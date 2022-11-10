ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
aiexpress.io

Lipidio Pharmaceuticals Closes Series A Extension Financing; Total Round to Over $20M

Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, a San Diego, CA-based biopharmaceutical firm growing novel therapeutics for dermatological and metabolic ailments, raised a Collection A Extension financing, binging the overall over $20M. Along with present Collection A traders, this extension was led with participation of a number of new traders, together with Nancy Chang (former...
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
Bay News 9

New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot

Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Medical News Today

Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?

Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
MedicalXpress

A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes

According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
mmm-online.com

Minds + Assembly adds Omnicom vet Randi Baerson

Minds + Assembly has tapped Randi Baerson as managing director, client services. Baerson joins the company following a 13-year stint at Entree Health, most recently as EVP, director product strategy and integration. Before that, she worked at a handful of Entree’s fellow Omnicom Health Group shops, including CDM and Patients & Purpose.
News-Medical.net

Researchers compare the risk of myocarditis between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis or myopericarditis is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine when compared to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; however, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study showed males younger than 40 years old who received the Moderna vaccine were shown to have the highest rates of myocarditis, which according to the authors, may have implications for choosing specific vaccines for certain populations.
mmm-online.com

Comera Life Sciences names Janice Marie McCourt as chief business officer

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc named Janice Marie McCourt as chief business officer Wednesday morning. McCourt has more than 30 years of industry experience and previously served as chief business and corporate development officer at Lyvgen Biopharma. Before that, she held leadership roles at Ingenix, ActivBiotics, Heat Biologics, Edgemont Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, and Amakem Therapeutics.
AOL Corp

Moderna's Omicron shots shows better immune response than original COVID vaccine

(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday its Omicron-tailored vaccines produced a better immune response against the BA.4/5 subvariants in a mid-to-late stage study, when given as a booster dose, compared with its original shot. Data shows that both of Moderna's Omicron-tailored shots, mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222, produced a higher antibody...
mmm-online.com

Eversana taps Sy Pretorius as COO and president, Outsourced Solutions

Eversana has named Sy Pretorius COO and president, Outsourced Solutions. Pretorius joins the organization from Parexel, where he was most recently president, clinical development and chief medical officer. “Sy shares our commitment to transforming this sector,” said Eversana CEO Jim Lang in a statement. “His deep experiences and knowledge of...
News-Medical.net

More adverse reactions following bivalent COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine

A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server examined adverse reactions after administration of a bivalent BNT162b2 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine booster. Vaccination is critical against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), but emerging mutant variants of the virus impair the effectiveness of vaccines based on the...
Joel Eisenberg

Breakthrough High Blood Pressure Treatment With No Side Effects Reported

The discovery, successful in ongoing testing, is targeted to patients with otherwise uncontrollable blood pressure. Further testing continues prior to expected FDA approval. What follows is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with matters related to this article to visit their doctor. All listed statements within this article are fully-attributed to the following outlets:Heart.org, News.Sky.com, and NBCNews.com.
reviewofoptometry.com

A Guide to Demyelinating Diseases of the CNS

Demyelinating disorders represent a heterogenous group of central nervous system (CNS) pathologies characterized by the loss of myelin sheath or the cells that form them. Primary demyelination of the CNS represents a category within a broad spectrum of inflammatory autoimmune disorders that occurs against the backdrop of chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration. Multiple sclerosis (MS) remains the most common primary CNS demyelinating disorder, affecting white and grey matter of the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve.1 Until recently, neuromyelitis optica (NMO) spectrum disorder and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) antibody disease represented variants of the disease despite their distinct pathologic and phenotypic expressions.
cgtlive.com

Patient With Appendix Carcinoma Shows Stable Disease After Treatment With PBMC Therapy

The patient’s ECOG performance status remained at 0 from screening through the rest of trial participation. invIOs’ APN401, an investigational autologous peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) therapy intended to treat solid tumors, induced stable disease in a patient with appendix carcinoma enrolled in the APN401-103 phase 1b clinical trial, according to case study data presented in a poster exhibited at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.1,2.
tipranks.com

MorphoSys Nosedives after Alzheimer’s Drug Fails Trial

Shares of commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) are tanking in the pre-market session today after partner Roche (RHHBY) reported that its drug gantenerumab failed to meet the primary endpoint in the GRADUATE studies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The drug was not able to demonstrate a slowing clinical...

