ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Land, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Mia's favorite things at the Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's time to get in the Christmas spirit at the Southern Christmas Show! The show is at the Park Expo and Conference Center running now through November 20th. There are endless possibilities for holiday gifts at The Expo Center: treats for yourself, your pets, and more!
CHARLOTTE, NC
visityorkcounty.com

Celebrate the Season in the City of York, SC

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you might be surprised to learn that the City of York, SC has lots of cheer to offer this time of year. The merriment kicks off mid-November with the start of the South Carolina Christmas Show, presented by the Yorkville Marketplace, and Cidermosa Sundays at Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill. New traditions like these are a welcomed addition to long-time favorites like the annual tree lighting ceremony and the 83rd Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
YORK, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

VIVA Chicken brings wok-fired menu back for a limited time

CHARLOTTE – VIVA Chicken has launches its popular Asian-inspired steak menu from Nov. 8 to Dec. 14. • The Lomo Saltado: VIVA’s take on one of Peru’s most popular stir fry entrees featuring tender, marinated sirloin, onions, tomatoes and cilantro, served over Jasmine rice and french fries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

10 Places To Order Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tis the season to be thankful…Thankful that we can skip the hard part of Thanksgiving. To some, cooking in the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning is special, to others, it’s a hassle. If you’ve ever needed a reason to ditch the kitchen and order a takeout Thanksgiving meal you’re in luck.
CHARLOTTE, NC
macaronikid.com

Meet Your Burn Boot Camp Weddington Team!

It's no surprise that Burn Boot Camp has already made an indelible imprint on our Union County communities - ranging from Indian Trail to Monroe, members have been joining in droves to be part of the magic. Magic probably isn't the right words, but they're my words - as a...
UNION COUNTY, NC
secretcharlotte.co

The World’s Largest Treehouse Is Just A 4 Hour Drive From Charlotte

Looking for a nature-y getaway that’s only 4 hours away from Charlotte? Then you might want to hurry and book a room at this one-of-a-kind treehouse resort nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee called Sanctuary Treehouse Resort. The inspiration came from a visit to a treehouse over in South Carolina that impressed creators, Amanda and Brian Jensen, enough to think about building their own closer to East Tennessee, near cities like Sevierville.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hottest-selling fashion item is also doing good in the process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit is suddenly selling one of the hottest clothing items in town and is helping to change lives. BraveWorks works with women facing difficult circumstances and trains them to become successful artisans. Kidist Tesema came to Charlotte from Ethiopia a decade ago. "To get...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Goodwill to open new store in Ballantyne East

CHARLOTTE – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will open its seventh new store of 2022 with a second location in Ballantyne on Nov. 18. The grand opening of the new Ballantyne East store is an opportunity for the community to be among the first to experience the new location and shop for great deals while helping their neighbors improve their lives.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The truth about food expiration labels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's face it, a trip to the grocery store can break your budget these days, so it's important that we find ways to make the most of what we buy. One of the biggest problems facing families is food waste. The average family of four throws away $1,500 a year in uneaten food, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Part of the problem, according to the council, is people misinterpret the date labels.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Markets at 11 returns to Ballantyne’s Backyard on Nov. 12

CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office presents Markets at 11, a free open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnicking, brews, wine, food trucks and more in Ballantyne’s Backyard. Shop 70+ local artisans and tastemakers, groove to live music and order food truck bites and local beers from 11 a.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
coladaily.com

School districts transitioning to e-learning due to Tropical Storm Nicole

School districts across the Midlands announced building closures and updates for Friday due to the threat of potentially severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. All Lexington County school districts will transition to an e-Learning Day for all schools, Friday, Nov. 11. Richland District One. All Richland One schools and administrative...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 11th

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Comments / 0

Community Policy