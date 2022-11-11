ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

oceanstatecurrent.com

“Parents United RI” Candidates Win Election Victories Across Rhode Island

Editor’s Note: For a first-time organization that did nothing more than post information on the web and ask candidates to take their pledge, with a 100% volunteer team, raising and spending no money at all, and raising awareness only via social media and word-of-mouth … the Parents United RI slate of candidates was an unqualified success, demonstrating that appealing to family’s core concerns about their children and their education is a winning political strategy.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
iheart.com

Mayor Elorza: City Is Headed In Right Direction

The bond rating for the city of Providence has been upgraded to A-minus by Fitch Ratings on its outstanding general obligation bonds. It's the highest rating level since the city nearly went bankrupt in 2011. Mayor Jorge Elorza says it is recognition that the city is headed in the right...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

ELECTION 2022: Winners and Losers

Election night 2022 was a night of surprises — Dan McKee was the mega-winner in Rhode Island sweeping to victory by an unexpected margin. The big night for Republicans in Rhode Island and the expected national red tidal wave never happened. Turnout was expected to be low, and it...
ILLINOIS STATE
johnstonsunrise.net

Johnston Mayor-elect Joe Polisena Jr.

The mayor doesn’t like to cry in front of a crowd. Joseph M. Polisena is more likely to drop F-bombs than drip tears on the lectern. Tuesday evening, General Election night, was different. This election was personal; it was blood; it was family. As soon as the polls closed,...
JOHNSTON, RI
iheart.com

Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal

Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10

BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?

There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
DANVILLE, NH
WMUR.com

After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
MANCHESTER, NH
rinewstoday.com

Rhode Island’s hospitals risk collapse. Our safety is again in danger – Nick Landekic, opinion

Rhode Island’s Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and Our Safety Is – Once Again – In Danger. Rhode Island’s hospital system is once again strained to the point of breakdown. Recent experiences report 9 to 12 hour waits for care at emergency rooms at Miriam, Rhode Island, and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals – because of the ‘tripledemic’ of steeply rising RSV, flu, and COVID cases. A leading caregivers union calls the situation “dangerous.” Without immediate action by Governor McKee and the state government, we risk our hospital system collapsing.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England

This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GoLocalProv

Community Advocate Marvin Gene Ronning Dies at 60

With great sadness, we announce the sudden, peaceful death of Marvin G. Ronning, a nonprofit leader and community advocate, on Monday, November 7 at his home in Providence, RI. He was 60. Marvin’s devotion to community was reflected in a lifetime of public service and a wide circle of friends....
PROVIDENCE, RI

