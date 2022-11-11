Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USAToday Named Charlotte Business Best Beer Garden In The CountryTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
On the hunt for murals of North Carolina Musicians - Randy TravisKim McKinneyMarshville, NC
Baker Mayfield's solid day might just create more problems than it solvesEugene Adams
Young Black Americans Most Likely To Adopt Cryptocurrency According To SurveyJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Prison: Drugs, snacks, $20 cigarettes and sex.Jamel El AminCharlotte, NC
WCNC
Mia's favorite things at the Southern Christmas Show
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. It's time to get in the Christmas spirit at the Southern Christmas Show! The show is at the Park Expo and Conference Center running now through November 20th. There are endless possibilities for holiday gifts at The Expo Center: treats for yourself, your pets, and more!
visityorkcounty.com
Celebrate the Season in the City of York, SC
When it comes to celebrating the holidays, you might be surprised to learn that the City of York, SC has lots of cheer to offer this time of year. The merriment kicks off mid-November with the start of the South Carolina Christmas Show, presented by the Yorkville Marketplace, and Cidermosa Sundays at Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill. New traditions like these are a welcomed addition to long-time favorites like the annual tree lighting ceremony and the 83rd Annual Hometown Christmas Parade.
cn2.com
SC Christmas Show in Yorkville Marketplace Set to Inspire you for the Holidays
YORK, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s beginning to look like a lot like Christmas in downtown York and Yorkville Marketplace is bringing out all of the lights and tinsel – preparing for its 3rd annual South Carolina Christmas show that’s happening this weekend. Owner, Kathy Holbert...
thecharlotteweekly.com
VIVA Chicken brings wok-fired menu back for a limited time
CHARLOTTE – VIVA Chicken has launches its popular Asian-inspired steak menu from Nov. 8 to Dec. 14. • The Lomo Saltado: VIVA’s take on one of Peru’s most popular stir fry entrees featuring tender, marinated sirloin, onions, tomatoes and cilantro, served over Jasmine rice and french fries.
wccbcharlotte.com
10 Places To Order Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tis the season to be thankful…Thankful that we can skip the hard part of Thanksgiving. To some, cooking in the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning is special, to others, it’s a hassle. If you’ve ever needed a reason to ditch the kitchen and order a takeout Thanksgiving meal you’re in luck.
macaronikid.com
Meet Your Burn Boot Camp Weddington Team!
It's no surprise that Burn Boot Camp has already made an indelible imprint on our Union County communities - ranging from Indian Trail to Monroe, members have been joining in droves to be part of the magic. Magic probably isn't the right words, but they're my words - as a...
secretcharlotte.co
The World’s Largest Treehouse Is Just A 4 Hour Drive From Charlotte
Looking for a nature-y getaway that’s only 4 hours away from Charlotte? Then you might want to hurry and book a room at this one-of-a-kind treehouse resort nestled in the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee called Sanctuary Treehouse Resort. The inspiration came from a visit to a treehouse over in South Carolina that impressed creators, Amanda and Brian Jensen, enough to think about building their own closer to East Tennessee, near cities like Sevierville.
Hottest-selling fashion item is also doing good in the process
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte non-profit is suddenly selling one of the hottest clothing items in town and is helping to change lives. BraveWorks works with women facing difficult circumstances and trains them to become successful artisans. Kidist Tesema came to Charlotte from Ethiopia a decade ago. "To get...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Goodwill to open new store in Ballantyne East
CHARLOTTE – Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont will open its seventh new store of 2022 with a second location in Ballantyne on Nov. 18. The grand opening of the new Ballantyne East store is an opportunity for the community to be among the first to experience the new location and shop for great deals while helping their neighbors improve their lives.
cn2.com
Some Teachers Having to Make the Tough Choice Between School and Family
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some districts in the tri-county are not able to allow teachers to bring their children with them to attend the same school if they don’t live in the district. That leads some teachers to have to make tough decisions about their employment.
'Literally gasping for air' | Doctors, parents on high alert with flu season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Flu activity continues to pick up across the country, and South Carolina is one of four states experiencing the highest spread, new data from the CDC shows. North Carolina is also seeing high flu activity, with doctors' offices being swamped with patients. The biggest rise in...
WCNC
The truth about food expiration labels
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Let's face it, a trip to the grocery store can break your budget these days, so it's important that we find ways to make the most of what we buy. One of the biggest problems facing families is food waste. The average family of four throws away $1,500 a year in uneaten food, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Part of the problem, according to the council, is people misinterpret the date labels.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Markets at 11 returns to Ballantyne’s Backyard on Nov. 12
CHARLOTTE – Northwood Office presents Markets at 11, a free open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnicking, brews, wine, food trucks and more in Ballantyne’s Backyard. Shop 70+ local artisans and tastemakers, groove to live music and order food truck bites and local beers from 11 a.m....
fortmillsun.com
MorningStar Guest Assaults Housekeeper After He’s Caught in Shower with Girlfriend
York County authorities arrested a local man for allegedly assaulting a housekeeper at Heritage Communities on the MorningStar Ministries property. Clarence John Ames III, 44, was charged last week with assault and battery in the third degree. The incident happened on Halloween night at the property on Starlight Drive, according to a sheriff’s report.
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days in place for Monday, Tuesday due to cold temps, rain chances
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have one more dry day in the forecast before the rain returns on Tuesday. After Tuesday, the rest of this week is looks dry but chilly. First Alert Weather Day Monday: Mostly sunny and cold. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Rain likely, plus a wintry...
coladaily.com
School districts transitioning to e-learning due to Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across the Midlands announced building closures and updates for Friday due to the threat of potentially severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. All Lexington County school districts will transition to an e-Learning Day for all schools, Friday, Nov. 11. Richland District One. All Richland One schools and administrative...
wspa.com
Researchers find remains of 14 Revolutionary war soldiers at SC battleground site
Beneath hallowed ground in Kershaw County, some of the country's first veterans laid in shallow graves. Researchers find remains of 14 Revolutionary war …. Beneath hallowed ground in Kershaw County, some of the country's first veterans laid in shallow graves. Christ Church advances to Upper State Semifinal. The Christ Church...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 11th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Friday, November 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – Teacher Retention, Teachers’ Making Tough Decisions for Family, York County Council Denies Impact Fees – How that is effecting schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the national teacher shortage, and an effort to create a work/life balance, the Rock Hill School District is getting creative to keep the staff it has and recruit more. Teachers with student age children are having to make tough decisions between where...
