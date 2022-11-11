Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
postnewsgroup.com
Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao in Front to Become Mayor of Oakland, 70,000 Votes Left to Count
Progressive/Liberal Coalition Leads in City Council Races. Results for District Attorney, Board of Supervisors and State Assembly Contests. With thousands of votes remaining to be counted, Councilmember Loren Taylor is ahead of Councilmember Sheng Thao in what has shaped up as a two-candidate race for mayor of Oakland. Final vote...
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. A local measure to fund grants for individual San Francisco public schools was overwhelmingly passed by voters, according to unofficial election results. Proposition G will provide $60 million a year...
San Jose resident's election ballot found dumped in Santa Cruz Co. along with dozens of others
A representative from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters said she believes up to two dozen ballots may have been found.
kalw.org
San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters
According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight
San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
San Francisco voters deliver ‘mandate’ on car-free streets
Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm. The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends. It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory, earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and...
How a fatal gunfight between San Francisco politicians became California's last great duel
The little-known story of how San Francisco political drama helped start the Civil War.
In a First, San Francisco Elects HIV-Positive Candidate to Board of Supervisors
San Francisco has elected HIV-positive candidate Matt Dorsey to the city’s Board of Supervisors. As a supervisor, Dorsey will aim to address some of the city’s most daunting challenges, such as homelessness, addiction, safety and open-air drug markets. But as someone who openly discusses his own struggles with addiction and understands the needs of the LGBTQ and HIV communities, Dorsey says he is the right person to tackle these challenges.
KTVU FOX 2
Dozens of missing, completed ballots found along highway in Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA, Calif., - The Santa Clara County Registrar's office is investigating how dozens of completed ballots went missing and then were found near Highway 17. Someone called officials to report finding the ballots on Nov. 11. According to officials, the United States Postal Service was in possession of the...
sanjoseinside.com
Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race
After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
sfstandard.com
Vacant Homes Tax Passes, Fate of School Board Candidate Ann Hsu Uncertain
Propositions L and M will pass, according to new vote tallies released by the San Francisco Department of Elections this afternoon. Eighty percent of local ballots in the Nov. 8 election have now been counted. Prop. L is a sales tax increase for city transit projects that required two-thirds of...
'Insider' or 'outsider'? Here's who is on track to win key SJ mayor, Santa Clara Co. Sheriff races
The race for Mayor of San Jose and Sheriff of Santa Clara County featured two candidates with years of experience working in the South Bay and two relatively new faces to the area.
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?
Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
sfstandard.com
Why Don’t SF’s Trees Change Color? There’s a Simple Explanation
Growing up in Pennsylvania, I’d look forward to the spectacular display of fall colors every year, when the mountains surrounding me would turn striking shades of scarlet and goldenrod. I soon learned that nature didn’t paint the same landscape in my adopted city of San Francisco, which led me...
Eater
This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns
One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
cohaitungchi.com
The Best Marin & Mt Tam Hikes: 12 Best Day Hikes in Marin County
Marin County lies just beyond the famous Golden Gate Bridge and stretches along California’s beautiful rocky coastline for many miles. The area, which was inhabited by the Coast Miwok for thousands of years, is now occupied by many small towns and an abundance of recreational areas. Marin is perhaps...
cupertinotoday.com
South Bay Election Results Roundup
As ballots continue to trickle in from the 2022 Midterm Elections, the Cupertino Today team is bringing you the latest results of key local races across the South Bay. Here are a few of the highlights:. Campbell City Council. Three of the five Campbell City Council seats were up for...
Comments / 0