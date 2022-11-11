Herschel Walker, fighting for his political career in the run-up to the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff for the open U.S. Senate seat, thought he’d be best served by attacking other people’s potential closet skeletons on Friday. In an interview with Larry Kudlow, Walker was asked if he wanted to respond to attacks made on him by Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and his opposing candidate Sen. Raphael Warnock. “I’m taking the high road because he has a lot of skeletons in his closet,” Walker said, seemingly referring to Warnock. “He’s got a great deal of them.” Walker did not bring up any of his own, including the multiple women The Daily Beast reported he asked to have abortions. Walker and Warnock will both compete in the Dec. 6 runoff, which could potentially determine control of the Senate.Read more at The Daily Beast.

