Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
Obama's joke about Herschel Walker draws laughter
Former President Obama campaigned for Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams in Georgia. Obama criticized Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker for his lack of experience.
Trevor Noah on Herschel Walker: ‘Just give him a certificate that says honorary senator’
Trevor Noah once again took aim at Herschel Walker’s beleaguered campaign for US Senate in Georgia. The former football star turned Republican anti-abortion candidate’s campaign has been rife with scandal amid news that he paid for his then-girlfriend’s abortion in 2009 (he denies this; she provided a check and signed a “get well soon” card), and that he lied about working with law enforcement. And in a debate last week with Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock, Walker dismissed scrutiny on his law enforcement credentials by flashing an honorary deputy’s badge.
Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are
The intellectually challenged candidate is preaching to an intellectually challenged choir. The post Herschel Walker Doesn’t Seem To Know What Pronouns Are appeared first on NewsOne.
Georgia Poll Predicts That Republican Herschel Walker Will Beat Raphael Warnock by 3% in Spite of His Debate Performance
In spite of a really poor performance in the recent televised debate, a poll reported on October 28 suggests that Republican Herschel Walker has now taken a lead over incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Bill Maher says Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is an 'idiot' on 'a scale almost impossible to parody'
Bill Maher slammed Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Friday. Maher took aim at the candidate's recent scandals including one centered around Walker's former girlfriend's abortion. He also criticized the candidate for a string of false statements he's previously made. Political commentator Bill Maher took a hit at GOP Senate...
Herschel Walker Wants Christian Redemption, but Without Offering Any Atonement
As evidenced by his poll numbers, Herschel Walker’s tawdry past is getting a pass by Christian voters in Georgia.The reason? He says his past behavior was the result of mental health issues that have been overcome “by the grace of God.” The implication is that his bad deeds occurred before he became a Christian.According to Walker, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is a preacher who “doesn’t even believe in redemption.” Presumably, if you aren’t voting for Walker, that description applies to you, too.Under normal circumstances, allegedly paying for an abortion would be a deal-breaker for Christian voters—and simultaneously posing as a...
Herschel Walker orders 1,000 fake police badges for Georgia Senate campaign
Republican candidate Herschel Walker is hawking fake police badges to supporters in an effort to take advantage of what pundits considered a gaffe in his tight Georgia U.S. Senate race. Days after Walker whipped out an “honorary badge” during a high-stakes debate with Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, the retired football...
Herschel Walker turns up rhetoric, says Sen. Warnock ‘wants to abolish this United States of America’
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — The tightly contested U.S. Senate race made a quick stop in West Georgia Friday afternoon. Republican challenger Herschel Walker spoke to more than 350 people at a rally in LaGrange. Thursday, an Emerson College poll showed Sen. Raphael Warnock with a 49-47 advantage. Two percent of the voters were undecided. With […]
New Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Steps Forward
Another woman has come forward to accuse Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker of coercing her to have an abortion years ago, calling him a “hypocrite” for his anti-abortion stance. The woman made her claims at a press conference on Wednesday (Oct. 26) held in Los Angeles, California....
2022 Elections: Senator Warnock and Herschel Walker are headed to a runoff
The ballroom emptied slowly and steadily. Some of the cameramen and television reporters left first. It was a quarter past midnight and the mood in the room, once super energetic and loud, was a bit less so. “I understand that at this late hour you may be a little tired,” Warnock said. “Whether it’s tonight, or tomorrow, or four weeks from now, we will hear from the good people of Georgia.”
I thought I was done getting political text messages. Then Herschel Walker reached out
Will somebody please outlaw annoying political text messages? | OPINION
Georgie Republicans worry about runoff as Trump-backed Herschel Walker falls short
Georgia Republicans woke up Wednesday morning filled with dread at the prospect of another runoff for a U.S. Senate seat and no small tinge of regret for having nominated a Donald Trump-backed candidate who underperformed the rest of their statewide ticket. Overall, it had been an excellent night for the...
Former President Barack Obama Blasts Herschel Walker’s Campaign While Stumping In Georgia
Former President Barack Obama called Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker “a celebrity that wants to be a politician,” during a speech in Georgia Friday night. CNN reports the former president did call the former pro football player “one of the best running backs of all-time,” but added that he is not qualified to serve in the U.S. Senate.
Bulls, badges and Chinese air: The weirdest things Herschel Walker has said during his Georgia Senate run
Republicans didn’t nominate Herschel Walker because he was an eloquent speaker. He won the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock largely on the basis on his legacy earning the Heisman Trophy and winning a championship for the University of Georgia as a running back in the 1980s. A political newcomer who has never run for office, Mr Walker has largely avoided speaking in a scripted manner on the campaign as he seeks the Georgia Senate seat.Mr Walker has been plagued by multiple controversies, most notably allegations in multiple news reports that he paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, which...
Skeleton-Laden Herschel Walker Decides to Claim Warnock Has His Own Skeletons
Herschel Walker, fighting for his political career in the run-up to the Dec. 6 Georgia runoff for the open U.S. Senate seat, thought he’d be best served by attacking other people’s potential closet skeletons on Friday. In an interview with Larry Kudlow, Walker was asked if he wanted to respond to attacks made on him by Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and his opposing candidate Sen. Raphael Warnock. “I’m taking the high road because he has a lot of skeletons in his closet,” Walker said, seemingly referring to Warnock. “He’s got a great deal of them.” Walker did not bring up any of his own, including the multiple women The Daily Beast reported he asked to have abortions. Walker and Warnock will both compete in the Dec. 6 runoff, which could potentially determine control of the Senate.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker Are Headed to a Runoff in Georgia. Here's What Happens Next
Depending on races still too close to call in Arizona and Nevada, control of the Senate could once again depend on the result.
Abrams seeks to tie Kemp to Herschel Walker at final Georgia debate
In Georgia's final gubernatorial debate, Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams sought to attack incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp's controversial social policies in a rematch for the job that has appeared less competitive than their 2018 race — and even to tie him to his embattled counterpart in the state's high-stakes Senate race, Herschel Walker.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Democrats bask in their Senate victory
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. In the intelligence community, analysts refer to the known unknowns. In Washington this week, there are a few. Congress is back...
