Video streaming and the metaverse are converging to carry immersive live images of a moon launch to viewers worldwide. The collaboration centers on NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Visuals of the program’s Nov. 15 launch – albeit without people on board – will be available for viewing by a global audience in real time via video streaming. Scheduled to begin shooting just before midnight, Eastern Time, images and sound of the Artemis liftoff will be simulcast in ultra-high-definition to Meta Horizon Worlds venues (part of Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook)...

CAPE CANAVERAL, FL ・ 36 MINUTES AGO