DePauw Has A Classism Problem; It’s Time We Talk About It
To many DePauw students, it’s no surprise that classism runs rampant at DePauw. Approximately 59% of DePauw students come from top 20% families (i.e. families that make six figures), while only 4.4% of students come from bottom 20% families, according to a New York Times study done in 2017. These statistics show the extreme wealth gap that is present on DePauw’s campus, and the classism on our campus reflects this. Low-income students are often forced to work multiple jobs, while the cost of living at DePauw continues to soar. At the same time, these students are facing prejudice from their professors, their classmates, and the DePauw administration as a whole. Similarly, the treatment of Greencastle residents by some DePauw students and staff reflects our campus’ classism problem. As a DePauw student who is privileged to be able to afford to be here without much economic strife, I have seen and heard of both casual and blatant classism at DePauw. Despite its commonality, the problem of classism is rarely talked about in any meaningful way. It is time that the DePauw community comes together to address classism on campus and to do better for all of our students.
The Consensus on our Resident Assistants
Resident Assistants (RAs) at DePauw have key roles in supporting students’s transition to campus life. During my first year, the RAs were a big part of my DePauw experience. Coming into DePauw my first year at the beginning of COVID, I had no clue what to expect. It was hard to socialize with people unless they were on my residence floor or in the same building. It was difficult to navigate a collegiate environment when I couldn’t even go to in-person classes. I wasn’t even able to make connections with students older than me because everyone who lived with me was first-years. Organizations were inactive for the most part or they were over zoom. This was frustrating, because if I had a say, I didn’t want to meet new people over Zoom.
West Lafayette man gets Indiana’s 1st lifetime hunting suspension, fined over $8,000
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A West Lafayette man is the first person in Indiana to receive a lifetime hunting suspension, the Department of Natural Resources announced Monday. Hanson Pusey, 25, was sentenced Thursday to a lifetime hunting suspension, home detention, probation, and payment of replacement fees. He owes...
Indiana Men's Basketball Schedule 2022-23 Season With Dates, Gametimes, TV
The 2022-2023 Indiana Hoosiers men's basketball schedule is set, and the highly anticipated season begins on Nov. 7. Here is the full schedule, with dates, gametimes and TV information, plus links to the stories on the games already played.
Raising Cane’s opens first Indianapolis location in Avon
AVON, Ind. — The popular chicken finger restaurant Raising Cane’s opens its first Indianapolis area location on Tuesday. Located just minutes from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 8970 E. U.S. 36 in Avon, the first Raising Cane’s is set to open its doors and offer 20 lucky “Caniacs” free Raising Cane’s for a year. Those […]
Noblesville High School teen excels at automotive internship
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A typical day at Reggie’s Motorworks in Noblesville looks like exhaust pipes puffing out smoke and loud drills echoing off the walls of the garage where cars are currently being worked on. Mechanics in uniform are inspecting engines at their respective work stations. Among the...
Crawfordsville keeps Hoosier astronaut Joe Allen grounded
Forty years ago, the first fully operational flight of the Space Shuttle took off from the Kennedy Space Center. Crawfordsville native Dr. Joe Allen was a mission specialist on the flight.
IU basketball recruiting: 2024 center Somto Cyril currently on an official visit at Indiana
Class of 2024 center Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril is currently on an official visit to IU in Bloomington. He posted photos of the visit on his Instagram page. Indiana started getting involved with Cyril over the last couple months and offered him recently. From Nigeria, Cyril plays for the...
Hogsett schedules political announcement for Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will make an announcement Tuesday about his political future. The account “Mayor Joe for Indy” tweeted just before 1 p.m. Monday inviting the public to join him for a special announcement. The event will be at the Indianapolis City Market...
Indiana Edges Ohio State to Win Big Ten
In a tense, dramatic final worthy of the name Indiana eked by Ohio State to win the Big Ten Conference final Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. Played at the University of Notre Dame, which hosted four games for placement from 1st to 8th in the conference, the final capped off an entertaining day of rugby.
Mary Ferdon declares candidacy for mayor of Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ind. – Mary Ferdon (R), who currently serves as Executive Director of Administration and Community Development for the city, said Saturday morning that she will run for mayor of Columbus. Ferdon has worked for the Lienhoop administration for the past seven years as “Director of GSD” as she calls it, or ‘Director of Get Stuff Done.’ The last three words were emblazoned on the back of t-shirts worn by Ferdon’s supporters as a campaign motto.
Rex Early, longtime Indiana Republican leader, dies at 88
INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, a longtime Indiana Republican Party leader and one-time candidate for governor, has died at age 88. Early died Friday, according to Leppert Mortuaries of Indianapolis. The cause of his death wasn’t immediately available. Early grew up in Vincennes, Indiana, and moved to Indianapolis after...
Southern Indiana state Rep. retains seat after vote canvass
A vote canvass in Southern Indiana has changed the outcome in the race for state House District 71. Incumbent state Rep. Rita Fleming (D-Jeffersonville) will keep her seat, after Friday’s canvass in Clark County pushed her past Republican challenger Scott Hawkins. Hawkins, a teacher and Jeffersonville City Council member,...
Indiana State defeats Ball State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State defeated Ball State 83-71 on Saturday afternoon at the Hulman Center. Copper Neese led the way with 17 points and Courvoisier McCauley added 14. Trenton Gibson finished with 12 and Kailex Stephens had 11. Jayson Kent came off the bench and contributed 13 points for the Sycamores. With […]
Indiana Wish presents “Christmas in the Kitchen”
INDIANAPOLIS – A chance to go behind the scenes of a chef’s domain and sample some unique and tasty foods – and it’s all for a good cause. On December 8th, the Hyatt will be opening the doors to its kitchen to celebrate “Christmas in the Kitchen,” benefitting Indiana Wish.
Three Noblesville officers graduate from IMPD Leadership Academy
Congratulations to Noblesville Police Department Lt. Jordan Granger, Sgt. David Barnes, and Sgt. Corey McGriff who graduated on Friday from the IMPD Leadership Academy Class 2022-2. (Above, from left) Chief John Mann, Officer Matt Foley, Deputy Chief Eric Cunningham, Lieutenant Jordan Granger, Sergeant David Barnes, Sergeant Corey McGriff, Lieutenant Matt...
Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing sold in Indiana
Someone in Kokomo bought a winning Powerball ticket worth $200,000 for Saturday night’s drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning ticket was purchased at One Stop Express #1 located at 1212 E. Markland Ave. in Kokomo. The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball with a Power Play of 4. The […]
Logansport man dies in ‘industrial death’ at Kokomo manufacturer
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old Logansport man died Friday morning in an “industrial death” at a Kokomo manufacturer, the Howard County Coroner’s Office says. He was identified as Seth Russell Badger. The Kokomo Fire Department and medics from Ascension St. Vincent were called just after...
Providing Hope To The Far East Side, New Business Incubator Opens
INDIANAPOLIS — A business incubator has opened on the far east side of Indianapolis, it’s called P30 and they are providing hope in an area that has seen its share of crime and tragedy. It’s located at the corner of 30th and Post. The facility has a vast variety of amenities: Laundry Showers Office […]
One of Indiana's only salt therapy caves opens in Parke County
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If the stress of life has you in need of some relaxation you may need to head to Parke County. Hurricane Hill's Parke County Salt Cave is one of the only salt therapy rooms in the state of Indiana. Steve Brucken and his wife opened the...
