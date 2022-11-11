Read full article on original website
Related
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State College Volleyball To Host NCAA DII Central Region Tournament
WAYNE – With the top region seeds and hosts announced ahead of the NCAA Division II Volleyball Selection Show on Sunday evening, Wayne State College waited until later in the night to see who their first round opponent would be among the round of 64. The second-ranked Wildcats in...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Football To Visit Minnesota State-Mankato, First Postseason Appearance Since 2008
WAYNE – Selection Sunday took place on NCAA.com where the Wayne State College football team found themselves in the 2022 NCAA Division II Football Championship field of 28. From Gardner Hall Auditorium on the campus of Wayne State College, a watch party was held featuring players, staff, personnel and family members.
waynedailynews.com
Low-Scoring Egg Bowl Favors Wayne State, Shares NSIC Regular Season Title
WAYNE – November football featured the 33rd annual Egg Bowl Saturday afternoon for Wayne State College. From Bob Cunningham Field on the campus of Wayne State College, the Wildcats (receiving votes just outside DII Top 25 AFCA poll) welcomed in MSU Moorhead to close out the 11-week regular season. Saturday’s game was the final cross division match-up.
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Men Secure Home Victory, Janssen Records Double-Double
WAYNE – For a second straight day the Wayne State College men’s basketball team was in front of the home crowd during the NSIC/GAC Challenge. Back at Rice Auditorium on the camps of Wayne State College, WSC welcomed in Oklahoma Baptist on Saturday. The Wildcats picked up the...
waynedailynews.com
Wayne State Men Begin Season 0-1, Close NSIC/GAC Challenge With Second Home Game
WAYNE – A home opener weekend of Wayne State College men’s basketball took over Friday evening. From Rice Auditorium in Wayne, the Wildcat men began the night by hosting Southeastern Oklahoma State during the NSIC/GAC Challenge. Southeastern Oklahoma State picked up the 91-78 road victory at Wayne State...
Comments / 0