Los Angeles County, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Riverside County Man's Work Trailer Stolen From His Home in Hemet

A man in Riverside County had his work trailer stolen from his home in Hemet. The victim has a disability and the recent theft is just the latest in a series of devastating losses. Nicolas Kefalas loves to work with concrete, a trade he learned from his late father Jay...
HEMET, CA
KTLA

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

A traffic stop led to a massive seizure of fentanyl in San Bernardino this week, as well as methamphetamine and a gun, authorities said. During a Thursday traffic stop, “investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
shssharkattack.com

Hit-and-Run leads to death of a pedestrian woman on Highway 74

On the day of October 19th, 2022 at approximately 6 pm, a 35-year-old woman (Diana Aguirre) was said to be walking on the highway intersection heading South when she was suddenly struck at the Ethanac Road intersection by a silver Honda Accord with no front bumper and major damage to the windshield. According to CHP (California Highway Patrol), Diana was thrown up into the Honda Accord’s windshield. After this occurred, there began to be many eyewitness reports and an innumerable amount of 911 calls, but unfortunately, by the time first responders arrived, Diana had already been pronounced dead.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree

An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California

Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon

One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Cancels Burn Permit Suspension

(CNS) – Riverside County’s burn permit suspension was lifted Monday, allowing residents to burn on permitted days. As of 8 a.m. Monday, county residents with current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can burn on permitted days, according to a statement from the Riverside County Fire Department.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Arson Suspected in Blaze Impacting Businesses near Downtown Riverside

A four-alarm fire likely stemming from arson that started in a trash bin and extended to two businesses and a homeless encampment in Riverside left one person burned and caused more than $200,000 in damage, authorities said Monday. The blaze was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday in the area...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down a fire at the Las Primaveras Resort and Spa in Desert Hot Springs Monday evening. The fire occurred in the area of Ocotillo Road and 6th Street at around 5:15 p.m. According to Cal Fire, firefighters arrived and found a one-story abandoned apartment building with multiple units on The post Firefighters knock down fire at Las Primaveras Resort & Spa in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend

A Coachella man was behind bars following a domestic disturbance call early Sunday morning. The Riverside County Sherriff's Department said the man physically assaulted his ex-girlfriend, and deputies responded around 1 a.m. at a neighborhood off Playa del Amor Street. Officials said the suspect threw full beer bottles at deputies. He was arrested and booked at The post Coachella man accused of physically assaulting ex-girlfriend appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
milkenroar.com

Locked out of Malibu: Police Not Allowing Super Cars into Malibu Country Mart

On April 2, car enthusiasts all throughout Southern California were washing and preparing their cars for the weekly Malibu Cars and Coffee meet when all of a sudden, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department put out a post on Instagram stating that the car meet impeded the local businesses’ ability to operate. The Sheriff’s Department then further stated that they would begin to heavily enforce vehicle codes and that the event would no longer be allowed.
MALIBU, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- Former late-night comedian Jay Leno was seriously burned in the Los Angeles garage where he stores his cars Sunday, according to TMZ. He is currently in a burn center after suffering serious facial injuries, according to TMZ. According to the report, Leno is at the Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, Calif., The post Jay Leno seriously burned in car fire: TMZ appeared first on KION546.
LOS ANGELES, CA

