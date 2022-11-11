Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
‘10 cents on the dollar’: What happens if Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire is forced into a fire sale of its investments
All or some of FTX, FTX US, FTX Ventures, and Alameda Research could be liquidated at steep discounts.
'You won' says CEO of sinking billion-dollar crypto exchange as rescue attempts crumble
Bitcoin and countless other digital currencies are losing value.
Meet Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, who started out working at a gas station and just announced he's buying his biggest competitor in the crypto world
Changpeng Zhao is the founder and CEO of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Zhao — who's often known as CZ — is one of the most prominent people in cryptocurrency, as well as the wealthiest person in the industry. With a net worth of $16.4 billion as...
mansionglobal.com
Penthouse on Billionaires’ Row in New York City Sells for $72 Million
In one of the year’s priciest real estate deals, a penthouse at New York City’s 220 Central Park South has sold for $72 million, records show. The full-floor unit is just over 5,000 square feet with three bedrooms and a roughly 312-square-foot terrace, according to the building’s offering plan. The unit wasn’t officially on the market.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop As Binance CEO Announces Industry Recovery Fund
An announcement from Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has triggered an immediate rise in the price of Bitcoin and the overall crypto markets. Zhao says he’s forming an “industry recovery fund” to support companies and projects that are struggling with liquidity in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX.
Motley Fool
The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
The tech boom is officially over - and the FTX fiasco will spark a crypto crackdown, ex-Treasury chief Larry Summers says
The tech boom is over, thanks to the pandemic receding and interest rates rising, Larry Summers said. The ex-Treasury chief predicted the FTX fiasco will lead to greater crypto regulation. Summers isn't worried about another financial crisis as banks and authorities are prepared. The tech boom is officially over, the...
FTX's bankruptcy has set off a crypto bank run as panicked users withdraw over $8 billion from exchanges
Crypto users removed $8 billion worth of crypto from exchanges last week, according to data form CryptoQuant. The market has been shaken by the fall of Sam-Bankman Fried's FTX exchange. FTX last Friday filed for bankruptcy after failing to secure a rescue from rival exchanges. FTX's collapse has set off...
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Exchange FTX Lent Billions in Customer Assets To Fund Alameda Research: Report
A new report claims that troubled crypto exchange platform FTX lent billions of dollars worth of its customers’ assets to fund its quantitative trading branch. According to The Wall Street Journal, FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried told investors that Alameda Research owes FTX about $10 billion worth of customer funds.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Stock (COIN) Leaps in Response to FTX Bankruptcy Filing
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase (COIN) is seeing its stock rise in the aftermath of the FTX Exchange collapse. Coinbase’s shares opened at $47.53 and fell to $46.25, but after news broke that FTX had filed for bankruptcy, the stock shot up to $56.68, an increase of more than 22%.
After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried could be forced to consider bankruptcy for the troubled crypto exchange after Binance backed out of a deal to acquire the company. Barely a day after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said his company wanted to buy competing crypto exchange FTX, the deal is off. The Wall...
KXLY
The fall of crypto’s golden boy: How a 30-year-old entrepreneur’s $16 billion fortune evaporated
Sam Bankman-Fried woke up on Monday still a billionaire, even as his cryptocurrency empire was beginning to unravel. By Friday, his fortune was completely wiped out. Based on net worth calculations by Bloomberg, Bankman-Fried was worth about $16 billion at the start of the week. But as his crypto exchange, FTX, collapsed, the value of his assets was reduced to zero in what Bloomberg called “one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth.”
US News and World Report
Alameda, FTX Executives Knew Crypto Exchange Was Using Customer Funds - WSJ
(Reuters) - FTX-affiliated crypto trading firm Alameda Research's Chief Executive Officer Caroline Ellison and senior FTX officials knew that the crypto exchange had lent Alameda its customer funds to help meet liabilities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday. Reuters reported Friday that FTX founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried...
forkast.news
Binance says it will set up crypto recovery fund, industry standards group
Binance plans to help set up a global cryptocurrency association to “set very strong standards for the industry,” the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao said on Monday in Indonesia at the B20 Summit, a conference running alongside the G20 summit that starts Tuesday. In...
thecoinrise.com
NYDIG: ‘Do not invest’ in ‘non-Bitcoin’ crypto or DeFi
A report by Ross Stevens, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of NYDIG, and Greg Cipolaro, Head of Research at NYDIG, caught headlines recently. In the piece, they explain why their company “always has been” and “always will be” a Bitcoin company. The New York Digital Investment Group...
Comments / 0