New Singles Match Announced For November 16 AEW Dynamite
AEW president Tony Khan has announced a new singles match for next week’s (November 16) episode of AEW Dynamite. In recent weeks, Swerve Strickland has begun to torment Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and the Acclaimed. Tony Khan has now announced that Swerve Strickland will go one on one with...
WWE Star Reacts To Fan Attack From WWE Live Event
WWE star Scarlett has reacted to a bizarre attack by a fan at a WWE house show event last night (November 12) in Peoria, Illinois. During a Saturday Night Main Event show, Drew McIntyre wrestled Scarlett’s husband Karrion Kross. Scarlett interfered in one part of the match, slapping McIntyre to get heat from the audience.
Bizarre Fan Attack On Star At WWE House Show
There was a bizarre situation that took place earlier tonight at a WWE house show in Peoria, Illinois for Saturday Night Main Event. Making their return to Peoria for the first time in over two and a half years, one top WWE star was greeted with a less than warm reception.
MJF In Impressive Shape Ahead Of AEW Full Gear (PHOTO)
MJF has shown off his impressive physique a week out from his huge title bout at AEW Full Gear. At the November 19 pay-per-view, MJF will challenge for Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship. MJF will receive this title shot after cashing in the poker chip he won during the...
Eddie Kingston Finally Getting His Dream Match
AEW star Eddie Kingston is finally set to take on his dream wrestling opponent on next week’s episode of Rampage. Next week’s (November 18) episode of Rampage is set to serve as the ‘AEW Rampage Full Gear’ episode of the show, taking place the day before the pay-per-view.
Here’s Why Shane McMahon Was Trending During SmackDown
During tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown, one notable name released under the Vince McMahon era was trending on Twitter: Shane McMahon. Find out why Stephanie McMahon’s brother Shane McMahon was trending during tonight’s show!. In a hilarious application of either recycling or commitment to tried and true...
AEW Full Gear To Air In Select Theaters
“AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on Bleacher Report Saturday, Nov. 19 at 8 PM ET for $49.99. — Jon Moxley Takes on MJF for AEW World Championship; AEW World Tag Team Championship, AEW Women’s World Championship, ROH World Championship and TBS Championship on the Line– November...
Major Update On Charlotte Flair WWE Absence
Amid continued speculation due to the cancellation of a recent appearance, a major update on Charlotte Flair comes from two people close to her. On Ric Flair’s ‘To Be The Man’ podcast, Flair has commented on what he knows about why Charlotte Flair has been missing from WWE television recently.
AEW Star Can’t Wait For Wrestling Legend’s In-Ring Return
AEW’s Jay Lethal has spoken about the upcoming in-ring return of a wrestling legend. Jeff Jarrett made his AEW debut during the November 2 edition of Dynamite and quickly established himself as a heel by firing shots at the AEW roster and fanbase. His debut saw him attack Darby...
WWE Star Makes Backstage Return
An update has emerged on Robert Roode (Bobby Roode), ahead of his impending return to WWE TV. Roode hasn’t wrestled on TV since competing in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the April 1 edition of SmackDown. The popular star has competed in several bouts at house...
WWE Hall Of Famers Filming Content For WWE
Two WWE Hall of Famers have been filming content for WWE and have shared an on-set photo. Kurt Angle has shared a photo of himself with hardcore legend Mick Foley, between filming for an upcoming episode of WWE Most Wanted Treasures. The Olympic gold medalist said in a post to...
AEW Star Tried To Get Vince McMahon To Re-Sign Former WWE Star
A current AEW star has revealed that he tried to get Vince McMahon to re-sign a former WWE star during his time in the company. Current AEW star Ari Daivari previously spent six years in WWE as part of the relaunched Cruiserweight division in 2016 before he was released in 2021.
AEW Star Suffers Potential Broken Collarbone
AEW star Abadon appeared to suffer an injury at an independent show over the weekend. Abadon was in action at a recent show for Warriors of Wrestling promotion in Staten Island, New York. Per PWInsider, Abadon landed wrong after executing a hurricanrana on Joey Ace. The match was immediately stopped...
Major Title Change At NWA Hard Times 3
A new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion was crowned during the November 12 NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view. During the main event of the show, Trevor Murdoch defended his gold against Tyrus (fka WWE’s Brodus Clay) and Matt Cardona in a threeway bout. Tyrus was ultimately victorious, winning his first...
WWE In-Ring Return Officially Announced
WWE has officially announced an in-ring return for next week’s episode of NXT. In recent weeks, Veer Mahaan returned to the show, seemingly beginning to reunite his Indus Sher tag team with NXT star Sanga. Veer and Sanga, then as Rinku and Saurav respectively, debuted on NXT, managed by...
WWE Star Expected For Huge Match Potentially Injured
With WWE Survivor Series WarGames fast approaching, many have speculated as to who the fifth man could be to take on The Bloodline. One name that seemingly may be ruled out is Kevin Owens. Reports materialized on Twitter that Owens sustained an injury at the WWE Sunday Night Stunner house...
SmackDown Star Teases WWE Character Change
WWE star Lacey Evans has teased going ‘back to basics’ following the November 11 edition of SmackDown. During the show, Evans competed in a six-pack challenge to determine the #1 contender to the SmackDown Women’s Title. Shotzi was ultimately victorious, pinning Evans to earn a shot at...
AEW Announces Exciting New Signing
AEW President Tony Khan has now confirmed that Bandido has officially signed with the promotion. During the November 11 edition of Rampage, Bandido scored a victory over RUSH in the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. It was noted on commentary by Tony Schiavone that Bandido was...
AEW Rampage Ratings For November 11 Revealed
The viewership and demographic figures for the latest edition of AEW Rampage, on November 11, have been revealed. As per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Rampage drew a viewership of 456,000 viewers with a rating of 0.11 in the 18-49 demographic. The latest edition drew slightly higher viewership than the previous...
AEW Star Reveals Time Was Cut From Memorable Pay-Per-View Match
AEW star Anthony Ogogo made his in-ring debut for AEW back at Double or Nothing in 2021, when he took on the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. The match is memorable among AEW fans for it’s build up, including the infamous weigh in segment and Cody’s promo about America vs the United Kingdom.
