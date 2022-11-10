Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Your favourite UK top five hit single by the Beatles - Wildcard Round
Nine songs have qualified for the final from the heats, which means that one more place in that final is up for grabs. This is the Wildcard Round. The winner of this poll will fill that last remaining place in the final. Please vote for your favourite. You may award...
digitalspy.com
The Crown's Dominic West reveals he was "utterly intimidated" by Elizabeth Debicki's Diana
The Crown returned for its long awaited and highly anticipated fifth season on Wednesday (November 9) with Dominic West taking on the mantle of Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor and Elizabeth Debicki playing Princess Diana, following on from Emma Corrin. And now, Dominic West has revealed what it was...
digitalspy.com
Strictly's Shirley Ballas finally corrects her awkward mistake
Strictly Come Dancing brought some welcome closure to the Dianne Buswell naming drama, with Shirley Ballas proving to the world that she does know Dianne’s name. While the show primarily sets fans’ nerves on edge over numbers on scoreboards, attention was previously caught by Shirley getting Dianne’s name wrong during feedback.
digitalspy.com
I'm a Celebrity's Olivia Attwood shares why she had to leave the jungle
I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! contestant Olivia Attwood has revealed why she was forced to leave the jungle. The former Love Island star was due to compete in the current series of the ITV show but had to withdraw just 24 hours after joining her campmates, with her representatives citing "medical grounds".
digitalspy.com
EastEnders' Lola Pearce to make heartbreaking decision in brain tumour story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce will make the heartbreaking decision to tell her daughter Lexi the truth about her diagnosis next week. Lola's final storyline has recently begun on screen, as she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was later told that her illness is terminal. Lola has...
digitalspy.com
best world cup intro
So anticipation of finding the broadcasters world cup intros next week what is everyone's top 5 bbc/itv world cup intros mine are. I would also add to those outside the top 5: itv 1990, bbc 1998, bbc 2006, itv 2010, itv 2018 and bbc 2018. Very much looking forward to...
digitalspy.com
New Amsterdam lands finale date
New Amsterdam's series finale will air on January 17, it's been announced. Rounding out season 5, and the medical drama on the whole, it's set to be a two-hour farewell to the likes of Ryan Eggold's Dr Max Goodwin, Janet Montgomery's Dr Lauren Bloom and Tyler Labine's Dr Iggy Frome.
digitalspy.com
Best and worst newcomers, exits and returnees under Iain MacLeod?
MacLeod has now been Corrie's producer for four years. Who's been your favourite newcomer, exit and returnee?. Best Newcomer: Nina Lucas- what a treasure they discovered in Mollie Gallagher when they brought her into the show three years ago. After Hayley's death, it was difficult to think of Roy having another such endearing partnership with another character, especially when his relationship with Cathy was a monumentally ill-advised move by the writers. Giving Nina a direct link to one of the show's most iconic characters, gave her a solid foundation but also helped her carve out her own path as one of the show's most complex and unique characters for quite some time. She shone throughout the hate crime story last year and helped make it one of Macleod's more successful long-term arcs.
digitalspy.com
Your favourite song from Ed Sheeran's Divide album?
Hard to pick just one, but I'll go with Save Myself. It all goes downhill from there. Awful album. It all goes downhill from there. Awful album. I very much disagree, I really like most songs on there - apart from Eraser, Barcelona, Nancy Mulligan & Bibia Be Ye Ye.
digitalspy.com
Is Pokémon finally ending after 25 years?
Pokémon Ultimate Journeys spoilers follow. Well, he finally did it. It's been a long time coming, but Ash Ketchum is now the very best. Like no one ever was. Since the very first episode of Pokémon aired back in 1997, Pallet Town's prodigy has been teaching those cute little pocket monsters to understand the power that's inside, all in a bid to become the official World Champion. And now, 25 years later, Satoshi (as he's known in Japan) has actually done it.
digitalspy.com
1990s BBC Drama about Thai Brides
Can anyone remember a BBC (I think) drama about a group of men who go to Thailand to find love? I can't remember any of the actors. I remember one of them got together with the cleaner. danielson81 wrote: ». Afternoon,. Can anyone remember a BBC (I think) drama about...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: Biggest mistakes to date.
Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. Killing off Ronnie & Roxy. Axing Mark Fowler & Roy Evans. The decimation of the Older Cast over the last ten years. Every Middle Class character being portrayed as a Villian/Psycho.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street's Sam Blakeman faces killer Harvey Gaskell in tense prison visit
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street schoolboy Sam Blakeman finally gets his wish next week as he's permitted to meet Harvey Gaskell at the prison. Sam has spent the past few weeks fighting for a chance to have a discussion with evil Harvey, who killed his mum Natasha last year.
digitalspy.com
How will the World Cup affect the final week and evictions
I know on the Monday ITV have USA v Wales on ITV from 6.05 to 9.45 I wonder if we will get a later program or wait until the Tuesday. I think they are starting it at 9.15PM on the nights you mentioned. Posts: 52,128. Forum Member. ✭. 13/11/22 - 10:03...
‘County Lines’ Director Henry Blake, Ukraine’s Oleh Sentsov, Austria’s Sandra Wollner To Present Projects At Les Arcs Coproduction Village
France’s Les Arcs Film Festival has unveiled the 18 European feature film projects due to be presented in the 14th edition of its Les Arcs Coproduction Village, running December 10 to 13 against the backdrop of the French Alps. The meeting, aimed at connecting projects with co-producers, financiers, sales agents and distributors, received 311 submissions this year, 40% more than in 2021. Hailing from 13 territories, seven of the projects are helmed by female filmmakers, and 11 by men, a proportion equal to the applications received for the Coproduction Village. Nine of them are first features, six are second features and...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street airs disturbing Daryan Zahawi attack in extremism storyline
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street has aired a disturbing attack on Daryan Zahawi in the soap's extremism storyline. Max Turner has come under the influence of Griff Reynolds, a supposed environmental activist who is actually grooming the teen to join his hate group. The truth about Griff and his...
digitalspy.com
Tony Adams explains why Strictly is "bizarre" after exit
Strictly Come Dancing spoilers follow. Tony Adams has reacted to his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, saying the BBC show is “bizarre.”. The former professional footballer, who was paired with Katya Jones, was due to face off with DJ Tyler West and Dianne Buswell in Sunday’s eliminator but couldn’t participate due to an injury.
digitalspy.com
ITV have apparently offered AJ Odudu the main presenting job
The Sun are claiming contract negotiations are now under way so it's now looking like a done deal. Very disappointed. She’s a lovely girl but I think she is still a terrible presenter. Posts: 442. Forum Member. ✭. 14/11/22 - 09:17 #3. I couldn't stand her presenting style when she...
digitalspy.com
Best Strictly in ages
It’s just an option, but I thought tonight was the best SCD, certainly of this series…and possibly of the past few years. I cried. But it was also joyous. I don’t personally think it’s even the best of the series - week 4 still stands out to me!
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones star addresses major character potentially returning in Jon Snow spinoff
Game of Thrones alum Jacob Anderson has revealed why fans shouldn't expect to see Grey Worm pop up in the upcoming Jon Snow spinoff show. Speaking to E! News about his new TV series Interview With the Vampire, Anderson said that he does not expect Grey Worm to appear in the series, which will be set after the events of Game of Thrones' season eight.
