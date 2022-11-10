Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
Seattle's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSeattle, WA
Jeff Bezos Looking to Purchase NFL Team With Music IconNews Breaking LIVESeattle, WA
Washington State's Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington State
Related
aiexpress.io
Lipidio Pharmaceuticals Closes Series A Extension Financing; Total Round to Over $20M
Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, a San Diego, CA-based biopharmaceutical firm growing novel therapeutics for dermatological and metabolic ailments, raised a Collection A Extension financing, binging the overall over $20M. Along with present Collection A traders, this extension was led with participation of a number of new traders, together with Nancy Chang (former...
endpts.com
With new update in hand, Intellia CEO now claims one-time HAE gene editing treatment 'may be a functional cure'
In September, Intellia gave a first look into its one-time treatment for hereditary angioedema — a disease that causes severe swelling attacks — that directly edits the gene underlying the protein responsible for the attacks. It reported results on three patients: Two of the three were attack-free, and a third was attack-free after 10 weeks.
endpts.com
A cancer drug under clinical hold, an mRNA therapy, a kidney med: AstraZeneca punts three early-stage programs
Just over a year ago, the FDA slapped AstraZeneca with a clinical hold on its MCL-1 inhibitor to look into safety information. The Phase I trial has since been in limbo. Now, the British pharma giant is washing its hands of the drug. AZD5991, which was being tested for relapsed...
Good News Network
Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells
A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
Bay News 9
New Moderna COVID booster triggers higher antibody response than earlier shot
Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. Moderna’s updated COVID-19 vaccine booster generated a significantly greater antibody response in clinical trials than its original shot, the company announced Monday. The data are noteworthy...
Moderna's new bivalent booster reportedly 5 times more effective against BA.5
According to Moderna, the new dose has a five to six-fold improved antibody response against BA.5, compared to the original booster. With Pfizer, it’s more like a four-fold improvement.
Study: Myocarditis risk 2 to 3 times higher from Moderna than Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The incidence of myocarditis -- inflammation of the heart muscle -- is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine than the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, a study released Monday says. But Moderna tells UPI the benefits of its vaccine...
Medical News Today
Stem cell injections for back pain: Do they work?
Stem cell injections are minimally invasive and may offer long-term pain management for back pain. within the human body. They provide structure, take in nutrients from food, and convert those nutrients into energy. They also contain the body’s genetic material and can copy themselves. However, stem cells refer to...
MedicalXpress
A promising drug candidate discovered for the prevention of type 1 diabetes
According to a study, type 1 diabetes could be prevented by inhibiting a gene associated with the onset of the disease. A drug based on the same mechanism has already been approved for the treatment of another autoimmune disease psoriasis in the United States, which may boost the development of drug therapies for diabetes.
mmm-online.com
Minds + Assembly adds Omnicom vet Randi Baerson
Minds + Assembly has tapped Randi Baerson as managing director, client services. Baerson joins the company following a 13-year stint at Entree Health, most recently as EVP, director product strategy and integration. Before that, she worked at a handful of Entree’s fellow Omnicom Health Group shops, including CDM and Patients & Purpose.
News-Medical.net
Researchers compare the risk of myocarditis between Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines
Incidence of myocarditis, pericarditis or myopericarditis is two- to threefold higher after a second dose of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine when compared to the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine; however, overall cases of heart inflammation with either vaccine are very rare, according to a study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. The study showed males younger than 40 years old who received the Moderna vaccine were shown to have the highest rates of myocarditis, which according to the authors, may have implications for choosing specific vaccines for certain populations.
mmm-online.com
Comera Life Sciences names Janice Marie McCourt as chief business officer
Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc named Janice Marie McCourt as chief business officer Wednesday morning. McCourt has more than 30 years of industry experience and previously served as chief business and corporate development officer at Lyvgen Biopharma. Before that, she held leadership roles at Ingenix, ActivBiotics, Heat Biologics, Edgemont Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, and Amakem Therapeutics.
AOL Corp
Moderna's Omicron shots shows better immune response than original COVID vaccine
(Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Monday its Omicron-tailored vaccines produced a better immune response against the BA.4/5 subvariants in a mid-to-late stage study, when given as a booster dose, compared with its original shot. Data shows that both of Moderna's Omicron-tailored shots, mRNA-1273.214 and mRNA-1273.222, produced a higher antibody...
Passive Income Investment Ideas in 2022: Making Money While You Sleep
In today’s modern world, earning a living is difficult. The average personal income in the U.S. is only $63,214, with the median income across the country being $44,225. With the ongoing pandemic and future uncertainty, it can be hard to generate an income. As such, it takes to know how to make money.
mmm-online.com
Eversana taps Sy Pretorius as COO and president, Outsourced Solutions
Eversana has named Sy Pretorius COO and president, Outsourced Solutions. Pretorius joins the organization from Parexel, where he was most recently president, clinical development and chief medical officer. “Sy shares our commitment to transforming this sector,” said Eversana CEO Jim Lang in a statement. “His deep experiences and knowledge of...
News-Medical.net
More adverse reactions following bivalent COVID-19 mRNA booster vaccine
A recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server examined adverse reactions after administration of a bivalent BNT162b2 coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine booster. Vaccination is critical against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), but emerging mutant variants of the virus impair the effectiveness of vaccines based on the...
Breakthrough High Blood Pressure Treatment With No Side Effects Reported
The discovery, successful in ongoing testing, is targeted to patients with otherwise uncontrollable blood pressure. Further testing continues prior to expected FDA approval. What follows is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered herein on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone concerned with matters related to this article to visit their doctor. All listed statements within this article are fully-attributed to the following outlets:Heart.org, News.Sky.com, and NBCNews.com.
reviewofoptometry.com
A Guide to Demyelinating Diseases of the CNS
Demyelinating disorders represent a heterogenous group of central nervous system (CNS) pathologies characterized by the loss of myelin sheath or the cells that form them. Primary demyelination of the CNS represents a category within a broad spectrum of inflammatory autoimmune disorders that occurs against the backdrop of chronic inflammation and neurodegeneration. Multiple sclerosis (MS) remains the most common primary CNS demyelinating disorder, affecting white and grey matter of the brain, spinal cord and optic nerve.1 Until recently, neuromyelitis optica (NMO) spectrum disorder and myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) antibody disease represented variants of the disease despite their distinct pathologic and phenotypic expressions.
cgtlive.com
Patient With Appendix Carcinoma Shows Stable Disease After Treatment With PBMC Therapy
The patient’s ECOG performance status remained at 0 from screening through the rest of trial participation. invIOs’ APN401, an investigational autologous peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) therapy intended to treat solid tumors, induced stable disease in a patient with appendix carcinoma enrolled in the APN401-103 phase 1b clinical trial, according to case study data presented in a poster exhibited at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer’s (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting, November 8-12, 2022, in Boston, Massachusetts.1,2.
tipranks.com
MorphoSys Nosedives after Alzheimer’s Drug Fails Trial
Shares of commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) are tanking in the pre-market session today after partner Roche (RHHBY) reported that its drug gantenerumab failed to meet the primary endpoint in the GRADUATE studies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The drug was not able to demonstrate a slowing clinical...
Comments / 0