To many DePauw students, it’s no surprise that classism runs rampant at DePauw. Approximately 59% of DePauw students come from top 20% families (i.e. families that make six figures), while only 4.4% of students come from bottom 20% families, according to a New York Times study done in 2017. These statistics show the extreme wealth gap that is present on DePauw’s campus, and the classism on our campus reflects this. Low-income students are often forced to work multiple jobs, while the cost of living at DePauw continues to soar. At the same time, these students are facing prejudice from their professors, their classmates, and the DePauw administration as a whole. Similarly, the treatment of Greencastle residents by some DePauw students and staff reflects our campus’ classism problem. As a DePauw student who is privileged to be able to afford to be here without much economic strife, I have seen and heard of both casual and blatant classism at DePauw. Despite its commonality, the problem of classism is rarely talked about in any meaningful way. It is time that the DePauw community comes together to address classism on campus and to do better for all of our students.

DEPAUW, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO