallbrook was struck and killed by a pickup truck on Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County Cancels Burn Permit Suspension
(CNS) – Riverside County’s burn permit suspension was lifted Monday, allowing residents to burn on permitted days. As of 8 a.m. Monday, county residents with current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can burn on permitted days, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department.
Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside
A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs
Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening. The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m. According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on The post Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend
A Coachella man was behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street. Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at The post Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend appeared first on KESQ.
Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart
On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
Riverside DA challenging dismissed criminal cases
Rich Lilya was injured when he was hit by an alleged DUI driver. His case was one of hundreds thrown out in Riverside County due to a shortage of available courtrooms.
Suspect arrested after chase through L.A., Orange counties ends in crash, shots fired
A dangerous pursuit of a driver who stole several vehicles and led authorities on a chase through L.A. and Orange counties ended with a crash at a gas station in Hacienda Heights and shots fired by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Cpt. John Radus with the Fullerton Police Department said that around […]
Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
