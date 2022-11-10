Read full article on original website
Quectel Announces Its First of a Series of New High Performing Cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS Combo Antennas
BELGRADE, Serbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the YB0027AA combination antenna, the first of a series of new combo antennas that combine high performance cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GNSS antennas. The new antenna is a 9-in-1 antenna that can integrate a wide variety of antennas to achieve communication functions including 5G MIMO, 4G, GNSS and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth. The YB0027AA can be screw-mounted on devices and also supports multiple connector types and cable lengths. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114006172/en/ Quectel launches versatile, robust 9-in-1 YB0027AA combination antenna (Photo: Business Wire)
Power Integrations Combines Programmability, High Efficiency and Small Form Factor in New Zero-Voltage-Switching Power-Supply ICs
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Electronica – Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI ), the leader in high-voltage integrated circuits (ICs) for energy-efficient power conversion, today announced the InnoSwitch™4-Pro family of digitally controllable, off-line CV/CC Zero Voltage Switching (ZVS) flyback ICs, which substantially reduce the size of power adapters. Incorporating a robust PowiGaN gallium-nitride primary switch and steady-state switching frequency of up to 140 kHz, the highly integrated devices reduce the component count and PCB area required for ultra-compact adapters for cellphone, notebook, tablet and multi-port accessories. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221115005574/en/ Power Integrations’ InnoSwitch4-Pro family of flyback switchers enable over 95% efficient, compact, USB PD and Universal Fast Charging Specification (UFCS) adapters up to 220 W (Photo: Business Wire)
NASA, Meta and Three Tech Shops Collaborate to Bring Moon Rocket Launch in Real Time VR to Global Audiences
Video streaming and the metaverse are converging to carry immersive live images of a moon launch to viewers worldwide. The collaboration centers on NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return humans to the moon for the first time in 50 years. Visuals of the program’s Nov. 15 launch – albeit without people on board – will be available for viewing by a global audience in real time via video streaming. Scheduled to begin shooting just before midnight, Eastern Time, images and sound of the Artemis liftoff will be simulcast in ultra-high-definition to Meta Horizon Worlds venues (part of Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook)...
