dallasexaminer.com
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location
The free community event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities Special to The Dallas Examiner. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting Nov. 13 from noon until 4 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
fox4news.com
Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
These Dallas eateries have the best ice cream sundaes around town: Yelp
We all know one of the best songs from our childhood when the ice cream was rolling by, "I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream." Ah, the memories.
fox4news.com
Top 10 toys for 2022
DALLAS - Want a fast track to our favorites? These are our top 10 toys for 2022!. It’s back and we love it! This diorama-style Castle Grayskull playset offers countless hours of creative action and adventurous fun. It has a four-room interior, working elevator and trap door that fans of the original are sure to love. Set also comes with a special edition Temple of Darkness Sorceress figure and can display all other Origins 5.5-inch figures (sold separately). By the power of Grayskull!
Dallas Observer
Norma's Cafe Continues Thanksgiving Tradition of Giving Back
The Oak Cliff location of Norma’s Café has been giving back to the local community on Thanksgiving Day for over 30 years by offering a free Thanksgiving dinner. Since 1988, owners Ed Murph and his wife Pam along with a team of volunteers have provided a free Thanksgiving Dinner to anyone in need. Oak Cliff and the surrounding area are near and dear to their hearts, and this is their way of giving back to a community that has given them so much.
These are the best places to get a french dip sandwich in Dallas, according to Restaurant Guru
Perfect with au jus sauce and horse radish, this sandwich is easily one of the greatest of all time.
Comedian's Scary Experience at Hotel in Dallas Serves As a Reminder
You really can't be too careful when staying in hotels.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 11-13
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 11. ICE at the Gaylord...
fwtx.com
Warrant Forgiveness Event Set for Saturday
Who among us couldn’t use a little forgiveness, or a lot, for that matter? The city of Fort Worth is offering some this weekend. The Fort Worth Municipal Court is hosting a Court in the Community/Warrant Forgiveness Event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at East Regional Library, 6301 Bridge St.
Vintage fashion is making a comeback! Here are some vintage looks you can get from Galleria Dallas
No matter which decade fits your vibe, take inspiration from decades past with these looks from Galleria Dallas.
advocatemag.com
Now open: Bad Chicken
Bad Chicken is now open on Luther Lane, but you’d better go try their wings fast, because the building housing the restaurant will be demolished in nine months. Two new high-rises, designed for retail, residential and hotel usage, are coming soon to Preston Center. After the restaurant’s lease expires, the building it’s in will be bulldozed for the development. Until then, Bad Chicken will be serving wings, nuggets, cauliflower wings and desserts. The wings and nuggets are smoked before they are fried, making them extra flavorful, and the dessert menu is extensive, including decadent treats like crème brûlée and fried cream cheese egg rolls.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen recognized for revitalization efforts; see what's in store for downtown
The city of Allen was recognized by the Texas Downtown Association for its unique approach to downtown revitalization, led by the Downtown Allen Steering Committee which comprised entirely of community members. As the city works toward revitalizing its downtown, it’s working with a consultant to propose changes to the Allen...
fortworthreport.org
Tickets on sale for internationally acclaimed ‘Lightscape’ at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, running Nov. 18 through Jan. 8
Following sold-out runs in the world’s largest cities including London, Melbourne, Chicago, Los Angeles, and New York, the internationally acclaimed Lightscape will make its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Nov. 18 and run on select nights through Jan. 8, 2023. Bank of America, one of the world’s leading financial institutions, has signed on as the presenting sponsor of Lightscape at the 120-acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden.
5 recent business openings in Flower Mound, Highland Village and Argyle
Skill Samurai offers after-school coding, robotics and STEM classes. (Courtesy Skill Samurai Flower Mound) The following businesses have opened in Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle and Northlake recently. Visit communityimpact.com for news on more local news. Skill Samurai opened for after-school coding education at 4151 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 110,...
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
peoplenewspapers.com
Meet Preston Hollow’s Best New Restaurant
Tex-Mex has returned to Preston Hollow in a big way with restaurateur Jon Alexis’ Escondido, which officially opens Monday, Nov. 14. I got a sneak peek at the experience and can say, with confidence, this place is going to be a huge hit. Located at 5950 Royal Lane in...
Bella Custom Homes’ Build-to-Suit Offerings Expand to Frisco’s The Preserve, Throughout DFW
While the housing market is slightly unpredictable at the moment, one truth still reigns true — buyers are looking for quality over quantity. That’s why many Dallas-Ft. Worth buyers look to build their own custom dream house. With that decision come many secondary decisions, which can become quite...
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
Dallas Observer
Veteran Seafood Stalwart Lefty’s Is a Lobster Lover’s Paradise
Editor's Note: A couple of weeks ago I got a message from a reader who had read an article about Lexy's in anticipation of dinner there the next night. Turns out the reader was not going to the swank new spot in Trinity Groves with a Moët vending machine. Rather, L-E-F-T-Y-'S, the lobster house in Addison. Never having heard of Lefty's, I asked for a report back. They loved it. And so we set out to check it out ourselves seeing as it's been around for decades and we have nary an article about it. Here's Nick Reynold's dispatch:
Collin Creek Mall Development Update
Since Collin Creek Mall closed in 2019, there has been speculation about what would move into the area. It has recently been confirmed that the area will become available for housing and businesses. Local Profile previously reported that after Collin Creek Mall closed its doors in 2019, the city worked...
