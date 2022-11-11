Read full article on original website
Related
American-made, veteran-owned business built on ‘patriotism’
Origin USA co-founders Pete Roberts and veteran Jocko Willink explain how the American supply chain and "patriotism" have contributed to the apparel company's growth and success.
L.A. Weekly
Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round
Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
Jeep saluting US military and veterans with $1,000 cash-back deal
Jeep is offering a $1,000 cash-back incentive to active duty military and veterans on purchases of the Wrangler and Gladiator through November.
Veterans Business Project helps vets start their own businesses after leaving service
The Veterans Business Project has helped more than 500 veterans get their own businesses off the ground.
Keller residents remember air show crash victims
One of the victims, 67-year-old Terry Barker, was well-known in Keller. The retired pilot for American Airlines was a former member of the Keller City Council.
espnquadcities.com
Forbes Names Hy-Vee One Of Best Employers For Veterans
Grocery store chain Hy-Vee received an honor from Forbes right in time for Veterans' Day. Forbes listed Hy-Vee as one of America's Best Employers For Veterans. How did they come up with that list? It was through a survey by Statista, which looked at about 7,000 American veterans that are working for companies who employ at least 1,000 people within the U.S.
Comments / 0