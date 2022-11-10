Women who have higher quality sleep are more likely to be ambitious, a new study has found.According to a two-week survey by researchers at Washington State University (WSU), sleep quality can have a major impact on women’s mood and views on career progression. However, the same was not true for men.For the survey, which was published in the journal Sex Roles, the researchers asked 135 full-time employees to note how well they slept and the quality of their mood.Later the same day, the group was asked about how they felt about taking on more responsibilities at work and being ambitious...

1 DAY AGO