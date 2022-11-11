King Charles III celebrated his first birthday as monarch today and gave himself a nice 74th birthday gift—appointing himself as Park Ranger of Windsor Great Park, 70 years after his late father, Prince Philip, was appointed to formally oversee the day-to-day stewardship of one of the country’s oldest estates. Philip was the longest-serving Ranger of Windsor Great Park, holding the role from 1952 until his passing in 2021, the Palace said. There are no public engagements planned and Charles is expected to mark the day privately. It has yet to be announced whether the new king will follow Queen Elizabeth’s routine and have a separate “official” birthday in the summer months, but it is widely expected he will. Gun salutes will be fired across London today in his honor.Read it at BBC

