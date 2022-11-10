Second Date Update: Surprisingly there was no major drama between Brendan and Morgan on their date. However she was not calling him back because their date turned into a number’s game. These two love birds had a lunch date at Moe’s in Riverview. After hitting off at first they Brendan did mention something about his past that turned her off. His comment to Morgan was “You’re a lot older than most the girls I date.” Obviously talking about a woman’s age is not the smartest move but it was not meant as an insult. Morgan did not like Brendan’s reasoning for making this comment. Clearly your ex should never come up on a date but when it did their date turned into a number’s game.

TAMPA, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO