kalw.org

San Francisco’s Prop G passed by voters

According to unofficial election results, San Francisco’s Proposition G has overwhelmingly passed. About seventy-four percent of voters voted yes on prop G. That was about 25 percent more than needed. Leslie Hu, Secretary of the United Educators of San Francisco, the teachers union had this to say about Prop G funds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco votes YES for car-free streets and homeless oversight

San Franciscans cast their ballots Tuesday aimed at the issues local voters are chiefly concerned with: car-free streets, housing and homelessness. Results will be confirmed over the coming days and weeks as final votes are tallied, but themes are already emerging. Voters overwhelmingly said yes to funding for schools, libraries and even-year elections. But it was issues affecting parks and housing that drove many voters to the polls. In San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco voters deliver ‘mandate’ on car-free streets

Days before the election, supporters of Proposition J, the measure to affirm JFK Promenade’s permanent car-free status, were raising the alarm. The race was going to be a close one, polling showed, and many voters were getting confused about the differences between Prop. J and Prop. I, the competing measure that would bring cars back to JFK and the Great Highway on weekends. It turns out those fears were unfounded. Prop. J sailed to victory, earning about 60% of the vote in early returns, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
POZ

In a First, San Francisco Elects HIV-Positive Candidate to Board of Supervisors

San Francisco has elected HIV-positive candidate Matt Dorsey to the city’s Board of Supervisors. As a supervisor, Dorsey will aim to address some of the city’s most daunting challenges, such as homelessness, addiction, safety and open-air drug markets. But as someone who openly discusses his own struggles with addiction and understands the needs of the LGBTQ and HIV communities, Dorsey says he is the right person to tackle these challenges.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Mahan Maintains Lead Despite Chavez Gains In SJ Mayoral Race

After six days of vote counting, San Jose City Councilmember Matt Mahan still leads in the race for mayor of San Jose, with a 3,631-vote margin, but his lead has narrowed for the third straight day, according to unofficial results reported Sunday. As of 5:04pm Sunday, his tally stood at...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Some Bay Area Residents Getting Their Mail at Night?

Residents of a South Bay community are wondering why they have been receiving their mail in the middle of the night. Turns out the problem is tied to a mail carrier shortage. "We're not immune to the ebb and flow of the hiring crisis that's going on," United States Postal Service spokesman Justin Hastings said.
SAN JOSE, CA
Eater

This Napa Valley Vintner Has to Pay Back $5 Million He Spent on a Private Jet and Guns

One of Napa Valley’s more famous sons is in trouble after reportedly squandering a ton of his company’s money. Tuck Beckstoffer has been court-ordered to pay his former partners at Amulet Estate (previously Tuck Beckstoffer Wines and Dancing Hares Vineyard) $5.1 million in damages. Beckstoffer, the son of famous grape grower Andy Beckstoffer, must also give up his 30 percent ownership in the company and disassociate from the business. The San Francisco Chronicle reports why: a lawsuit alleges Beckstoffer spent millions of the company’s dollars on personal luxuries, including but not limited to a private jet, hunting and fly-fishing trips, and semi-automatic rifles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cohaitungchi.com

The Best Marin & Mt Tam Hikes: 12 Best Day Hikes in Marin County

Marin County lies just beyond the famous Golden Gate Bridge and stretches along California’s beautiful rocky coastline for many miles. The area, which was inhabited by the Coast Miwok for thousands of years, is now occupied by many small towns and an abundance of recreational areas. Marin is perhaps...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
cupertinotoday.com

South Bay Election Results Roundup

As ballots continue to trickle in from the 2022 Midterm Elections, the Cupertino Today team is bringing you the latest results of key local races across the South Bay. Here are a few of the highlights:. Campbell City Council. Three of the five Campbell City Council seats were up for...
CAMPBELL, CA

