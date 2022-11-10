Read full article on original website
995qyk.com
Jennifer Honors Her Hero For Military Monday
Jennifer honors her hero for Military Monday this week. Her hero is her uncle, Gregg, who served in Coast Guard for 21 years. He wanted to join the Coast Guard right out of high school and he has been stationed all over. Jennifer is renovating her house and she tells...
995qyk.com
It Turned Into A Number’s Game
Second Date Update: Surprisingly there was no major drama between Brendan and Morgan on their date. However she was not calling him back because their date turned into a number’s game. These two love birds had a lunch date at Moe’s in Riverview. After hitting off at first they Brendan did mention something about his past that turned her off. His comment to Morgan was “You’re a lot older than most the girls I date.” Obviously talking about a woman’s age is not the smartest move but it was not meant as an insult. Morgan did not like Brendan’s reasoning for making this comment. Clearly your ex should never come up on a date but when it did their date turned into a number’s game.
995qyk.com
Wendy’s Frosty Gets A New Flavor For The Holidays
Wendy’s Frosty gets a new flavor for the holidays and it is Peppermint. This is the first time that a Frosty will be Peppermint flavored. The new flavor will be available staring on November 15th. “The Peppermint Frosty is our latest flavor innovation on the iconic Wendy’s Frosty that...
995qyk.com
Orlando And Tampa Theme Park Black Friday Deals
Just in time for the holidays! Are you looking for the perfect gift or experience for the theme park lover in your life? Busch Gardens Tampa Bay just announced an awesome Black Friday deal for single day admission tickets, fun cards, an annual passes. How does this deal compare to other popular Florida theme parks? Well, Disney and Universal Studios in Orlando don’t offer Black Friday deals, but if you’re a Florida resident, those savings may be even better! Here are the current deals each park is offering.
995qyk.com
Two Tampa Bakeries Battle On Good Morning America For Best Pie
Good Morning America is on a mission to find the best pie in the U.S.. Their “United States of Pie” competition kicked off in Tampa Monday morning. The show is travelling all across the country to find the best pie in America. Competitors from 44 different cities will submit their recipe, winners from each round will advance to a final 4 round set in New York. Not only does the winner get bragging rights of owning Good Morning America best pie in America, they also go home with $10,000. Two Tampa bakeries, Mike’s Pies and Psomi both showcased two holiday classic desserts, but only one moves on.
995qyk.com
Florida Woman Uses Sword To Claim Her Parking Spot
A Florida Woman used a sword to claim a parking spot in her apartment complex. This story comes to us from St. Petersburg. The Florida Woman, Quiana Manning, got into an argument over a parking spot at her apartment complex. It appears the driver of the box truck was in a spot that Manning wanted to park in. When the box truck driver didn’t move, Manning got out of her car wielding a two-foot sword! According to police, she pointed the sword close to the truck driver’s open window and threatened him.
995qyk.com
2023 Florida Strawberry Festival Lineup
The 2023 Florida Strawberry Festival lineup is here! The 88th annual Florida Strawberry Festival announced all of the artists that are expected to play this year. You may recognize some big names. Every year twenty headlining artists perform on the Wish Farms Soundstage. The concerts are usually the highlight of the event, other than the fresh strawberries and fried food of course.
