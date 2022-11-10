ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

School Board Outlines Priorities to State Lawmakers

The county School Board on Thursday presented its legislative priorities to members of Loudoun’s General Assembly delegation their annual breakfast meeting. “These are important topics as you get down to Richmond to reflect back on the values provided by Loudoun County Public Schools. We wanted to make sure you knew where our emphasis was,” School Board Chair Jeff Morse (Dulles) said.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DCist

‘She Was Willing To Learn Us’: Behind Democrats’ Victory In Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Spanberger greets a voter at Woodbridge Middle School on Election Day morning. With control of Congress hanging in the balance, Virginia Democrats managed to hold the line in two key congressional districts based in Northern Virginia. Incumbents Abigail Spanberger in the 7th District and Jennifer Wexton in the 10th District won third terms in office — an early positive sign Tuesday night for Democrats. The party sustained losses, including in Virginia’s 2nd District, but appeared to fend off the Republican sweep some had predicted.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward

In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division. The case originated from a complaint by a former Oakton High School...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
UV Cavalier Daily

TOLLIVER: Here’s a tip — divisive concepts are not what’s threatening Virginia’s schools

Since the beginning of his term, Governor Glenn Youngkin has been spouting divisive rhetoric — ironically, about “divisive” rhetoric. This has come to a laughable end. Announced in late January, Youngkin’s administration initiated a tip line to connect parents to his office in an attempt to survey the education of our Virginian children to ensure it did not violate his recent policies, specifically his mask mandate opt-out. However, he soon encouraged it to be used to also report “divisive” content in curriculum. An unfettered tip line open to all parents, students and Virginians alike — what could go wrong? Unsurprisingly, quite a lot. Youngkin’s tip line is not only ridiculous, but his arbitrary idea of “divisive concepts” makes it dangerous as well. A tip line designed to stop Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ+ rhetoric in schools welcomes division rather than warding it off. What’s more, Youngkin’s emphasis on the imaginary problems of division leaves real problems in schools — like disabled student accommodations and education quality — on hold.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fairfax Times

Democrats prevail in midterm election

The polls are closed and at the County Election Office canvassing is underway. Some mail-in ballots must still be counted and could arrive as late as Nov. 14 by noon, according to county officials. Although there were some hiccups around the state including issues with electronic poll books, Fairfax County...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Hoya

DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage

Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Arlington teachers to receive one-time bonuses later this month

Teachers in Arlington, Virginia, are set to receive a one-time bonus later this month after the school board unanimously approved a spending plan Thursday night. The plan, endorsed by Superintendent Francisco Duran, calls for full-time teachers to receive a one-time, $500 bonus as long as they were hired on or before Nov. 1. Temporary or hourly workers will also receive a $250 bonus as long as they worked at least 245 hours between Aug. 18 and Nov. 1.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DCist

Kenyan McDuffie Knocked Elissa Silverman Off The D.C. Council. Here’s How It Happened

In the somewhat insular world of D.C. politics, the result of a single D.C. Council race this week has gotten plenty of people talking. That result, of course, was Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie (D-Ward 5) knocking off Councilmember Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the competitive eight-way race for two At-Large seats on the council. (Incumbent Democrat Anita Bonds won the other seat.)
WTOP

Virginia Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears attends Veterans Day ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Rain didn’t stop the Potomac Regional Veterans Council from hosting the annual Veterans Day ceremony at Quantico National Cemetery, where they recognized and honored the sacrifices made by those who have served.
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

Politics: Winners, losers & power shifts in the '22 midterm elections

It’s Midday on Politics. Tom's first guest today is Heather Mizeur. She is a former delegate from Montgomery County in the Maryland General Assembly. For the past several years, she and her wife have lived on a farm near Chestertown. In 2014, she ran for governor, losing to Anthony Brown in the Democratic primary. And this year, she ran for the US Congress in the first district, against the incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Harris. Harris prevailed in that race, as he has on 6 previous occasions.
MARYLAND STATE
Inside Nova

Polls close; eyes turn to two Northern Virginia districts

As polls closed in the 2022 congressional election, eyes turned to results in two Northern and Piedmont Virginia districts considered key if Republicans are to regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The closest battle in the region was between incumbent Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger and Republican challenger Yesli...
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Nov. 8 unofficial election results for Virginia

Judging from the numbers and results voter turn out was steady if not heavy for the November 8 midterm elections. According to the Virginia Department of Elections preliminary results, the Virginia U.S. House District 6th race went to Republican Ben Cline taking more than 64 percent of the vote against Democrat Jennifer Lewis.
WINCHESTER, VA
cnsmaryland.org

Charles County candidate with arrest record appears to lose election bid

Julie Brown, a Charles County school board candidate who was tied to multiple shoplifting arrests in recent years, appears to have lost her race. The board has two seats available per district and one at-large seat. In results that were missing only mail-in and provisional ballots, Brown was in third place in District 2. She trailed the second-place candidate by almost 1,000 votes, 6 percentage points behind her nearest rival.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

Some balk at teaching mandate for local school administrators under Maryland's Kirwan plan

Dozens of speakers, from public school district educators to education advocacy group representatives, testified during a board meeting this week about the most recent draft of the major overhaul of the state’s public school system known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. The state Accountability and Implementation Board, or AIB for short, was created by the Kirwan Commission and is tasked to move the $3.9 billion plan forward hashing out all the details for school districts statewide. The goal is to significantly improve the quality of education in Maryland public schools and spend the money by 2034.
MARYLAND STATE

