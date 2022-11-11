Editor’s Note: For a first-time organization that did nothing more than post information on the web and ask candidates to take their pledge, with a 100% volunteer team, raising and spending no money at all, and raising awareness only via social media and word-of-mouth … the Parents United RI slate of candidates was an unqualified success, demonstrating that appealing to family’s core concerns about their children and their education is a winning political strategy.

RHODE ISLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO