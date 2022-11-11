Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
1 Dead, 2 Seriously Injured in Brooklyn CrashQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
rinewstoday.com
In the Arena: Post-election, M. Charles Bakst, Dan McGowan talk with Joe Paolino, Jr.
Each week, Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and influencers in Rhode Island. This week, post-election is on the discussion board with retired Providence Journal political reporter, M. Charles Bakst – and Boston Globe columnist, Dan McGowan. Watch In the Arena every Sunday on ABC6 at 7am.
oceanstatecurrent.com
“Parents United RI” Candidates Win Election Victories Across Rhode Island
Editor’s Note: For a first-time organization that did nothing more than post information on the web and ask candidates to take their pledge, with a 100% volunteer team, raising and spending no money at all, and raising awareness only via social media and word-of-mouth … the Parents United RI slate of candidates was an unqualified success, demonstrating that appealing to family’s core concerns about their children and their education is a winning political strategy.
iheart.com
Mayor Elorza: City Is Headed In Right Direction
The bond rating for the city of Providence has been upgraded to A-minus by Fitch Ratings on its outstanding general obligation bonds. It's the highest rating level since the city nearly went bankrupt in 2011. Mayor Jorge Elorza says it is recognition that the city is headed in the right...
Uprise RI
Rhode Island workers are worth less than those from Massachusetts, say state elected leaders
On May 20, 2021, Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee signed legislation that will increase the state’s minimum wage, for non-tipped workers at least, to $15 by 2025. The legislation (H5130A / S0001aa) established a schedule of increases:. $12.25 on January 1, 2022;. $13 on January 1, 2023;. $14 on...
GoLocalProv
ELECTION 2022: Winners and Losers
Election night 2022 was a night of surprises — Dan McKee was the mega-winner in Rhode Island sweeping to victory by an unexpected margin. The big night for Republicans in Rhode Island and the expected national red tidal wave never happened. Turnout was expected to be low, and it...
Rhode Island's Most Dangerous Cities
Rhode Island has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The seal of Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.
WCVB
Massachusetts election result maps: How did your community vote?
BOSTON — Massachusetts voters made history this week, including electing the first woman and first openly gay candidate to the governor's office and changing the constitution to tax the rich at a higher rate. The election also put the Democrats in control of every statewide office, but that doesn't...
johnstonsunrise.net
Johnston Mayor-elect Joe Polisena Jr.
The mayor doesn’t like to cry in front of a crowd. Joseph M. Polisena is more likely to drop F-bombs than drip tears on the lectern. Tuesday evening, General Election night, was different. This election was personal; it was blood; it was family. As soon as the polls closed,...
iheart.com
Future Development Key To Providence Place Tax Deal
Providence Place Mall officials are asking the city council for a second twenty-year tax treaty. The mall would pay four-and-a-half-million-dollars a year. The city council took no immediate action instead opting for additional conversation on how a new look mall would look. "The talk are an important first step in...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts ranked one of the safest states in the country; northeast has 6 of top 10
BOSTON – With every new headline about a mass shooting, terrorist attack, hate crime or natural disaster, many of us fear for our safety and that of our loved ones. 15,200 have died from gun violence this year. In the past few years, the COVID-19 pandemic has also become one of Americans’ biggest safety concerns with 204,000 Americans having died from COVID-19.
Have You Seen the Devil Monkey of New Hampshire?
There’s been a lot of talk about scary animals lately. Mostly from me. But in researching New Hampshire’s most dangerous animal (not who you’d think it would be), I came across some local folklore I couldn't believe I’d yet to hear. How have I never heard...
How did each Mass. town vote on the ‘millionaires tax’ ballot question?
Massachusetts voters narrowly approved an additional tax on high earners. Explore the town-by-town data here. Massachusetts voters narrowly approved Question 1 on Tuesday’s ballot, paving the way for the state to enact the “millionaire’s tax” at the heart of a heated campaign. Now, the state’s constitution...
WMUR.com
After election, New Hampshire voters celebrate, express frustration
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A day after the 2022 midterm elections in New Hampshire, some voters were celebrating victories, while others were left frustrated with how the races turned out. While official turnout numbers are still being counted, the secretary of state's office said it's possible a record number of...
GoLocalProv
Whitcomb: Long Day of Election Work; Celebrating New England in Flood Zone; Sad Story of Pius XII
Young ladies from the upper crust. -- From “The Three Little Pigs,’’ by English writer Roald Dahl (1916-1990) I’m a white sheet, with all but nose below. Toes ripple, push, make corners; the sheet pulls tight. Until I’m hemmed in a box here, with four right...
ABC6.com
New medallion on Federal Hill to carry on ‘tradition of hospitality’
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new medallion will be placed on Federal Hill Friday to mark the completion of infrastructure work after nearly three years. The Federal Hill Commerce Association said the medallion will be placed at the intersection of DePasquale and Atwells Avenue. The medallion will have a...
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
rinewstoday.com
Rhode Island’s hospitals risk collapse. Our safety is again in danger – Nick Landekic, opinion
Rhode Island’s Hospitals Are Overwhelmed and Our Safety Is – Once Again – In Danger. Rhode Island’s hospital system is once again strained to the point of breakdown. Recent experiences report 9 to 12 hour waits for care at emergency rooms at Miriam, Rhode Island, and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals – because of the ‘tripledemic’ of steeply rising RSV, flu, and COVID cases. A leading caregivers union calls the situation “dangerous.” Without immediate action by Governor McKee and the state government, we risk our hospital system collapsing.
Deadliest Highway in the Country is in New England
This isn't really a shocker when you think about the density that is New England, the northeast, and the entire eastern seaboard. I mean the heavy population and major cities along both coasts gave us here in New England a 50/50 chance of having the most dangerous highway in the country.
ricentral.com
The results are in: Pascua wins Dist. 1 council seat; Coventry voters OK changes to charter
COVENTRY — From electing Jonathan Pascua to the town council, to approving nearly every charter change proposed to them, voters in Coventry let their voices be heard during the election Tuesday. With 57.6 percent of the vote, Pascua — who received 1,773 votes to his opponent’s 1,280, according to...
GoLocalProv
Community Advocate Marvin Gene Ronning Dies at 60
With great sadness, we announce the sudden, peaceful death of Marvin G. Ronning, a nonprofit leader and community advocate, on Monday, November 7 at his home in Providence, RI. He was 60. Marvin’s devotion to community was reflected in a lifetime of public service and a wide circle of friends....
Comments / 0