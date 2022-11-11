Oakland County Michigan Works! celebrates National Apprenticeship Week with events for employers and public sector officials

Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Local footwear company creates living wage jobs for U.S. veterans
Owner of Pingree Detroit, Jarret Schlaff joined us this morning to talk about the launch of their shoes and accessories that are handcrafted by veterans. Visit www.pingreedetroit.com.
wdet.org
The number of full-service grocery stores has declined in Detroit
The number of grocery stores has gone down in Detroit. A new report from the Detroit Food Policy Council, a food security and sustainability advocacy group, says the number of full-line grocery stores in the city dropped from 74 to 64 between 2017 and 2020. “When we had 74 grocery...
Police in One Michigan City are Getting a $10,000 Raise
The men and women in blue in one Michigan city have negotiated a new contract to boost officers' salaries by $10,000. In a time where you hear things like defunding the police, cutting jobs, inflation, and budget cuts, it is concerning when some careers that communities need are affected by this.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County woman celebrates 110th birthday
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - Family, friends, and Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter gathered Friday to honor a family matriarch, Mary Couch, as she celebrates her 110th birthday. "On behalf of Oakland County and your neighbors happy birthday," Coulter said. Couch was born in Georgia on Nov. 11, 1912,...
Michigan cannabis chain giving away over 1700 turkeys
(CBS DETROIT)- A Michigan cannabis chain is providing over a thousand free turkeys this Thanksgiving to families in need."It's that feeling that you get, knowing that you did a good deed, that you put a smile on somebody's face," says Nick Hannawa of Puff CannabisHappening over the next two weeks, Puff Cannabis is distributing over 1700 turkeys to those who simply may not be able to afford one come Thanksgiving. The locations and times are as follows:Friday, November 18, 11am - 1pm. Puff Utica, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., Utica Monday, November 21, 11am - 1pm. Puff Hamtramck, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Tuesday, November 22, 11am to 1pm. Puff Madison Heights, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightTurkeys will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis. Hannawa says giving back to the community in times of need is what helped make this idea reality."These these things are tough, you know, with prices and inflation and all the things that are going on. Maybe people, you know, are lacking on jobs and different things, you know, might not do this," Hannawa said.
East Village Magazine
UM responds to emeritus faculty: allegations “taken seriously,” Flint campus offers “much promise”
Allegations of an injudicious decision-making process and concerns about top-level bullying at the University of Michigan – Flint have been “taken seriously” and have been responded to “appropriately,” University of Michigan spokespersons said Friday. Associate Emerita Professor Theodosia Robertson and the other 20 former UM...
Democrats in power: Here's what's next
As Michigan's election results rolled in last week, one thing became clear: Democrats will control the state legislature for the first time in almost 40 years. With that kind of power for the first time in decades, what issues will Democrats pursue? The Free Press politics team talk to experts and explore what policy priorities might be forthcoming for the new Democratic paradigm in Lansing.
Tv20detroit.com
Could right-to-work be repealed in Michigan after Democrats take control?
DETROIT (WXYZ) — This was the scene in 2012 when Republicans controlled both the Michigan legislature and the governor’s office. Union members stormed the state capitol building protesting the passage of right-to-work without a hearing during a lame duck session. Then-Republican Governor Rick Snyder signed it into law.
‘A beautiful legacy’: Church in Ypsilanti-area neighborhood could become community center
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - An Ypsilanti-area congregation closed its church’s doors for good this year, but the building is well on its way to continuing on as a community landmark. An Ann Arbor-based nonprofit community center that for more than 50 years has served children and families may by...
Puff Cannabis is giving away more than 1,700 turkeys in metro Detroit
The company’s founder says he wants to help out less fortunate families during the holidays
wdet.org
How one Detroiter withheld her rent money and got to keep it
Renters in Detroit who are dealing with ongoing, unsafe housing conditions do have some options. Michigan Radio’s Briana Rice talked to one tenant who withheld her rent money — and got to keep it — when her building wasn’t up to code. After her kids moved...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: A look back at the Ford Rotunda fire 60 years ago, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 60 years ago: Ford Rotunda, a top US tourist attraction in Dearborn, burns down. 60 years ago, the Ford Rotunda in Dearborn, one of the...
Detroit News
Longtime Detroit pediatrician 'had a servant heart'
For decades, Dr. Charles Inniss was the friendly pediatrician scores of parents entrusted with their children’s care. The Detroit-based physician’s gentle care and wisdom also meant he kept close ties long after his patients grew up. “He was a fantastic doctor, but he was also so much more...
Detroit News
Activists call for mental health crisis unit in wake of fatal Detroit police shooting
Detroit — Local activists are calling for the establishment of an independent mental health crisis response team in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Porter Burks just over a month ago. About 30 people attended Saturday's rally at Adams Butzel Recreation Center despite snow, sleet and 35-degree...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police investigate fatal crash on I-94 in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a motorist on Wednesday on I-94 west of Ann Arbor. Michigan State Police in Brighton were called at 6:45 p.m. on Nov. 9 to the deadly incident on the westbound side of I-94 just east of Zeeb Road in Scio Township.
michiganchronicle.com
Plans for Future City Airport in Detroit Take Flight
Detroit’s Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport (KDET) is set to begin a huge undertaking following FAA approval of the city’s first airport layout plan in 30 years, Mayor Mike Duggan announced this month. The approval, which follows nearly three years of drafting, community engagement and Federal Aviation Administration...
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
The Oakland Press
Six survive Pontiac apartment explosion
Six people were hurt when a gas leak and explosion that damaged three units at the Arborview Village Apartments on Tuesday. Waterford Fire Chief Matt Covey said divine intervention prevented any deaths. Two of the fire survivors, including an infant, were rushed to Hurley Medical Center’s burn unit in Flint; three people were taken to a McLaren Oakland in Pontiac for treatment and a sixth person went on their own for treatment at a Corewell, formerly known as Beaumont, hospital, he said.
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating ethnic intimidation, assault against University of Michigan student
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The University of Michigan Police Department is investigating ethnic intimidation and assault against a student. The incident happened around 2:20 p.m. on November 12, on North Campus near Baits Field. Police say a U-M student was walking on the path between Baits Housing and...
Construction alert: I-696, I-94 and I-75 closures in Metro Detroit this weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation wants Metro Detroit drivers to know about a couple of freeway closures coming up this weekend: I-696 in Oakland County and I-94 in Detroit.
