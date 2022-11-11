Grocery store chain Hy-Vee received an honor from Forbes right in time for Veterans' Day. Forbes listed Hy-Vee as one of America's Best Employers For Veterans. How did they come up with that list? It was through a survey by Statista, which looked at about 7,000 American veterans that are working for companies who employ at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

