Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
In China, a debate over sanitary pads on trains reflects long-held beliefs about women and menstruation
Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In authoritarian states, it is also intertwined with regime survival. Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country's ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.
'Trad wives' are using social media to romanticize a return to 'traditional values' as more and more women face post-COVID work/life balance burnout
TikTok "Trad wives" stay at home and raise children while their husbands control the finances. They say they're happy. Feminists say they're promoting nostalgia for an America that never existed.
Older People Living With HIV Issue Call to Action
An international coalition of older people with HIV has issued a new manifesto calling for greater focus on the needs of this group. Initiated at the International AIDS Conference this summer in Montreal and released at the HIV Drug Therapy meeting this week in Glasgow, the manifesto is endorsed by more than 100 HIV/AIDS organizations worldwide.
Women who sleep better are more ambitious, study suggests
Women who have higher quality sleep are more likely to be ambitious, a new study has found.According to a two-week survey by researchers at Washington State University (WSU), sleep quality can have a major impact on women’s mood and views on career progression. However, the same was not true for men.For the survey, which was published in the journal Sex Roles, the researchers asked 135 full-time employees to note how well they slept and the quality of their mood.Later the same day, the group was asked about how they felt about taking on more responsibilities at work and being ambitious...
psychreg.org
Latest Study Suggests Positive Mental Health Outcomes for Young People Who Have Attended University
University of Surrey researchers also found that Black and Asian people were less likely to have declared a mental illness than their White counterparts. Furthermore, young people who grew up in a more deprived area and had not attended university were more likely to experience mental health problems. The study...
Comments / 0