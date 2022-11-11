ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Oakland County Michigan Works! celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with events for employers and public sector officials

legalnews.com
 3 days ago
wdet.org

The number of full-service grocery stores has declined in Detroit

The number of grocery stores has gone down in Detroit. A new report from the Detroit Food Policy Council, a food security and sustainability advocacy group, says the number of full-line grocery stores in the city dropped from 74 to 64 between 2017 and 2020. “When we had 74 grocery...
DETROIT, MI
98.7 WFGR

Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise

The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1700 turkeys

(CBS DETROIT)-  A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, November 18, 11am - 1pm. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, November 21, 11am - 1pm. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, November 22, 11am to 1pm. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
East Village Magazine

UM responds to emeritus faculty: allegations “taken seriously,” Flint campus offers “much promise”

Allegations of an injudicious decision-making process and concerns about top-level bullying at the University of Michigan – Flint have been “taken seriously” and have been responded to “appropriately,” University of Michigan spokespersons said Friday. Associate Emerita Professor Theodosia Robertson and the other 20 former UM...
FLINT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Democrats in power: Here's what's next

As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

How one Detroiter withheld her rent money and got to keep it

Renters in Detroit who are dealing with ongoing, unsafe housing conditions do have some options. Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice talked to one tenant who withheld her rent money — and got to keep it — when her building wasn’t up to code. After her kids moved...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'

For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Plans for Future City Airport in Detroit Take Flight

Detroit’s Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport (KDET) is set to begin a huge undertaking following FAA approval of the city’s first airport layout plan in 30 years, Mayor Mike Duggan announced this month. The approval, which follows nearly three years of drafting, community engagement and Federal Aviation Administration...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Six survive Pontiac apartment explosion

Six people were hurt when a gas leak and explosion that damaged three units at the Arborview Village Apartments on Tuesday. Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey said divine intervention prevented any deaths. Two of the fire survivors, including an infant, were rushed to Hurley Medical Center’s burn unit in Flint; three people were taken to a McLaren Oakland in Pontiac for treatment and a sixth person went on their own for treatment at a Corewell, formerly known as Beaumont, hospital, he said.
PONTIAC, MI

