Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
mansionglobal.com

Penthouse on Billionaires’ Row in New York City Sells for $72 Million

In one of the year’s priciest real estate deals, a penthouse at New York City’s 220 Central Park South has sold for $72 million, records show. The full-floor unit is just over 5,000 square feet with three bedrooms and a roughly 312-square-foot terrace, according to the building’s offering plan. The unit wasn’t officially on the market.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance CEO Announces Industry Recovery Fund

An announcement from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has triggered an immediate rise in the price of Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets. Zhao says he’s forming an “industry recovery fund” to support companies and projects that are struggling with liquidity in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
KXLY

The fall of crypto’s golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur’s $16 billion fortune evaporated

Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called “one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.”
US News and World Report

Alameda, FTX Executives Knew Crypto Exchange Was Using Customer Funds - WSJ

(Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
forkast.news

Binance says it will set up crypto recovery fund, industry standards group

Binance plans to help set up a global cryptocurrency association to “set very strong standards for the industry,” the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said on Monday in Indonesia at the B20 Summit, a conference running alongside the G20 summit that starts Tuesday. In...
thecoinrise.com

NYDIG: ‘Do not invest’ in ‘non-Bitcoin’ crypto or DeFi

A report by Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, Head of Research at NYDIG, caught headlines recently. In the piece, they explain why their company “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. The New York Digital Investment Group...

