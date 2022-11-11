Read full article on original website
Dain Dainja, No. 23 Illinois take on Monmouth
No. 23 Illinois’ strong start largely can be tied to the presence of Dain Dainja. The Illini improved to 2-0
25newsnow.com
‘Football fever’ hits Pekin ahead of home quarterfinal game
PEKIN (25 News Now) - City pride is high ahead of a massive football game this weekend at Pekin’s Memorial Stadium. The Pekin Dragons are 11-0 for the first time in school history under head coach Doug Nutter. They take on the Lake Zurich Bears this Saturday. Ahead of the game, downtown Pekin is decked out with signage supporting the team.
Central Illinois Proud
3 Central Illinois football teams off to state semis, Pekin suffers heartbreaking loss
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Three Central Illinois football teams will be headed to their respective Final Fours after wins on Saturday. Ridgeview-Lexington is back for the second year in a row after dismantling Tuscola 41-6. Tri-Valley took down Knoxville in record-breaking fashion and Peoria High won on the road against Mascoutah.
Central Illinois Proud
7 Central Illinois teams remain in state football quarterfinals
PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Seven teams in the Central Illinois area will take the field on Saturday with a birth in the state football semifinals on the line. Pekin hosts Lake Zurich at 2:30 p.m. Peoria High travels to Mascoutah with kickoff at 3 p.m. Olympia hosts Williamsville at...
Mascoutah, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
sent-trib.com
Elmwood reaches settlement agreement with former coach
BLOOMDALE – The Elmwood Local Schools Board of Education has settled a grievance filed by a former employee. At Monday’s meeting, the board approved a settlement with former volleyball coach Kristine King. The agreement includes a payment of $4,570 to King and the understanding that she will not...
nodq.com
Scarlett involved in an incident with female fan at WWE live event
During Saturday night’s WWE live event in Peroia, IL, there was reportedly an incident involving Scarlett and a female fan during the Drew McIntyre vs. Karrion Kross match. Security and police were reportedly called after a woman threw her drink at Scarlett and multiple people were said to have been ejected. Twitter user @mattsheehantv wrote that “Security + police escorted her & a man out of the arena. Fans booed the fan as she was walked out of the building. Her behavior was unacceptable and I’m sorry this happened, Scarlett.”
advantagenews.com
Girls volleyball state championships
The IHSA state volleyball finals were this weekend in Normal at Illinois State University's Redbird Arena. Freeport-Aquin over Newman Central Catholic 2-0 (25-13, 25-16) Springfield Lutheran over Norris City 2-0 (28-26, 25-15) Sat. finals. 3rd place - Norris City over Sterling Newman 2-0 Championship - Aquin over Springfield Lutheran 2-0.
Central Illinois Proud
Prep Football Playoff Previews for Nov. 12, 2022
THE POP-UP SHOP IS FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY AND THE ENTIRE WEEK BEFORE CHRISTMAS. Connect Transit offers free, lifetime pass to veterans. Connect Transit offers free, lifetime pass to veterans. Wall remembers veterans that paid ultimate sacrifice. Wall remembers veterans that paid ultimate sacrifice. Flag raising at Carle-Bromenn dedicated to veterans.
agupdate.com
Illinois veteran brings Army experience to diverse farm
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Brad Dearing has seen a lot and uses those experiences to benefit his community and causes he believes in. He is firmly connected to three service professions — the Army National Guard, growing produce at Dearing Country Farms near Bloomington and teaching high school students.
Majestic 130-Year Old Church in Illinois Turned into Microbrew
If you are looking for a unique eating and drinking experience you will want to stop by either of the two locations for Obed & Issac's. Out of the two, there is one that just stands out and that is the Peoria location. The microbrew and restaurant sit in what once was a church in the Peoria area. Built in 1889, the church has been used for several things including events, business offices, group tours, special events, and dance, art, and photography studios.
wbwn.com
Tailgate N’ Tallboys Announces First Round of Bloomington Performers
JUST ANNOUNCED! The first round of artists for Tailgate N’ Tallboys Bloomington, IL, June 14-17, 2023!. USA Concerts & Events is delighted to bring a star-studded lineup to Bloomington, IL. Wednesday, June 14th – Morgan Wade. Thursday, June 15th – Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, Conner Smith, George Birge,...
wrestleview.com
Fans ejected, police called, drink thrown at Scarlett during WWE house show
Multiple fans were ejected and local police were called to the WWE house show held at the Peoria Civic Saturday night, Scarlett was said to have had a drink thrown at her by a fan. The incident took place and the local police were called during the match between Karrion...
She was ‘the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party.’ Remembering Christine Winick
Christine Eik Winick, for many years considered the beating heart of the Knox County Democratic party, died on Saturday, Nov. 5 at her Galesburg home following a short illness. She was 71. Winick served as chair of the Knox County Democratic Party and briefly served as the Commiteewoman for the...
25newsnow.com
Legendary music group ‘The Oak Ridge Boys’ is coming to Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Oak Ridge Boys will be performing at the Peoria Civic Center. 25 News spoke with Richard Sterbarn -- the bass singer of the group. He says fans can expect to hear their old songs -- as well as the new ones on their latest album.
wglt.org
TedXNormal returns in person with “The Power of Two”
For the first time since the before the pandemic, life lessons and motivation will find their way back to Normal. TEDxNormal returns in person for the first time in three years on Saturday. The Ted Talk series was canceled in 2020 and was hosted online in 2021. The three-hour event...
videtteonline.com
Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal
Looking for something to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal? Look no further; here are five events happening in the area:. Illinois State University’s Alumni Engagement and Wonsook Kim College of Fine Arts will be hosting a glass-blowing workshop. Participants will be able to make their own glass candy cane...
1470 WMBD
Germantown Hills athletic complex still in flux following Election Day
GERMANTOWN HILLS, Ill. – Officials in the Germantown Hills School District say the election is technically not over for them. At issue: while voters overwhelmingly rejected a property tax increase for the school district by an almost two to one margin, a separate referendum on whether to issue seven million dollars in bonds to help build a long-planned-for athletic complex is almost 50-50, with the difference between yes and no being two dozen votes.
Central Illinois Proud
Porch Pantry in Peoria in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s been three years since the Porch Pantry in Peoria was established, and in order to stay in business, they need your help. Through trial and error, issues with the city, and no help with government funding, one couple is trying their best to offer others the resources they need. But with prices rising, fewer and fewer donations are coming in.
