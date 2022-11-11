BALTIMORE -- There's a freeze warning for the Baltimore area from midnight until 9 a.m. on Monday.Sunday has already set the tone for what will be a chilly week ahead. Temperatures started in the mid-40s. Sunshine spread across the state despite the brisk winds that prevented people from feeling the Sun's warmth. The freeze warning stems from those temperatures dipping overnight and resting in the low 30s. It's possible that Maryland could get a couple of degrees warmer after it ends though. Temperature highs are expected to almost reach 50.Wednesday, despite a few morning showers, it's looking to be the star of the forecast, bringing the region the warmest temps of the work week and finally reaching 50.Thursday will be mostly sunny but temp highs dwindle back down to the high 40s.Clouds roll back in Friday, bringing the chances for a few evening showers.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO