Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder
COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
46 pounds of marijuana found inside luggage at Birmingham airport; 2 females detained
Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana worth more than a quarter of a million dollars was seized at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region G Drug Enforcement Task Force, carried out the investigation.
Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
Birmingham man taken into custody in relation to Sept. 20 murder
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police have made an arrest in the shooting death of Stephen Scott Jr., 19, of Irondale. Officials said Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was taken into custody. According to police reports, Scott was found shot to death on Sept. 20 in the 1700 block...
19-year-old charged with capital murder in September shooting at Birmingham apartment complex
A suspect is behind bars in connection with a deadly shooting at a south Birmingham apartment complex in September. Birmingham police on Friday announced the arrest of 19-year-old Lavell Onterria Burton. He is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Stephen Lawrence Scott Jr., who was also 19.
Hoover Police detail double homicide after arresting second suspect
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A second arrest has been made in a double homicide that occurred Oct. 1 at The Park at Hoover apartment complex. Police arrested An’Ton Lewis on Nov. 9 after he had been on the run for more than a month. He’s not the only suspect. Daxton Keith is also in custody for the shooting deaths of two women.
Two people injured in Midfield shooting
Two people were injured after being shot in Midfield on Friday night. Police Chief Jesse Bell says the shooting occurred outside a business on the 1400 block of Woodward Road. Just before 5 p.m. that day, a car pulled up to the scene and fired shots. Both victims were taken...
Birmingham PD: Man arrested for shooting on Oporto Madrid Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a shooting on Nov. 7 around 8:46 p.m. on Oporto Madrid Boulevard. Police say the suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Mazin Othman of Hoover, Alabama. Birmingham 911 received a Shot Spotter notification that a shot had been fired in the...
1 killed, 1 injured in Birmingham crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning. According to authorities, Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to a two-car accident in the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. One person was killed after their vehicle caught on fire. The other driver was transported […]
Who killed Kendall Jarrod Thornton Jr.? Investigators seek public’s help in solving Nov. 6 slaying
It’s been nearly a week since a 21-year-old man was found shot to death in his crashed vehicle, and authorities are still trying to find out who was behind his killing. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies responded at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, to a report of a wreck near the intersection of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive, said Lt. Joni Money.
21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Birmingham man killed in a shooting Wednesday afternoon has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Montrial Tremaine Hardy was shot during a reported assault in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd North around 1:57 p.m. Hardy was transported to UAB Hospital where he died […]
Fatal shooting of man trying to crawl through window of Birmingham home ruled justifiable
No charges will be filed in the death of a man who was fatally shot while police say he was trying to crawl through the window of a Birmingham home. The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office ruled the death justifiable, said Birmingham police Sgt. Monica Law. The ordeal began...
21-year-old identified as young man killed in Wednesday afternoon Birmingham shooting
A young man shot to death in Birmingham Wednesday afternoon has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Montrial Tremaine Hardy. He was 21. At least 20 shots rang out in the 4500 block of Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard just before 2 p.m. When...
One person dead, another injured in fiery car crash in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham first responders are investigating a fatal fiery car crash. The Birmingham Fire and Rescue and Search and Birmingham police responded to the 9000 block of Parkway East around 5:30 a.m. Investigators say two cars got into an accident which lead to the fire. One person...
2 men shot, including one with life-threatening injuries, in Midfield
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Midfield Police Department is investigating the scene where two people were shot Friday evening. The shooting took place in the 1400 block of Woodward Road. According to a Midfield official, the victims were two men in their twenties who were shot. Both victims were taken to a local hospital, and one […]
3 charged with assault, robbery in Shades Mountain Baptist Church basketball court shooting
Three people have been charged in connection with the weekend shooting at the basketball court outside a Vestavia Hills church. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at Shades Mountain Baptist Church. Vestavia Hills police on Thursday announced charges against three people - a woman and two men. Lameka Roshundra Cook, 49,...
3 teens killed in Cullman County crash identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three minors were killed in a car wreck in Cullman County Friday morning when the car they were travelling in left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire, police report. Adam Hadder, assistant police chief with the Hanceville Police Department, said the accident happened in the early morning hours […]
29-year-old ID’d as suspected intruder fatally shot during west Birmingham home invasion
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot when authorities say he was trying to break into a west Birmingham house. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jamel Nathan Thomas. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The ordeal began at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday...
Hoover capital murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals after weeks on the run
A second suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two women inside a Hoover apartment was taken into custody Wednesday morning. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force captured An’ton Je’ho Ram Lewis, 20, about 8:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Rime Village Drive, said Hoover police Lt. Daniel Lowe.
Identities released of three teenagers who died in Cullman County crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.: The Cullman County Coroner released the names of those who died in the crash. Cayden Britt, 15, of Oneonta; Dailan Jennings, 16, of Oneonta; and Evan Magana, 15, of Snead. Stay with WVTM 13 News for the latest updates and full reports.
