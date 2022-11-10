Dawn Lyn, best known for her role in the iconic television show My Three Sons, is currently recovering from brain surgery. Unfortunately, the surgery sent her into a coma but her health is now improving. Reportedly, she is able to breathe on her own now and has been opening her eyes. One of Dawn’s former co-stars, Tina Cole, went to see Dawn in recovery and shared the updates from Dawn’s husband John.

