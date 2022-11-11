ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

L.A. Weekly

Five Organizations That Are Helping Veterans Year-round

Veterans Day is a time when we stand together in unity for one day, countrywide, to pay our respect and extend our gratitude to our loved ones who have served and those who continue to serve our country. While we dedicate Veterans Day to honor our veterans for their patriotism...
WASHINGTON STATE
espnquadcities.com

Forbes Names Hy-Vee One Of Best Employers For Veterans

Grocery store chain Hy-Vee received an honor from Forbes right in time for Veterans' Day. Forbes listed Hy-Vee as one of America's Best Employers For Veterans. How did they come up with that list? It was through a survey by Statista, which looked at about 7,000 American veterans that are working for companies who employ at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

