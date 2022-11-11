ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

3 Seahawks most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Buccaneers

The Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers squared off for the NFL’s first ever regular season contest in Germany on Sunday morning in Week 10. The Seahawks were looking to further cement their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, but they were sluggish for the first three quarters, and couldn’t end up completing a late rally in the fourth quarter.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game

The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

3 Browns Players Who Probably Won’t Be With The Team In 2023

The defense has terribly regressed. Its play-calling has been questionable at best. And there are players on the defense that just don’t seem to fit the bill. While tides might turn for the better when Deshaun Watson returns in week 12, this season might already be a wash. It...
BROWNS, IL
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans grades vs. Denver Broncos: How Russell Wilson was smothered

The Tennessee Titans stuck to the script on defense and found a few big plays on offense to take down quarterback Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. The Titans defeated the Broncos 14-10 on Sunday at Nissan Stadium. Despite missing nearly half of their defensive starters, the Titans (6-3) held Wilson and the Broncos offense to just one big play, keeping Wilson under near-constant pressure. Instead of the usual dose of Derrick Henry carries, the offense responded with a well-crafted two-minute drill before halftime and a big gain on a flea-flicker trick play to score enough to stay ahead.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers

The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Robert Quinn unhappy with one aspect of trade to Eagles

On paper, Robert Quinn’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be great for him. He goes from the Chicago Bears to the team with the best record in the league, and he will have a significant role on a Super Bowl contender. There is one issue for Quinn,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

'Second Half' of Seahawks Loss 'An Example of Who We Truly Are' Says QB Geno Smith

Sunday was a tale of two halves for the Seattle Seahawks against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with their second-half performance matching what we've seen them do all season long. In what was a 21-16 loss, the Seahawks trailed 14-0 at halftime and seemingly appeared dead in the water. Quarterback Geno Smith was not pleased with Seattle's first-half performance, not believing that it represents who they are as a team.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Watch: Russell Wilson throws 66-yard touchdown to undrafted rookie

Wilson tossed a 66-yard touchdown to Jalen Virgil, an undrafted rookie out of Appalachian State. Virgil grabbed 98 catches for 1,436 yards and 11 touchdowns at App State. He added 1,142 yards and three touchdowns on 38 kick returns. He ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at his pro day, combining elite speed with good size (6-1, 210).
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Bears QB Justin Fields makes bold promise after Lions loss

It's a big claim for Fields to make, but his recent emergence shows that he's ready to back it up the best he can. Fields rushed for 147 yards and two touchdowns against Detroit's defense, averaging 11.3 yards a carry. That pairs with 167 yards and two touchdowns in the air, giving him 314 total yards of offense and four touchdowns in the loss.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bills' latest transaction hints at status of QB Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills have left everyone hanging regarding Josh Allen’s status for Week 10, but one move they made Saturday gave a strong indication as to how healthy the quarterback is. The Bills did not elevate third-string quarterback Matt Barkley to the active roster from the practice squad ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet

The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Giants HC Brian Daboll regrets viral sideline outburst

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll regrets the sideline outburst that made him a viral sensation Sunday afternoon. "You see it after and you’re like, 'I wish I didn’t do that' sometimes," Daboll admitted while speaking with reporters on Monday, per Paul Schwartz of the New York Post.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase eyes return

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase plans to test his hip in practice this week following Cincinnati's Week 10 bye. The Bengals (5-4) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-6) on Sunday, a rematch of their overtime loss in Week 1. The Bengals opted not to place Chase on injured reserve in part...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Bears, Seahawks, Broncos highlight Cowherd's Week 10 'Blazin' 5'

We're officially past the halfway point of the NFL season. Strengths and weaknesses for all 32 teams have become evident. With Sunday sure to deliver more drama in a league full of parity, Colin Cowherd broke down his "Blazin' 5" predictions on Friday's edition of "The Herd." Here are Cowherd's...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

New York Giants’ Saquon Barkley says what every fan wants to hear

With the recent bye week for the New York Giants, Joe Schoen was hard at work when it came to negotiating contract extensions with upcoming free agents. Obviously, no free agent after the season for the Giants is any bigger than Saquon Barkley. Reportedly, the Giants and Barkley were “not close” toward coming to an agreement on a multiyear extension.
NEW YORK STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy